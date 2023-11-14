No response
i'm creating a custom feature where i need to render lexical inside a modal, it works fine but when i try to set defaultValue it doesn't respect it
import RichText from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/RichText';
import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical';
// other imports
export const Modal = ({}) => {
// some code
const defaultValue = {
root: {
children: [
{
children: [
{
text: "test",
type: 'text',
},
],
direction: null,
format: '',
indent: 0,
type: 'paragraph',
version: 1,
},
],
direction: null,
format: '',
indent: 0,
type: 'root',
version: 1,
},
};
return (
<Form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
<RichText
name="test"
defaultValue={defaultValue}
label="test"
editor={lexicalEditor({ features: [] })}
type="richText"
admin={{
className: `${BASE_CLASS}__rich-text`,
}}
/>
<Submit>Submit</Submit>
</Form>
)}
2.1.1
The
defaultValue prop in the RichText component actually doesn't do anything. Since that's intended, I'm closing this issue & converted it into a discussion. I've also removed this prop in 4bc5fa7 since it wasn't used.
The defaultValue of the richtext field is populated solely through the
Form. The RichText component itself receives it as value from the
useField hook - which is provided by that Form.
In order to give it a default value, you will have to set the
initialState property of the Form component. Check out the
Blocks Feature if you need an example of how initialState can be created & passed to the Form - I did something similar there
