Hey guys, pretty simple question I need to know which locale the user is currently editing when creating the preview button. Just wondering if there's an officially supported way of doing this?
Hey @richardvanbergen — we can pass in the
locale to that function for sure. Give us a bit today and we'll deploy a new version with locale added to the
generatePreviewURL function.
Good call!
Wonderful that would certainly be a lot less hacky than the way I'm doing it now
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.