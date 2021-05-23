How to Query relationship field

Hello, I have a
customer collection with
auth: true and a
bills collection
When a customer is authenticated, I wanted to be able to query only its own
bills. I am however confused - getting empty bills from the api using api key.
I already have entries of bills assigned to specific customer but still empty response.
bills collection fields simplified
{
access: {
read: ({req: {user}}) => {
if (user) {
return {
customer_id: {
equals: user.id,
},
};
}
return false;
},
},
fields: [
{
label: 'Customer',
name: 'customer_id',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: ['customers'],
required: true,
index: true,
},
],
}
Hey @eudora-fabia — you're close to being there!
So, your
customer_id field is actually set up with an array of relations:
fields: [
{
label: 'Customer',
name: 'customer_id',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: ['customers'], // set up for MANY relations
required: true,
index: true,
},
],
Setting your
relationTo as an array, as you've done, will create the following field data structure in your database:
customer_id: {
relationTo: 'customers',
value: '609490aa305c5c6a913d30bc',
},
When you have multiple
relationTos, we also need to store the collection slug that contains the related document to the database. So that means, in your case, to query for all bills that are owned by a specific customer, you'd need to use
customer_id.value. Like this, in the REST API:
?where[customer_id.value][equals]=609490aa305c5c6a913d30bc // notice the `.value`
Now, in contrast, I suspect that your
customer_id field really only needs one
relationTo. If your field was set up to take only ONE
relationTo, like this:
fields: [
{
label: 'Customer',
name: 'customer_id',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'customers', // set up for ONE relation
required: true,
index: true,
},
],
The data would be saved in a simpler format in the database, because we know that the related collection is always
customers:
customer_id: '609490aa305c5c6a913d30bc',
So, to query on this data, you'd do:
?where[customer_id][equals]=609490aa305c5c6a913d30bc
Does this answer your question?
Wow it worked now! thank you very much.
This is something I came upon the other day. Would be nice to make it clearer that there is a significant difference between
['relation'] and
'relation'.
Good call. We'll beef up the docs regarding this as I agree it's important and can be missed easily.
Same
I went crawling through my codebase after reading this to see where I used
[] in anticipation of maybe adding relationships later, not realising it had an impact
where I used [] in anticipation of maybe adding relationships later
This is actually a great call. If you are ever planning to add more relationships, or even a remote possibility exists that you might, it'll be easier over the longer term to just start out with
[ 'collection-name' ] instead. That way you wouldn't need to migrate your data when / if you needed to support more collection relationships.
This is about to go in the docs for sure!
