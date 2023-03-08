Hi ! 🙂

I copied the largeBody Slate.js plugin from the public-demo to my repo and it works perfectly. I did a blockquote plugin based on this model and it works well too. But when I'm trying to use slightly more sophisticated plugins like hr , I get the following error :

The `useSlate` hook must be used inside the <Slate> component's context.

Do you have any idea why the <Slate> context is not available?

I installed the slate package in version 0.91.4 and the slate-react package in version 0.91.10

Thanks for your help