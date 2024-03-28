Hello,

I am having the following error when trying to build my project on version 2.8.0 and above:

WARNING in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/createMigration.js 44:33-51 Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 18:25-53 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70 WARNING in ./node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations/readMigrationFiles.js 35:26-43 Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression @ ./node_modules/payload/database.js 223:28-84 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 13:18-45 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70 2 warnings have detailed information that is not shown. Use 'stats.errorDetails: true' resp. '--stats-error-details' to show it. ERROR in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/createMigration.js 11:51-64 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist' @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 18:25-53 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70 ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations/createMigration.js 11:51-64 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations' @ ./node_modules/payload/database.js 214:25-78 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 13:18-45 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70 ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations/readMigrationFiles.js 11:51-64 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations' @ ./node_modules/payload/database.js 223:28-84 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 13:18-45 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70 ERROR in ./node_modules/prompts/dist/elements/prompt.js 3:17-36 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'readline' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/prompts/dist/elements' @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/elements/text.js 9:15-34 @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/elements/index.js 4:14-31 @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/prompts.js 5:11-32 @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/index.js 19:16-36 @ ./node_modules/prompts/index.js 13:6-32 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/migrateFresh.js 12:56-74 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 32:22-47 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70 ERROR in ./node_modules/prompts/lib/elements/prompt.js 3:17-36 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'readline' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/prompts/lib/elements' @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/elements/toggle.js 2:15-34 @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/elements/index.js 6:16-35 @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/prompts.js 3:11-32 @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/index.js 3:16-36 @ ./node_modules/prompts/index.js 14:6-31 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/migrateFresh.js 12:56-74 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 32:22-47 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70 5 errors have detailed information that is not shown. Use 'stats.errorDetails: true' resp. '--stats-error-details' to show it. webpack 5.89.0 compiled with 5 errors and 2 warnings in 7437 ms

Version 2.7.0 builds correctly.

When I try to resolveAlias(serverOnlyModules, ['fs', 'readline', 'util']) it fixes the errors and works correctly on the localhost.

However, when I deploy to Heroku, the dasboard does not load and just shows a blank screen.

Would appreciate any thoughts or help! Thank you.