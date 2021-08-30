Questions regarding creating/updating a collection using payload local API.

Hey!

So I am back trying to build this e-commerce project which I am trying for decades(sarcasm), there are problems I am facing with the payload local API methods.

I have few situations where I have a relationship field with and without hasMany set to true, now when I want to use payload API to create/update the collection, I pass the id from the data I got, but it throws an error regarding ObjectId. I understand that it is asking for objectId when I am passing the id string (maybe) that I got from data.id (which is supposed to be objectId right?).

I wanted to know if there is any way of updating the collection where we have a relationship field (single or as an array) with payload.create/update?

The last way for now I see is installing mongoose and use its way to convert the string into objectID if there is no way provided by the payload (still don't know if that will work but it will add mongoose dependency just for this).

If that's not possible then what am I suppose to do in a custom mutation of Checkout I was trying to make where I wanted to clone cartItems to orderItems using payload.create? (cart items fields have couple of relational fields)

Oh, and I wanted to somehow delete all items in the cart after mutation is executed but I saw there is only a delete method, not really sure if I can pass an array of ids to id?