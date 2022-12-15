Images access forbidden

Hey,

Probably something easy on my part, but for some reason I am getting below error on my frontend when trying to access images from CMS:

Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action. at new ExtendableError (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11) at new APIError (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5) at new Forbidden (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/errors/Forbidden.ts:7:5) at executeAccess (/app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/auth/executeAccess.ts:9:43) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at /app/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.2.4_mwhvu7sfp6vq5ryuwb6hlbjfka/node_modules/payload/src/auth/getExecuteStaticAccess.ts:14:28

All my collections are accessed using the same client and basic Authentication with JWT token.

Below is my Image Collection config:

export const Images: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'images', admin: { useAsTitle: 'filename', }, upload: { staticURL: '/media', staticDir: 'media', adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail', mimeTypes: ['image/*'], }, fields: [... ], };

I am also using CloudStorage access for non-local application:

plugins: [ cloudStorage({ collections: { [Images.slug]: { adapter: process.env.AWS_ASSET_STORAGE_ENABLED === 'true' ? S3Adapter : null, }, }, })

Probably something easy, but I cannot locate it. All the other collections are normally retrieved.

What is even more strange is when I login to CMS via UI, images on Frontend start suddenly appearing (?)