I've created a new Remix app with
create-remix and then copied over the (hopefully) relevant parts of a Payload app created with
create-payload-app:
https://github.com/colinramsay/remixpayload
It starts up ok (
npm run dev), but then when creating/editing an item in collection I see a blank screen with:
Uncaught TypeError: _reactRouterDom.withRouter is not a function
I've been down a rabbithole with this. I actually got it working by removing
package-lock.json,
rm -rf node_modules and then
yarn install; yarn dev but have had various other issues since.
Does anyone have a working repo with Remix & Payload?
Here is a repo to compare your code against. https://github.com/payloadcms/remix-server
If you have more specific questions we can try and answer them for you.
Brilliant, I missed this example when I was looking. Thanks!
You hadn't missed anything, it was
private before as it is still WIP. Cheers!
