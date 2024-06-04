Link to reproduction

Describe the Bug

When setting NODE_ENV=production on a plain Javascript build the admin interface fails to load on /admin .

I believe it could be that the changes to defaults when process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' .

Saw mention of default base directory changing when NODE_ENV is set to production though struggle to find that documentation again.

To Reproduce

Place Javascript version of the files in /dist

Run cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js

Payload Version

2

Adapters and Plugins

