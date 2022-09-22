I've created a new Remix app with create-remix and then copied over the (hopefully) relevant parts of a Payload app created with create-payload-app :

https://github.com/colinramsay/remixpayload

It starts up ok ( npm run dev ), but then when creating/editing an item in collection I see a blank screen with:

Uncaught TypeError: _reactRouterDom.withRouter is not a function

I've been down a rabbithole with this. I actually got it working by removing package-lock.json , rm -rf node_modules and then yarn install; yarn dev but have had various other issues since.

Does anyone have a working repo with Remix & Payload?