WordPress like admin panel

I'm a Web Front-End Developer who will be responsible for the complete lifecycle of scalable, secure, and well-designed software products from research and design to implementation. I’ll be working closely with designers, analysts, quality assurance, and other teams to translate each design into real-life products.

I'm just exploring payload! Looking for something similar to or better than WP CMS and I'm determined to switch MERN stack.

My question is: Am I implementing payload for all kinds of application admin panels like e-commerce, erp, etc?