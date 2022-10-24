Payload is flexible about where your Admin Panel lives within your Next.js application. You can customize routes, move folders, and organize your project structure to match your application's needs.
/admin to
/dashboard,
/cms, etc.
/admin/content alongside custom admin routes
By default, Payload creates this structure in your Next.js app:
(payload)/ - Parent folder containing all Payload-related routes
admin/ - Admin Panel UI routes
api/ - REST API routes
layout.tsx - Root layout that imports the import map
importMap.js - Auto-generated file mapping component paths (regenerated on startup)
To change the admin route from
/admin to
/dashboard:
1. Update your Payload Config:
2. Move the folder:
3. Update the import path in
layout.tsx:
Edit
app/(payload)/layout.tsx and update the import map reference to match the new folder name:
4. Restart your dev server
Payload will now be available at
/dashboard.
To move both the Payload Admin Panel and API under a custom path, you move the entire
(payload) folder. This example places everything under
/admin/content.
1. Update your Payload Config with all routes and import map settings:
2. Move the
(payload) folder:
3. Update the import path in
layout.tsx:
Edit
app/admin/content/(payload)/layout.tsx:
The import path should be relative from
layout.tsx to
importMap.js. In this case, it remains
'./admin/importMap.js'.
4. Regenerate the import map:
Your Payload admin is now at
/admin/content/admin and the API at
/admin/content/api.
If you want both Payload and custom admin routes under
/admin:
Folder Structure:
Configuration:
Not all files in the
(payload) folder are auto-generated. Here's what you need to know:
File
Auto-Generated?
Safe to Edit?
When Regenerated?
Notes
No
Yes
Never
Created once during setup. Safe to modify import paths.
Yes
No
Startup, HMR, manual command
Always regenerated. Configure via
No
Rarely needed
Never
Part of template. Usually no need to edit.
No
Rarely needed
Never
Part of template. Usually no need to edit.
No
Rarely needed
Never
Part of template. Usually no need to edit.
No
Yes
Never
Intended for your custom styles.
You may see this warning in
layout.tsx:
This warning is misleading. The file was generated during initial project setup by
create-payload-app, but it is never regenerated by Payload. It is completely safe to modify this file, especially when customizing your folder structure.
When you move the Payload folder, you'll need to update the import path in
layout.tsx:
What you can safely edit:
What you should NOT edit:
RootLayout usage (required for Payload)
serverFunction pattern (required for Payload to work)
RootLayout
The
importMap.js file is automatically regenerated in these scenarios:
pnpm payload generate:importmap
The import map is never regenerated during:
If you see an error about the import map not being found:
admin.importMap.importMapFile points to the correct location
pnpm payload generate:importmap manually
If you see an import error in
layout.tsx:
layout.tsx to
importMap.js
./admin/importMap.js if importMap is in a sibling
admin folder
./importMap.js if you moved importMap to the same folder as layout
If the admin panel returns 404:
routes.admin matches your actual folder structure
(payload) folder, not just
admin
If custom components aren't loading:
admin.importMap.baseDir is correct
pnpm payload generate:importmap
baseDir