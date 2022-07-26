DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Media Upload

momin-riyadh
12 months ago
1 1

How can I add Media(image, video, etc) in Post Collection

const Posts = {
  slug: 'posts',
  admin: {
    defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'],
    useAsTitle: 'title',
  },
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'author',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'users',
    },
    {
      name: 'publishedDate',
      type: 'date',
    },
    {
      name: 'category',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'categories'
    },

    {
      name: 'tags',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'tags',
      hasMany: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'content',
      type: 'richText'
    },
    {
      name: 'status',
      type: 'select',
      options: [
        {
          value: 'draft',
          label: 'Draft',
        },
        {
          value: 'published',
          label: 'Published',
        },
      ],
      defaultValue: 'draft',
      admin: {
        position: 'sidebar',
      }
    }
  ],
}

export default Posts;

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    12 months ago

    You can do this by adding a relationship field with relationTo to your media collection's slug like this:

    {
  name: 'image',
  type: 'upload',
  required: true,
  relationTo: 'media',
},

    More info in the docs on the relationship and upload pages.

