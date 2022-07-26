Media Upload

How can I add Media(image, video, etc) in Post Collection
const Posts = {
slug: 'posts',
admin: {
defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'],
useAsTitle: 'title',
},
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'author',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'users',
},
{
name: 'publishedDate',
type: 'date',
},
{
name: 'category',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'categories'
},
{
name: 'tags',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'tags',
hasMany: true,
},
{
name: 'content',
type: 'richText'
},
{
name: 'status',
type: 'select',
options: [
{
value: 'draft',
label: 'Draft',
},
{
value: 'published',
label: 'Published',
},
],
defaultValue: 'draft',
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
}
}
],
}
export default Posts;
You can do this by adding a relationship field with
relationTo to your media collection's slug like this:
{
name: 'image',
type: 'upload',
required: true,
relationTo: 'media',
},
More info in the docs on the relationship and upload pages.
