Question: Is there a recommended approach to split deployments?

Hi all,

Is there a recommended approach to split deployments, i.e. a separate deployment for Admin and API?

Approaches we've considered:

Use the disable properties for Admin and GraphQL (but we weren't sure how to disable the REST API...)

Disabling top level access on internal deployment

Use case:

My team wants to externally expose the Admin panel, but keep the API internal—because our app hits a service that pulls from the CMS internally (+ Cloud CDN caching).