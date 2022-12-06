The error that I'm getting is during the deployment phase and reads "Deploy Error: Health Checks".

Some details:

I'm attempting to launch the NextJS Custom Server Boilerplate https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

I'm letting DO use their default node Buildpack, no Dockerfile.

I bought a fresh MongoDB cluster which seems to connect fine.

I have no issues in my local dev environment.

The build succeeds and I only get the error at the end of deployment after yarn serve says it's connected to the DB (and essentially finished)

I'm assuming it's how I have my env vars set. Specifically NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL and PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, which I've tried every imaginable combination of things. I've tried writing a Dockerfile for it, but haven't had much luck with that either.

I'm sure I'm doing something very dumb here.

Any help would be extremely appreciated 🙏