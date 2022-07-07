Unable to create first user. Getting refused connection

No idea why this isn't working. All I've done is create a payload project and run $ npm run dev .

I am running a node instance on a machine on my local network, I have all ports open in ufw to my machine I'm currently working on.

Terminal Reports:

$ npm run dev > payload-blog-typescript@1.0.0 dev > cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon [nodemon] 2.0.19 [nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs` [nodemon] watching path(s): *.* [nodemon] watching extensions: ts [nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts` [21:59:01] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... [21:59:02] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://localhost:3000/admin [21:59:02] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! webpack built f0d434148af6fe3871a0 in 1806ms webpack compiled successfully

The admin page loads and then both Chrome and Edge report:

api.js:5 GET http://localhost:3000/api/users/me net::ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED get @ api.js:5 fetchMe @ index.js:53 (anonymous) @ index.js:62 commitHookEffectListMount @ react-dom.development.js:23150 commitPassiveMountOnFiber @ react-dom.development.js:24931 commitPassiveMountEffects_complete @ react-dom.development.js:24891 commitPassiveMountEffects_begin @ react-dom.development.js:24878 commitPassiveMountEffects @ react-dom.development.js:24866 flushPassiveEffectsImpl @ react-dom.development.js:27039 flushPassiveEffects @ react-dom.development.js:26984 (anonymous) @ react-dom.development.js:26769 workLoop @ scheduler.development.js:266 flushWork @ scheduler.development.js:239 performWorkUntilDeadline @ scheduler.development.js:533

Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: Failed to fetch at Object.get (api.js:5:1) at fetchMe (index.js:53:35) at index.js:62:1 at commitHookEffectListMount (react-dom.development.js:23150:1) at commitPassiveMountOnFiber (react-dom.development.js:24931:1) at commitPassiveMountEffects_complete (react-dom.development.js:24891:1) at commitPassiveMountEffects_begin (react-dom.development.js:24878:1) at commitPassiveMountEffects (react-dom.development.js:24866:1) at flushPassiveEffectsImpl (react-dom.development.js:27039:1) at flushPassiveEffects (react-dom.development.js:26984:1)

When Clicking on the Create button at localmachine:3000/admin/create-first-user I get this error:

POST http://localhost:3000/api/users/first-register net::ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED post @ api.js:16 (anonymous) @ index.js:116 await in (anonymous) (async) onSubmit @ index.js:298 callCallback @ react-dom.development.js:4164 invokeGuardedCallbackDev @ react-dom.development.js:4213 invokeGuardedCallback @ react-dom.development.js:4277 invokeGuardedCallbackAndCatchFirstError @ react-dom.development.js:4291 executeDispatch @ react-dom.development.js:9041 processDispatchQueueItemsInOrder @ react-dom.development.js:9073 processDispatchQueue @ react-dom.development.js:9086 dispatchEventsForPlugins @ react-dom.development.js:9097 (anonymous) @ react-dom.development.js:9288 batchedUpdates$1 @ react-dom.development.js:26140 batchedUpdates @ react-dom.development.js:3991 dispatchEventForPluginEventSystem @ react-dom.development.js:9287 dispatchEventWithEnableCapturePhaseSelectiveHydrationWithoutDiscreteEventReplay @ react-dom.development.js:6465 dispatchEvent @ react-dom.development.js:6457 dispatchDiscreteEvent @ react-dom.development.js:6430

No idea how to troubleshoot the issue as I can't see any files or anyone else having this issue. I'm running v16 of nodejs and mongo is working correctly and has built the Database and collections. It seems as if Payload stumbled at the last hurdle and I have no idea what's causing it.

Anyone have any idea what's causing this?