Cookie Policy

Effective as of March 28, 2024.

This cookie policy explains how Payload CMS, Inc. and our subsidiaries and affiliates ("Payload," "we", “us” or "our") use cookies to help improve your experience of our website at https://payloadcms.com and any other website that we own or control and which posts or links to this cookie policy (collectively, the “Sites”). This cookie policy complements Payload’s privacy policy. It covers the use of cookies between your device and our Sites.

We also provide basic information on third-party services we may use, who may also use cookies as part of their service. If you don’t wish to accept cookies from us or from third-parties on which we rely, please let us know by rejecting all or some categories of cookies via the cookie banner that is displayed to you when you visit our Sites. In such a case, we may be unable to provide you with some of your desired content and services.

What is a cookie?

A cookie is a small piece of data that a website stores on your device when you visit. It typically contains information about the website itself, a unique identifier that allows the website to recognize your web browser when you return, additional data that serves the cookie’s purpose, and the lifespan of the cookie itself.

Cookies are used to enable certain features (e.g. logging in), track site usage (e.g. analytics), store your user settings (e.g. time zone, notification preferences), and to personalize your content (e.g. advertising, language).

Cookies set by other sites and companies (i.e. third parties) are called third-party cookies. They can be used to track you on other websites that use the same third-party service. We use third party cookies on our Sites.

Types of cookies and how we use them

Strictly necessary cookies

Strictly necessary cookies are crucial to your experience of a website, enabling core features like user logins, account management, shopping carts, and payment processing. These cookies are necessary for the Sites to function and cannot be switched off in our systems.

We use strictly necessary cookies to enable certain functions on our Sites.

Performance cookies

Performance cookies track how you use a website during your visit. Typically, this information is aggregated, with information tracked across all Sites users. They help companies understand visitor usage patterns, identify and diagnose problems or errors their users may encounter, and make better strategic decisions in improving their audience’s overall website experience. These cookies may be set by the website you’re visiting (first-party cookie) or by third-party services.

We use performance cookies on our Sites.

Functional cookies

Functional cookies are used to collect information about your device and any settings you may configure on the website you’re visiting (like language and time zone settings). With this information, websites can provide you with customized, enhanced, or optimized content and services. These cookies may be set by the website you’re visiting (first-party) or by third-party services.

We use functional cookies for selected features on our Sites.

Targeting/advertising cookies

Targeting/advertising cookies help determine what promotional content is most relevant and appropriate to you and your interests. Websites may use them to deliver targeted advertising or limit the number of times you see an advertisement. This helps companies improve the effectiveness of their campaigns and the quality of content presented to you. These cookies may be set by the website you’re visiting (first-party) or by third-party services. Targeting/advertising cookies set by third-parties may be used to track you on other websites that use the same third-party service.

We use targeting/advertising cookies on our Sites.

What types of cookies and similar tracking technologies do we use on the Sites?

On the Sites, we use cookies and other tracking technologies described in the table below.

Name of the cookie Category and purpose Duration of the cookie Who serves the cookie How to control the cookie _hstc Targeting/advertising: to store time of visit. 1 year after the user’s visit HubSpot You can read more about how HubSpot manages data here. See your choices' section below. _hssc Functional: to store aggregated statistics. Session cookie (expires when the user closes the browser) HubSpot You can read more about how HubSpot manages data here. See your choices' section below. _hssrc Performance: to store a unique session ID. Session cookie (expires when the user closes the browser) HubSpot You can read more about how HubSpot manages data here. See your choices' section below. hubspotutk Targeting/advertising: to store and track a visitor's identity. 1 year and a half after the user’s visit HubSpot You can read more about how HubSpot manages data here. See your choices' section below. _ga Performance: to store and count pageviews. 2 years after the user’s visit Google You can find out more information about Google Analytics cookies here and about how Google protects your data here. You can prevent the use of Google Analytics relating to your use of our Sites by downloading and installing a browser plugin available here. See your choices’ section below. _gcl_au Targeting/advertising: to store and track conversions. 1 year after the user’s visit Google You can find out more information about Google Analytics cookies here and about how Google protects your data here. You can prevent the use of Google Analytics relating to your use of our Sites by downloading and installing a browser plugin available here. See your choices’ section below. _gat_FLQ5THRMZQ Performance: to read and filter requests from bots Session cookie (expires when the user closes the browser) Google You can find out more information about Google Analytics cookies here and about how Google protects your data here. You can prevent the use of Google Analytics relating to your use of our Sites by downloading and installing a browser plugin available here. See your choices’ section below.

Other technologies

In addition to cookies, our Sites may use other technologies, such as Flash technology to pixel tags to collect information automatically.

Browser Web Storage.

We may use browser web storage (including via HTML5), also known as locally stored objects (“LSOs”), for similar purposes as cookies. Browser web storage enables the storage of a larger amount of data than cookies. Your web browser may provide functionality to clear your browser web storage.

Flash Technology.

We may use Flash cookies (which are also known as Flash Local Shared Object (“Flash LSOs”)) on our Sites to collect and store information about your use of our Sites. Unlike other cookies, Flash cookies cannot be removed or rejected via your browser settings. If you do not want Flash LSOs stored on your computer or mobile device, you can adjust the settings of your Flash player to block Flash LSO storage using the tools contained in the Website Storage Settings Panel. You can also control Flash LSOs by going to the Global Storage Settings Panel and following the instructions. Please note that setting the Flash Player to restrict or limit acceptance of Flash LSOs may reduce or impede the functionality of some Flash applications, including, potentially, Flash applications used in connection with our Sites.

Web Beacons.

We may also use web beacons (which are also known as pixel tags and clear GIFs) on our Sites and in our HTML formatted emails to track the actions of users on our Sites and interactions with our emails. Unlike cookies, which are stored on the hard drive of your computer or mobile device by a website, pixel tags are embedded invisibly on webpages or within HTML formatted emails. Pixel tags are used to demonstrate that a webpage was accessed or that certain content was viewed, typically to measure the success of our marketing campaigns or engagement with our emails and to compile statistics about usage of the Sites, so that we can manage our content more effectively.

Your choices

You can decide not to accept cookies or other technologies. If you do not accept our cookies or other technologies, you may experience some inconvenience in your use of our Sites. For example, we may not be able to recognize your computer or mobile device and you may need to log in every time you visit our Sites.

Cookie Preference Centre.

You can change the cookie settings when you visit our Sites via our cookie banner that is displayed to you when you first visit our Sites, or at any time by visiting the cookie preferences below. Our cookie banner and cookie preference center allow you to accept, refuse or manage the setting of all or some cookies:

Strictly necessary cookies do not require your consent.

When we deploy other cookies, you have the possibility to either accept or reject all cookies, or to allow the deployment of the categories of cookies you prefer, by clicking on the appropriate button (i.e. “accept all”, “reject all” or “manage my settings”).

Blocking cookies in your browser.

Most browsers let you remove or reject cookies. To do this, follow the instructions in your browser settings. Many browsers accept cookies by default until you change your settings. In order to understand these settings, the following links may be helpful. Otherwise, you should use the 'Help' option in your internet browser for more details:

Blocking images/clear gifs.

Most browsers and devices allow you to configure your device to prevent images from loading. To do this, follow the instructions in your particular browser or device settings.

Third-party opt-out option.

You can opt-out of interest-based advertising through some of the third parties listed in the chart above by using the corresponding third-party opt-out tool provided in the chart.

Industry association opt-outs.

You may opt out of receiving interest-based advertising on websites through members of the Network Advertising Initiative by clicking here or the Digital Advertising Alliance by clicking here. Please note that we also may work with companies that offer their own opt-out mechanisms and may not participate in the opt-out mechanisms linked above.

If you do not accept our cookies, you may experience some inconvenience in your use of our Sites. For example, we may not be able to recognize your computer or mobile device and you may need to log in every time you visit our Sites.

If you choose to opt-out of targeted advertisements, you will still see advertisements online, but they may not be relevant to you. Even if you do choose to opt out, not all companies that serve online behavioral advertising are included in this list, and so you may still receive some cookies and tailored advertisements from companies that are not listed.

For more information about how we collect, use and share your information, see ourPrivacy Policy.

Changes

Information about the cookies we use may be updated from time to time, so please check back on a regular basis for any changes.

Questions

If you have any questions about this cookie policy, please contact us by email atinfo@payloadcms.com.