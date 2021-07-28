Is it possible to create array of images using GraphQL API?

Hey,

In my project, I have created a Products collection that has an array of product variants and each product variant have a field of an array which have a relation to image collection. Everything works fine for payload Admin UI but I am not sure how can I create those images when creating a Product through GraphQL API. I found out about apollo-link-rest but couldn't figure out how to use it inside createProduct Mutation for images field(that's an array since multiple file upload isn't supported for upload yet).

Is what I am trying to achieve possible with payload GraphQL API?

Are there any plans for third party upload plugins that can support multiple uploads, with GraphQL API if possible?