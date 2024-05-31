Webpack Bundler running inconsistently

Link to reproduction

No response

Describe the Bug

When we build and deploy Payload and the environment is set to 'staging' the webpack bundler runs on build and then again on server start, which is actually where a live preview variable is getting injected. (In our case, the env is called PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_WEBSITE_URL)

When the environment is set to 'production' the webpack bundler fails to run on server start, which leaves our production deployment missing that env value and live preview does not work.

To Reproduce

Payload version 2.18.3 install with Live Preview enabled.

Pages config file snippet:

livePreview: { url: ({ data }) => `${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_WEBSITE_URL}${ data.slug !== 'home' ? `/${data.slug}` : '' }`, },

Payload Version

2.18.3

Adapters and Plugins

nestedDocs, redirects, seo, cloudStorage, payloadCloud, FormBuilder, mongoose adapter for Db