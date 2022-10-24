All examples/templates contain server nextjs components which
await config. Are there problems if we won't await config?
Hey @evgeniyworkbel
I don't think you need to await the config promise to be honest. Either way, it should work fine.
More specifically, both
getPayload and
BasePayload.init will await the config as appropriate. If you await the config promise in advance of calling
getPayload, then the behavior will be the same. The underlying code will await it anyway, and using
await on a resolved promise or primitive value doesn't cause any negative consequences or overhead as far as I'm aware. It is safe.
I'm adding a few links below, so that you may look through the code and explore what these functions do, and where exactly your config gets threaded through to in this process.
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