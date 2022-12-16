simple solution: modify value of relationship field within afterRead hook

Hi,

as there are some threads about the relationship & afterRead hook matter I'd like to share my findings:

Related Threads:

The relationship field:

stores relationTo: 'collection-slug' and value: 'collection-id'

and is populated after the afterRead hook

The afterRead hook...

is called both by the admin UI and server side functions

is called before relationships are populated

may return a modified result

If we want to modify the value of the relationship field when it's queried (which means in the afterRead hook), we face the following issue:

We need to include the original relationship data when the admin UI reads the field (otherwise it breaks).

But if we include relationTo and value properties, the relationship field is going to be populated automatically.

The solutions is:

Set maxDepth: 0 which practically disables the automatic population of the field. Populate the field manually whithin a afterRead hook