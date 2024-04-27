Virtual Fields not updating

I created a virtual field based off Payload's Repo.
The page title should be populated automatically. This works find when having the
useAsTitle: 'title' but does not work with
fullTitle given that it is a virtual field.
Pages.ts Code
export const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'pages',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'fullTitle',
preview: doc => formatPreviewURL('pages', doc),
defaultColumns: ['fullTitle', 'slug', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt'],
},
versions: {
drafts: true,
},
access: {
create: isAdmin,
read: publishedOnly,
readVersions: isAdmin,
update: isAdmin,
delete: isAdmin,
},
hooks: {
afterChange: [
({ req: { payload }, doc }) => {
revalidatePage({
payload,
collection: 'pages',
doc,
})
},
],
},
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
fullTitle,
]
}
Can you share your
fullTitle field?
If it matches the exact field in our demo, then the full title will only populate once you save the document.
If you want the title to populate from
fullTitle as you type, then you will need to have a custom Field component that uses the form state and sets its own value based on when the
title field changes.
Notice how we have the field component disabled in our example:
https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/blob/18748031b64941050fe1d4717963a94d9453e801/src/fields/fullTitle/index.ts#L13
Just add a component which implements the
useFormField hook to monitor the
title value, and then use the
useField hook to set the value of your
fullTitle field as the
title field changes!
But, this isn't an issue with Payload (v2 or v3) so I'll convert it into a Q&A discussion so others can find this info as well. Thanks for bringing this up!
