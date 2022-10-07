Question: Is there a recommended approach to split deployments?

Hi all,
Is there a recommended approach to split deployments, i.e. a separate deployment for Admin and API?
Approaches we've considered:
disable properties for Admin and GraphQL (but we weren't sure how to disable the REST API...)
Use case:
My team wants to externally expose the Admin panel, but keep the API internal—because our app hits a service that pulls from the CMS internally (+ Cloud CDN caching).
Yes, you can—Payload's admin UI gets built to the
build folder, and if you place all of those files on a separate host, you can deploy them separately. Just make sure you have the proper
serverURL set, pointing at the backend API location, when you build the admin panel files. 👍
