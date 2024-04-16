Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to implement automatic Custom ID?

default discord avatar
didiraja6 months ago
3 2

Collection config allow me to overwrite payload ID implement, but can't define defaultValue. Classic ID numbering is not an option to me, to prevent users discovering and playing with other entries, just changing ID.

Would like to fully customize using nanoID but any ID like, its totally fine. Is it possible?

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    6 months ago

    Hey @didiraja,

    I was surprised that defaultValue is not allowed for custom ID fields. As another workaround you could add it to the beforeValidate hook like this:

    // in your collection:
  hooks: {
    beforeValidate: [({ data }) => {
      if (!data.id) {
        // replace with your own way to generate IDs
        const customID = uuid()
        return {...data, id: customID }
      }
      return data
    }],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'id',
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        components: {
          Field: () => null,
        },
      },
    },
 // ... rest of the fields
}]
    2 replies
  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    6 months ago

    @didiraja please mark this as answered if it solved your issue. If not, I'm curious what happened.
    Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    didiraja6 months ago

    @DanRibbens worked flawlessly, thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    didiraja6 months ago

    @DanRibbens This is how Payload reacts when I try to overwrite id object using defaultValue:

    collection definition:

    const Events: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'events',
  auth: false,
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'title',
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'id',
      type: 'text',
      defaultValue: nanoid(),
      required: true,
    },
    {
      label: 'Título',
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },

    terminal output:

    [nodemon] 2.0.22
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I`
[12:12:19] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config
[12:12:19] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "events" > Field "id" > "defaultValue" is not allowed
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting..
Open

Continue the discussion in GitHub

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.