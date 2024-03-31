How to query two collections at once?

I have two collections with date fields. I want to present a paginated view where I have results from both, sorted by date. Using the Mongoose model directly, I could get halfway there like so:

const result = await payload . db . collections . collection_one . aggregate ( [ { $unionWith : { coll : "collection_two" , } , } , { $sort : { date : 1 , } , } , ] ) ;

This returns combined results and sorted, but the downside is that I can't use depth to populate relationship fields. Also, localized fields are not processed and are returned with their values in all languages.

How do I handle this?