Questions on plugin update

If I understand correctly we have since the last update the sanitising of the (POJO) config first, then the plugin functions pipe through the sanitised config, finally that result is sanitised again. Did I get this part right?
If so;
Hey @Ontopic — we've actually updated this a bit since you opened this discussion.
The order of operations is now:
Here are some answers to your questions directly:
defaultValues as much as you want in the plugin phase! The resulting config will feature all
defaultValues as they have been set in plugins. Nothing is actually executed until after all plugins are initiated.
The magnitude of this change is understated in my opinion, btw. The ability (together with the Typescript types tuning) allows for a lot of flexibility in trying out a weird new feature without touching your "clean" code or make last-minute changes before a presentation
Absolutely. There is a ton of power here. Really pumped to see how people are already using it.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.