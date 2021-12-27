Safari and Chrome incognito Set Cookie issue

Hello,

I am experiencing issues with the session cookie not being set in Safari and Chrome incognito.

Updated:

Safari (doesn't work for both localhost and heroku)

Chrome (doesn't work for heroku)

Firefox (doesn't work for heroku)

I have a "customer" collection that needs to be able to log in on the website, and for that collection I have the auth set to:

auth: { tokenExpiration: 43200, maxLoginAttempts: 15, lockTime: 60000, cookies: { secure: true, sameSite: 'none' }, }

Taking Safari as an example, I am getting the token in the response:



And the user is logged in, but the cookie is not set. So once I refresh the page, the user is again not logged in.

Would greatly appreciate any ideas on how to fix this.

Thank you, Merry Christmas and happy holidays :)