Payload is flexible about where your Admin Panel lives within your Next.js application. You can customize routes, move folders, and organize your project structure to match your application's needs.

Common Use Cases

Custom admin routes - Change /admin to /dashboard , /cms , etc.

- Change to , , etc. Nested admin panels - Place Payload at /admin/content alongside custom admin routes

- Place Payload at alongside custom admin routes Multiple admin interfaces - Organize Payload and custom dashboards together

- Organize Payload and custom dashboards together Organizational preferences - Match your team's folder structure conventions

Understanding the Payload Folder Structure

By default, Payload creates this structure in your Next.js app:

1 app / ( or src / app / ) 2 ├── ( payload ) / 3 │ ├── admin / 4 │ │ ├── [ [ ... segments ] ] / 5 │ │ │ ├── not - found . tsx 6 │ │ │ └── page . tsx 7 │ │ └── importMap . js 8 │ ├── api / 9 │ │ └── [ ... slug ] / 10 │ │ └── route . ts 11 │ ├── custom . scss 12 │ └── layout . tsx

(payload)/ - Parent folder containing all Payload-related routes

- Parent folder containing all Payload-related routes admin/ - Admin Panel UI routes

- Admin Panel UI routes api/ - REST API routes

- REST API routes layout.tsx - Root layout that imports the import map

- Root layout that imports the import map importMap.js - Auto-generated file mapping component paths (regenerated on startup)

Scenario 1: Simple Route Change

To change the admin route from /admin to /dashboard :

1. Update your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 routes : { 6 admin : '/dashboard' , 7 } , 8 } )

2. Move the folder:

1 # Move the admin folder 2 mv app / ( payload ) / admin app / ( payload ) / dashboard

3. Update the import path in layout.tsx :

Edit app/(payload)/layout.tsx and update the import map reference to match the new folder name:

1 2 import { importMap } from './admin/importMap.js' 3 4 5 import { importMap } from './dashboard/importMap.js'

Your IDE may auto-update this import when you move the folder, but it may not. To catch any stale references to the old path, run a build or type-check ( pnpm build or pnpm tsc --noEmit ) and fix any import errors until it passes.

4. Restart your dev server

Payload will now be available at /dashboard .

Scenario 2: Moving the Entire Payload Folder (Admin Panel and API)

To move both the Payload Admin Panel and API under a custom path, you move the entire (payload) folder. This example places everything under /admin/content .

Because the admin/ subfolder inside (payload) is a Next.js route segment, moving (payload) to app/admin/content/(payload) results in the admin panel being served at /admin/content/admin , not /admin/content . Keep this in mind when choosing your target path and setting routes.admin .

1. Update your Payload Config with all routes and import map settings:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import path from 'path' 3 import { fileURLToPath } from 'url' 4 5 const filename = fileURLToPath ( import . meta . url ) 6 const dirname = path . dirname ( filename ) 7 8 export default buildConfig ( { 9 10 routes : { 11 admin : '/admin/content/admin' , 12 api : '/admin/content/api' , 13 graphQL : '/admin/content/api/graphql' , 14 graphQLPlayground : '/admin/content/api/graphql-playground' , 15 } , 16 admin : { 17 importMap : { 18 baseDir : path . resolve ( dirname , './src/app/admin/content/(payload)' ) , 19 importMapFile : path . resolve ( 20 dirname , 21 './src/app/admin/content/(payload)/admin/importMap.js' , 22 ) , 23 } , 24 } , 25 } )

2. Move the (payload) folder:

1 # Create the new directory structure 2 mkdir - p app / admin / content 3 4 # Move the entire ( payload ) folder 5 mv app / ( payload ) app / admin / content / ( payload )

3. Update the import path in layout.tsx :

Edit app/admin/content/(payload)/layout.tsx :

1 2 import { importMap } from './admin/importMap.js'

The import path should be relative from layout.tsx to importMap.js . In this case, it remains './admin/importMap.js' .

4. Regenerate the import map:

1 pnpm payload generate : importmap

Your Payload admin is now at /admin/content/admin and the API at /admin/content/api .

Scenario 3: Multiple Admin Dashboards

If you want both Payload and custom admin routes under /admin :

Folder Structure:

1 app / 2 ├── admin / 3 │ ├── content / # Payload admin 4 │ │ └── ( payload ) / 5 │ │ ├── admin / 6 │ │ ├── api / 7 │ │ └── layout . tsx 8 │ ├── platform / # Your custom admin 9 │ │ ├── dashboard / 10 │ │ │ └── page . tsx 11 │ │ └── layout . tsx 12 │ └── page . tsx # Choose between admins

Configuration:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 routes : { 3 admin : '/admin/content' , 4 api : '/admin/content/api' , 5 graphQL : '/admin/content/api/graphql' , 6 graphQLPlayground : '/admin/content/api/graphql-playground' , 7 } , 8 admin : { 9 importMap : { 10 baseDir : path . resolve ( dirname , './src/app/admin/content/(payload)' ) , 11 importMapFile : path . resolve ( 12 dirname , 13 './src/app/admin/content/(payload)/admin/importMap.js' , 14 ) , 15 } , 16 } , 17 } )

Understanding Auto-Generated Files

Not all files in the (payload) folder are auto-generated. Here's what you need to know:

File Auto-Generated? Safe to Edit? When Regenerated? Notes layout.tsx No Yes Never Created once during setup. Safe to modify import paths. admin/importMap.js Yes No Startup, HMR, manual command Always regenerated. Configure via admin.importMap instead. admin/[[...segments]]/page.tsx No Rarely needed Never Part of template. Usually no need to edit. admin/[[...segments]]/not-found.tsx No Rarely needed Never Part of template. Usually no need to edit. api/[...slug]/route.ts No Rarely needed Never Part of template. Usually no need to edit. custom.scss No Yes Never Intended for your custom styles.

About the "DO NOT MODIFY" Warning

You may see this warning in layout.tsx :

1 2

This warning is misleading. The file was generated during initial project setup by create-payload-app , but it is never regenerated by Payload. It is completely safe to modify this file, especially when customizing your folder structure.

Editing layout.tsx Safely

When you move the Payload folder, you'll need to update the import path in layout.tsx :

1 2 import { importMap } from './admin/importMap.js'

What you can safely edit:

Import map path (required when moving folders)

Custom imports for additional functionality

Custom SCSS imports

Server function logic (advanced use cases)

What you should NOT edit:

The core RootLayout usage (required for Payload)

usage (required for Payload) The serverFunction pattern (required for Payload to work)

pattern (required for Payload to work) The import map prop to RootLayout

Import Map Regeneration

The importMap.js file is automatically regenerated in these scenarios:

Application startup - Every time you start your dev server or production build

- Every time you start your dev server or production build Hot Module Replacement (HMR) - When you save changes to component files in development

- When you save changes to component files in development Manual generation - When you run pnpm payload generate:importmap

The import map is never regenerated during:

Normal runtime (only at startup)

After the production build completes

Important: Never manually edit the importMap.js file. Configure component paths in your Payload config and let Payload regenerate the import map automatically.

Troubleshooting

Import map not found error

If you see an error about the import map not being found:

Verify admin.importMap.importMapFile points to the correct location Run pnpm payload generate:importmap manually Check that the path is absolute, not relative

Layout.tsx import error

If you see an import error in layout.tsx :

Verify the import path is relative from layout.tsx to importMap.js Use ./admin/importMap.js if importMap is in a sibling admin folder Use ./importMap.js if you moved importMap to the same folder as layout

Admin panel 404 error

If the admin panel returns 404:

Verify routes.admin matches your actual folder structure Ensure you moved the entire (payload) folder, not just admin Check that Next.js is recognizing your new routes

Components not loading

If custom components aren't loading:

Verify admin.importMap.baseDir is correct Regenerate the import map: pnpm payload generate:importmap Check component paths in your config are relative to baseDir

Additional Resources