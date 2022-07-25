WordPress like admin panel

I'm a Web Front-End Developer who will be responsible for the complete lifecycle of scalable, secure, and well-designed software products from research and design to implementation. I’ll be working closely with designers, analysts, quality assurance, and other teams to translate each design into real-life products.
I'm just exploring payload! Looking for something similar to or better than WP CMS and I'm determined to switch MERN stack.
My question is: Am I implementing payload for all kinds of application admin panels like e-commerce, erp, etc?
Hey @momin-riyadh — pumped that you've found us!
Payload can work for any type of app admin panel you can think of. Ecommerce and ERP included.
To-date, a ton of very advanced apps have been built which are powered by Payload:
Lots more. You can build anything! It's a perfect replacement for WP.
Good to know! Let's the explore begin. I will be happy to know contribute guidelines and willing to suggest a lot of feature and many more.....
Thanks Payload Teams
