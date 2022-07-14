Question about array field PUT rest api

I have an array field with different data, to which payload adds an ID to each entry.

What I want to achieve is through a PUT request modify a single entry in this array, using this ID, but I can't find a way. Something like

content: {id: thirdItemID, value: newValue}

The only way for something like this to work is to send a request with the whole array and modifying the desired entry.

content: [ {id: firstItemId, value: originalValue}, {id: secondItemId, value: originalValue}, {id: thirdItemID, value: newValue}, // <-- this is the one i'm editing ]

While writing this I thought about making a custom endpoint in my collection, but is there a simpler way around this? Thanks in advanced. Please let me know if i'm not being clear : )