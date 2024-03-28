Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Version 2.8.0 and above: webpack errors in createMigration and readMigrationFiles + problems with deployment to Heroku.

default discord avatar
vstarush7 months ago
1 1

Hello,

I am having the following error when trying to build my project on version 2.8.0 and above:

WARNING in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/createMigration.js 44:33-51
Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 18:25-53
 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70

WARNING in ./node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations/readMigrationFiles.js 35:26-43
Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
 @ ./node_modules/payload/database.js 223:28-84
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 13:18-45
 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70

2 warnings have detailed information that is not shown.
Use 'stats.errorDetails: true' resp. '--stats-error-details' to show it.

ERROR in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/createMigration.js 11:51-64
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist'
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 18:25-53
 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70

ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations/createMigration.js 11:51-64
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations'
 @ ./node_modules/payload/database.js 214:25-78
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 13:18-45
 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70

ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations/readMigrationFiles.js 11:51-64
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/database/migrations'
 @ ./node_modules/payload/database.js 223:28-84
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 13:18-45
 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70

ERROR in ./node_modules/prompts/dist/elements/prompt.js 3:17-36
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'readline' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/prompts/dist/elements'
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/elements/text.js 9:15-34
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/elements/index.js 4:14-31
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/prompts.js 5:11-32
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/dist/index.js 19:16-36
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/index.js 13:6-32
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/migrateFresh.js 12:56-74
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 32:22-47
 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70

ERROR in ./node_modules/prompts/lib/elements/prompt.js 3:17-36
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'readline' in '/Users/vitalystarush/Desktop/vstarush/Spinsoft/Platform/template-backend/node_modules/prompts/lib/elements'
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/elements/toggle.js 2:15-34
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/elements/index.js 6:16-35
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/prompts.js 3:11-32
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/lib/index.js 3:16-36
 @ ./node_modules/prompts/index.js 14:6-31
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/migrateFresh.js 12:56-74
 @ ./node_modules/@payloadcms/db-mongodb/dist/index.js 32:22-47
 @ ./src/payload.config.ts 3:0-57 78:8-23
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js
 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 9:53-70

5 errors have detailed information that is not shown.
Use 'stats.errorDetails: true' resp. '--stats-error-details' to show it.

webpack 5.89.0 compiled with 5 errors and 2 warnings in 7437 ms

Version 2.7.0 builds correctly.
When I try to resolveAlias(serverOnlyModules, ['fs', 'readline', 'util']) it fixes the errors and works correctly on the localhost.

However, when I deploy to Heroku, the dasboard does not load and just shows a blank screen.

Would appreciate any thoughts or help! Thank you.

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    6 months ago

    When you updated Payload did you also update the version of the bundler and database packages?

    We should be handling the aliasing in the core packages appropriately.

    On a new create-payload-app you should expect to get:

    payload@2.11.2
    @payloadcms/db-mongodb@1.4.3
    @payloadcms/bundler-webpack@1.0.6

    If you still have issues after verifying these versions are installed, let me know or open a new issue for somebody to take a closer look.

    Thanks!

    2 replies
  • default discord avatar
    vstarush6 months ago

    Awesome! Thank you Dan! that solved it :)

    For future reference, when the new version comes out, where can I check if the dependencies need to be updated? And how do I know which version of dependencies to use?

    Thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    6 months ago

    Awesome! Thank you Dan! that solved it :)

    You're welcome!

    For future reference, when the new version comes out, where can I check if the dependencies need to be updated? And how do I know which version of dependencies to use?

    This won't be a problem after Payload v3. We are moving to publishing all packages with the same release version as payload.

    Until then you can look at the release notes: github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases

