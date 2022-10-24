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Is there a way to get the current locale for the page you're editing in preview?

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richardvanbergen5 years ago
1 1

Hey guys, pretty simple question I need to know which locale the user is currently editing when creating the preview button. Just wondering if there's an officially supported way of doing this?

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    jmikrut
    5 years ago

    Hey @richardvanbergen — we can pass in the locale to that function for sure. Give us a bit today and we'll deploy a new version with locale added to the generatePreviewURL function.

    Good call!

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    richardvanbergen5 years ago

    Wonderful that would certainly be a lot less hacky than the way I'm doing it now 😆

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