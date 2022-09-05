Is deployment for payload custom website series working?

I followed the youtube video by @jmikrut and tried deploying custom website series to aws. Unfortunately, I can't get it working because payload seems to have an issue communicating with next js app. Initially, I thought it was to do with a typescript error and that wasn't the case. But, I believe it may be a configuration issue on apache.

I've opened an issue on the custom website series almost 2 months ago. I've tried posting it also on stackoverflow without any luck. I saw that the payload discord server is also not very active on community help. I have even put out a job on freelancing sites to get this fixed and it hasn't been easy to find someone to fix it yet.

Can anyone please help me with what I maybe getting wrong? Has anyone got the deployment of custom website series working? I've been struggling with this one for weeks and it would've been awesome to have an active community where builders on payload could help each other out.