is there any front end example?

default discord avatar
kouohhashi
last year
Hi, I'm new here.

I understand Payload is a headless CMS so I need to develop front end web sites to receive data from Payload and show visual representation. And my question is is there any examples for scaffold front end projects which I can learn how to connect data from Payload and front end.

Thanks in advance.

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last year

    Hey @kouohhashi — welcome!

    We do have an in-depth YouTube series that shows how to create an entire website, including Payload and NextJS, from scratch.

    You can find the first video in the series here:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxWsZTtqs80

    This video in specific combines Next and Payload into a single server, which is not necessarily applicable for huge projects, but can offer some simplicity overall. Lots of stuff can be learned.

    Here's the code:
    https://github.com/payloadcms/custom-website-series

    We're planning on releasing lots more of these soon too!

    kouohhashi
    last year

    Thanks I'll try it!

