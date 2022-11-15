Migration Docs ?

First: Amazing Work on payload! It's the best code-first customizable CMS solution I have found yet. (I was in the process to build my own on top of sveltekit, but it's great that I found this!).

That everything is code, DB definitions are well structured and especially having a single source of truth, plus open-source and explainable, is exactly what I was looking for. Also terrific job on the minimalistic yet straight to the point docs!