Images access forbidden

Probably something easy on my part, but for some reason I am getting below error on my frontend when trying to access images from CMS:
Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action.
at new ExtendableError (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11)
at new APIError (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5)
at new Forbidden (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/errors/Forbidden.ts:7:5)
at executeAccess (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/auth/executeAccess.ts:9:43)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at /app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/auth/getExecuteStaticAccess.ts:14:28
All my collections are accessed using the same client and basic Authentication with JWT token.
Below is my Image Collection config:
export const Images: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'images',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'filename',
},
upload: {
staticURL: '/media',
staticDir: 'media',
adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail',
mimeTypes: ['image/*'],
},
fields: [...
],
};
I am also using CloudStorage access for non-local application:
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
[Images.slug]: {
adapter:
process.env.AWS_ASSET_STORAGE_ENABLED === 'true' ? S3Adapter : null,
},
},
})
Probably something easy, but I cannot locate it. All the other collections are normally retrieved.
What is even more strange is when I login to CMS via UI, images on Frontend start suddenly appearing (?)
This makes sense, you should define a read access control on your image collection, like so:
access: {
read: () => true
}
Access control defaults to checking if a user exists on the request, which is why they appear when you are logged in.
Just a note, if anyone encounters it as well:
While this might have been partially an issue as well, my main issue was oauthproxy wall I had on my Frontend and CMS. Weird that it only affected images, but lifting oauth wall from
/images path did the trick
Thanks for the answer though!
