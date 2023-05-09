As it is.
Our last breaking change was in
1.6.1, if you are using version
1.6.0 or older, here are the details of changes and how to migrate.
While
1.7.0 is not considered a breaking change, it is worth noting that we added additional validation to the following queries:
Either scenario will now result in an error being thrown, you can read more about the why we made this change here.
Hello @JessChowdhury!
I previously used
"payload": "1.6.32" and attempted to replace it with the next
"payload": "1.7.0". However, I encountered an issue with access control in one of my collections.
This collections contains upload field
asset.
We only return files with permitted extensions for one of the user roles.
I use something like
access: accessFunction, in collection
Where accessFunction has this part of code ('en' is default locale,
${locale} is current locale from the query)
..
const suitableFileExtensions = {
or: [
{ 'asset.filename': { contains: '.ext1' } },
{ 'asset.filename': { contains: '.ext1' } },
],
}
const suitableFileExtensionsInEnLocale = {
and: [
{
or: [
{ [`asset.en.filename`]: { contains: '.ext1' } },
{ [`asset.en.filename`]: { contains: '.ext2' } },
],
},
{ [`asset.${locale}`]: { exists: false } },
],
}
...
return {
or: [suitableFileExtensions, suitableFileExtensionsInEnLocale],
}
Do you have any idea which part of this release could potentially affect it?
UPD: another strange thing that when I replace extension with filename without extension - it works, for example:
I have asset with full name
myasset.ext1
If I use condition
{['asset.en.url']: { contains: '.ext1' }} it returns nothing
But if I write
{['asset.en.url']: { contains: 'myasset' }} it returns the correct result
