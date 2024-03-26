How to query only documents with an existing localization for a certain locale?

We have a blog with posts. Some of the posts are localized. On localized versions of the website, we only want to show posts with localized content. How do we query them?

When locale is provided to payload.find() , it simply fetches all documents and uses the fallback locale content where localized content is not present. In our case, however, we want only some documents — the ones where content.{locale} is not empty. For example, if I open https://example.com/es/blog, I would only want posts where content.es is not empty.

Our current approach is this:

const localizedPostIds = ( await payload . db . collections [ "blog-posts" ] . find ( { [ `content. ${ req . locale } ` ] : { $exists : true , $ne : "" , } , } ) . select ( { _id : true , } ) ) . map ( ( e ) => e . id ) ; const posts = ( await payload . find ( { collection : "blog-posts" , locale : req . locale , where : { _id : { in : localizedPostIds , } , } , } ) ) . docs ;

Is there a better way? Perhaps one that doesn't use two database queries?