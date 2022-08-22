run test on local API

I have some code that uses the local API, and I'd like to test it.

So I followed this tutorial: https://payloadcms.com/blog/typescript-jest-vscode-debugger-tutorial

The thing is, if I write this code:

const users = await payload . find ( { collection : 'users' } ) ; expect ( users ) . toBeDefined ( ) ;

I get the following error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'collections')

According to this discussion, it's due to the fact that payload is initialized in a different process than the one in which the test is executed.

My question is, is there any way to configure payload so my test works ?

(additionally, I have some problem with the database, since I need it to be populated in order to run my test.)