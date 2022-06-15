is there any front end example?

Hi, I'm new here.
I understand Payload is a headless CMS so I need to develop front end web sites to receive data from Payload and show visual representation. And my question is is there any examples for scaffold front end projects which I can learn how to connect data from Payload and front end.
Thanks in advance.
Hey @kouohhashi — welcome!
We do have an in-depth YouTube series that shows how to create an entire website, including Payload and NextJS, from scratch.
You can find the first video in the series here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxWsZTtqs80
This video in specific combines Next and Payload into a single server, which is not necessarily applicable for huge projects, but can offer some simplicity overall. Lots of stuff can be learned.
Here's the code:
https://github.com/payloadcms/custom-website-series
We're planning on releasing lots more of these soon too!
Thanks I'll try it!
