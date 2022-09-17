DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Node of richText is missing type

default discord avatar
zhounewz
10 months ago
1 1

Node of richText is missing type

image

image

expected format is: { "children":[{"text":""}], type: "paragraph" }

  • default discord avatar
    thompsonsj
    8 months ago

    I believe this is intentional. Slate is schema-less, so each implementation of Slate defines its own schema.

    In the case of Payload CMS, paragraph is not set as a fallback for nodes with no type. This differs from the Slate demo, where paragraph is set on nodes.

    In the docs for the rich text field, the serializer example renders the <p> HTML element as the default - i.e. if no types are found. See https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/docs/fields/rich-text.mdx.

    So I am guessing this is what you are expected to do? If the type is undefined, assume it's a paragraph!

