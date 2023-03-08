Hi !
I copied the
largeBody Slate.js plugin from the public-demo to my repo and it works perfectly. I did a
blockquote plugin based on this model and it works well too. But when I'm trying to use slightly more sophisticated plugins like
hr, I get the following error :
The `useSlate` hook must be used inside the <Slate> component's context.
Do you have any idea why the
<Slate> context is not available?
I installed the
slate package in version
0.91.4 and the
slate-react package in version
0.91.10
Thanks for your help
Hey there - this is because you have two copies of Slate in use - one local, and one within Payload. Instead of installing a separate copy of
slate /
slate-react, just use Payload's copies.
You could also try making sure to match the
slate and
slate-react versions exactly to what Payload uses internally in its own
package.json.
Last thing, if you do want to have additional copies of Slate installed, you could write a Webpack alias to make sure that when you import Slate, it always points to the same copy of Slate.
This is a React problem more than anything, with how it handles context / etc. But this should be what you need here.
Thank you so much @jmikrut ! It works perfectly
