Populate value to read only field

default discord avatar
jasonkw9
11 months ago
1 2

I have a relation field which link to product collection and this product collection contains of the price of each product. What I am trying to achieve is to populate the price of the product to a read only field after the product is selected. I've attach a screenshot for better understanding.

Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 12 56 29 AM

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    Hey @jasonkw9,

    I've done this before for a project where I need to calculate some field based on sibling data changes. To do it I used the useWatchForm hook to calculate the updates in a useEffect. Here is an example:

    const ProviderFee: React.FC<{ path: string }> = ({ path }) => {
  const { getDataByPath } = useWatchForm();
  const { value, setValue } = useField({ path });

  const type: string = getDataByPath('type');
  const amount: number = getDataByPath('amount');
  const feePercentage: number = getDataByPath('feePercentage');

  useEffect(() => {
    if (typeof amount === 'number' && typeof feePercentage === 'number') {
      setValue((feePercentage / 100) * Math.abs(amount));
    } else if (value !== 0 && value !== undefined) {
      setValue(0);
    }
  }, [value, type, amount, feePercentage, setValue]);

  return (
    <div>
      <span>
        <TextInput
          path="fee"
          name="providerFee"
          value={`${value}`}
          label="Fee"
          readOnly
        />
      </span>

    </div>
  );
};

    Then the field is used in the config:

    // collection
const orders = {
slug: 'orders',
fields: [
 /* ... */
        {
          name: 'providerFee',
          type: 'number',
          defaultValue: 0,
          admin: {
            condition: (data) => (data.type === 'withdrawal'),
            components: {
              Field: ProviderFee,
            },
          },
        },
    ],
}
  • default discord avatar
    jasonkw9
    11 months ago

    Hi @DanRibbens,

    Thank you so much for your suggestion but I have one more question. Since my products relation field only returning the ID of the product, how do I get the price of the selected product instead? I've tried to use getDataByPath('items') which return me an array of the products I selected but price is not included inside the array.

    Here's my sample code:

    {
      name: "items",
      type: "array",
      label: "Products",
      fields: [
        {
          type: "row",
          fields: [
            {
              name: "orderItem",
              type: "relationship",
              relationTo: "products",
              required: true,
              admin: {
                width: "50%",
              },
            },
            {
              name: "productPrice",
              type: "number",
              defaultValue: 0,
              admin: {
                readOnly: true,
                components: {
                  Field: ProductPrice,
                },
              },
            },
            {
              name: "quantity",
              type: "number",
              required: true,
              admin: {
                width: "10%",
              },
            },
          ],
        },
      ],
    },
    2 replies
    discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    Oh gotcha, I overlooked the relationship piece. You can do an async call out to fetch the product in your useEffect. Try this in your component:

    const orderItem: string = getDataByPath('orderItem');
const { value, setValue } = useField({ path });

useEffect(() => {
  const setPrice = async () => {
    if (orderItem) {
      const result = await fetch(`/api/products/${orderItem}`);
      if (result.ok) {
        const data = await result.json();
        setValue(data.price);
      }
    }
  }
  setPrice();
}, [orderItem, setValue]);
    default discord avatar
    jasonkw9
    11 months ago

    Hey @DanRibbens , thank you so much for your help! I manage to achieve what I want

