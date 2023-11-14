Link to reproduction

No response

Describe the Bug

i'm creating a custom feature where i need to render lexical inside a modal, it works fine but when i try to set defaultValue it doesn't respect it

To Reproduce

import RichText from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/RichText'; import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'; // other imports export const Modal = ({}) => { // some code const defaultValue = { root: { children: [ { children: [ { text: "test", type: 'text', }, ], direction: null, format: '', indent: 0, type: 'paragraph', version: 1, }, ], direction: null, format: '', indent: 0, type: 'root', version: 1, }, }; return ( <Form onSubmit={onSubmit}> <RichText name="test" defaultValue={defaultValue} label="test" editor={lexicalEditor({ features: [] })} type="richText" admin={{ className: `${BASE_CLASS}__rich-text`, }} /> <Submit>Submit</Submit> </Form> )}

Payload Version

2.1.1

Adapters and Plugins

No response