How to get entire user object?

I have a collection of admin users with email, name and role properties modeled after the example in the payload-demo.

fields : [ // Email added by default { name : 'name' , type : 'text' , } , { name : 'roles' , label : 'Role(s)' , type : 'select' , options : roles , required : true , saveToJWT : true , hasMany : true , } ] ,

The problem is, that I can not access the role property in the req.user object that is passed to the access properties. It only contains name and collection. What do I have to do to pass the entire user object to the req object?

Many thanks in advance.