Lookup value from relation from condition callback

For a condition callback of a field I need to get the value of a relation of another field. In code I need to do something like that:

const val = await payload.findById({ collection: 'thecol', id: theId, depth: 1 })

The problem is, that payload is not initialized in the callback. req.payload is not available in this callback. Is it possible to get a valid pointer for it? Do I have to get the value by doing a fetch() to localhost?

Thank you very much in advance.

Kind regards,

Johannes