DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Remix & Payload

default discord avatar
colinramsay
10 months ago
1 1

I've created a new Remix app with create-remix and then copied over the (hopefully) relevant parts of a Payload app created with create-payload-app:

https://github.com/colinramsay/remixpayload

It starts up ok (npm run dev), but then when creating/editing an item in collection I see a blank screen with:

Uncaught TypeError: _reactRouterDom.withRouter is not a function

I've been down a rabbithole with this. I actually got it working by removing package-lock.json, rm -rf node_modules and then yarn install; yarn dev but have had various other issues since.

Does anyone have a working repo with Remix & Payload?

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    10 months ago

    Here is a repo to compare your code against. https://github.com/payloadcms/remix-server

    If you have more specific questions we can try and answer them for you.

    2 replies
  • default discord avatar
    colinramsay
    10 months ago

    Brilliant, I missed this example when I was looking. Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    10 months ago

    You hadn't missed anything, it was private before as it is still WIP. Cheers!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.