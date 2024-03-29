What are the consequences of using autoCreate and autoIndex?

I'm using Payload CMS with Amazon AWS DocumentDB, as I've described in an answer to another discussion #652 (comment).

I noticed, however, that only the primary is receiving traffic, while the replica is sitting idle. I used the readPreference option in my connection string, like so:

mongodb://USER:PASS@host.docker.internal:27017/payload ?tls=true &tlsCAFile=eu-central-1-bundle.pem &tlsInsecure=true &directConnection=true &retryWrites=false + &readPreference=secondaryPreferred

Once I did that, I started receiving the following error:

ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: MongoDB prohibits index creation on connections that read from non-primary replicas. Connections that set "readPreference" to "secondary" or "secondaryPreferred" may not opt-in to the following connection options: autoCreate, autoIndex

Then I tried adding the aforementioned autoCreate and autoIndex , like so:

mongodb://USER:PASS@host.docker.internal:27017/payload ?tls=true &tlsCAFile=eu-central-1-bundle.pem &tlsInsecure=true &directConnection=true &readPreference=secondaryPreferred &retryWrites=false + &autoCreate=true + &autoIndex=true

…but I got the exact same error. Then, in the Mongoose types in node_modules/mongoose/types/connection.d.ts I saw autoCreate and autoIndex options there as well. Since they're true by default, I set them to false :

export default buildConfig ( { // ... db : mongooseAdapter ( { // Fixes https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3947 disableIndexHints : true , connectOptions : { useFacet : true , autoCreate : false , autoIndex : false , } , url : process . env . MONGODB_URI , } ) , // ... } ) ;

Now I started to receive this error:

ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: options autocreate, autoindex are not supported

It appears that only now the connection string options I had added earlier had started to make a difference, so I removed them:

mongodb://USER:PASS@host.docker.internal:27017/payload ?tls=true &tlsCAFile=eu-central-1-bundle.pem &tlsInsecure=true &directConnection=true &readPreference=secondaryPreferred &retryWrites=false - &autoCreate=true - &autoIndex=true

Now the connection was successful and Payload started as usual.

At the end, the solution was to:

Add the readPreference option to the connection string

option to the connection string Disable autoCreate and autoIndex in Payload

But my question is, what are the downsides to using those settings, in the context of Payload? Everything seems to work now, but I don't want to get surprises on production…