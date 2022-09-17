Node of richText is missing type

expected format is: { "children":[{"text":""}], type: "paragraph" }
I believe this is intentional. Slate is schema-less, so each implementation of Slate defines its own schema.
In the case of Payload CMS,
paragraph is not set as a fallback for nodes with no type. This differs from the Slate demo, where
paragraph is set on nodes.
In the docs for the rich text field, the serializer example renders the
<p> HTML element as the default - i.e. if no types are found. See https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/docs/fields/rich-text.mdx.
So I am guessing this is what you are expected to do? If the type is undefined, assume it's a paragraph!
