Really struggling with getting the Admin UI to update after updating the data in a custom field.

I have two cases I'm looking at. One is adding a row to an array field from a separate custom text field. The custom text field does a query to a backend server and then I try to add the results of that query as an item in my array field

dispatchField({type:'ADD_ROW',path:"otherField",rowIndex:((otherFields.value as number)), subFieldState:state})

Already I'm not sure if i'm specifying the rowIndex properly but it seems to be required, I'm grabbing the arrays value which appears to actually be its length from useFormFields. This actually does work properly in terms of the data getting updated, but the admin ui does not update at all even though I have used dispatchField so I would expect the new item to become visible in the array. If I manually add a row or save the form then the row does become visible. I've tried "setModified" from useForm and that doesn't work. "submit" from useForm does work but I don't want to have to save the form in order for the UI to update.

The second case is I wanted to add a custom cell for collection List views that provided a button that would perform an update. In this case i'm trying to add a "publish" and a "delete" button cell so that these things can be conveniently done from the list page. This time I used the api to update the collection and that worked successfully but I could not find a sensible way to refresh the UI to display the new changes caused by my custom component.

Please can someone direct me to a way to trigger an update of the admin ui in a sensible way.