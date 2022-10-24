Your PAYLOAD_SECRET is used to encrypt sensitive data at rest (such as API keys), to index API keys for lookup, and to sign authentication tokens. Rotating it — after a leak, or as part of a periodic key-rotation policy — requires re-keying the data that was encrypted under the previous secret.

Payload provides the rotateSecret utility and the encrypt / decrypt / reencrypt primitives to do this safely. The previousSecrets config keeps the old secret accepted for reads during the rotation so it can be done with zero downtime.

What a rotation affects

Password logins keep working. Passwords are hashed with a random per-user salt and never involve PAYLOAD_SECRET , so a rotation does not affect the ability to log in with a username/email and password.

JWT sessions are signed with the secret. While the old secret is listed in previousSecrets , tokens signed under it still verify, so active sessions survive the rotation. Once you remove the old secret, those tokens stop verifying and users log in again.

are signed with the secret. While the old secret is listed in , tokens signed under it still verify, so active sessions survive the rotation. Once you remove the old secret, those tokens stop verifying and users log in again. Encrypted API keys are stored as ciphertext plus an apiKeyIndex lookup value, both derived from the secret at write time. While the old secret is in previousSecrets , keys indexed under it still authenticate; rotateSecret re-keys them to the current secret.

are stored as ciphertext plus an lookup value, both derived from the secret at write time. While the old secret is in , keys indexed under it still authenticate; re-keys them to the current secret. Encrypted values at rest (API keys and any field you encrypt with payload.encrypt ) can only be read while a secret that can decrypt them is in the keyring. A value whose secret is no longer present throws on read, so keep the old secret in previousSecrets until rotateSecret has re-keyed everything.

Procedure (zero-downtime)

Add the previous secret to previousSecrets while setting the new secret as the active secret , and deploy:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 secret : process . env . PAYLOAD_SECRET , 3 previousSecrets : [ process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET ] , 4 5 } )

New data is written under the new secret; existing sessions, API keys, and encrypted values keep working because the old secret is still in the keyring.

Create a migration that calls rotateSecret to re-key stored data:

1 payload migrate:create rotate-secret

1 import type { MigrateUpArgs } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb' 2 3 import { rotateSecret } from 'payload' 4 5 export async function up ( { payload } : MigrateUpArgs ) : Promise < void > { 6 const { migrated , skipped } = await rotateSecret ( { 7 payload , 8 oldSecret : process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET , 9 } ) 10 11 payload . logger . info ( 12 ` rotateSecret: migrated ${ migrated } , skipped ${ skipped } ` , 13 ) 14 }

Verify with a dry run first — this reads and validates every row against the old and current secrets without writing anything. If oldSecret is wrong, it throws before making any changes:

1 await rotateSecret ( { 2 payload , 3 oldSecret : process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET , 4 dryRun : true , 5 } )

Run the migration for real:

1 payload migrate

Once everything is re-keyed, remove the old secret from previousSecrets and deploy. Retiring it is what actually contains a leaked secret — do not keep old secrets in the keyring indefinitely.

rotateSecret is idempotent — running it again skips rows that are already on the current secret — and fail-closed: a row that matches neither the old nor the current secret aborts the run before that row is written. Rows migrated earlier in an aborted run remain correct, so after fixing the secret you can simply re-run.

previousSecrets

previousSecrets is an array of prior secret values that Payload still accepts for reads — verifying JWTs, matching API keys, and decrypting stored values — during a bounded rotation. New data is always written with the active secret .

A secret in previousSecrets is still accepted for auth: a leaked one can forge tokens and act as a user, and still decrypts data written under it. Run rotateSecret , then remove it promptly.

Expiring a previous secret

Payload does not track an expiration for entries in previousSecrets — the array is read as-is when the config is loaded. If you want a previous secret to stop being accepted after a set window, gate it in your own config using a date you control, for example an OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET_EXPIRATION environment variable holding the date the secret was put into rotation:

1 const oneMonth = 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 2 3 4 const previousSecretAddedAt = process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET_EXPIRATION 5 ? new Date ( process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET_EXPIRATION ) . getTime ( ) 6 : 0 7 8 9 const previousSecrets = 10 process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET && 11 previousSecretAddedAt > Date . now ( ) - oneMonth 12 ? [ process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET ] 13 : [ ] 14 15 export default buildConfig ( { 16 secret : process . env . PAYLOAD_SECRET , 17 previousSecrets , 18 19 } )

This check runs once, when the config is loaded (at startup / build), not continuously at runtime. A long-running server started while the secret was still valid keeps it in the keyring until the process restarts — the expiration only takes effect on the next boot or deploy. Trigger a restart / redeploy after the window if you need the old secret to actually drop out, and always run rotateSecret before the window closes so no data is left readable only by the expired secret.

rotateSecret

Re-keys the built-in apiKey / apiKeyIndex fields for every auth collection configured with useAPIKey .

Option Description payload The Payload instance (available as args.payload inside a migration). oldSecret The previous raw PAYLOAD_SECRET that existing data was encrypted under. Required. collections Optional array of collection slugs to limit the rotation to. Defaults to all useAPIKey collections. batchSize Number of documents processed per batch. Defaults to 100 . dryRun When true , verifies every row without writing. Defaults to false .

Returns { migrated, skipped } counts.

Lower-level utilities

For data your own project encrypted with payload.encrypt (for example a custom encrypted field), re-key it with payload.reencrypt , which decrypts with the old secret and re-encrypts with the current one:

1 const next = payload . reencrypt ( storedValue , { 2 oldSecret : process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET , 3 } )

payload.encrypt and payload.decrypt also accept an explicit { secret } to override the key, where secret is the raw PAYLOAD_SECRET value:

1 const raw = payload . decrypt ( storedValue , { 2 secret : process . env . OLD_PAYLOAD_SECRET , 3 } ) 4 const next = payload . encrypt ( raw )

When migrating your own encrypted fields, read and write the stored values at the database layer ( payload.db.* ) rather than through the Local API. Field hooks that encrypt on write and decrypt on read would otherwise run with the current secret and corrupt data encrypted under the old one.

Unlike rotateSecret — which verifies each row against the stored apiKeyIndex , so it can be re-run safely — a hand-written reencrypt loop is not idempotent, and has no equivalent way to tell an already-migrated value from a wrong oldSecret . On a v1 value already re-keyed to the active secret it throws; on a legacy AES-256-CTR value a wrong oldSecret does not throw — it decrypts to garbage and silently re-encrypts it. So don't guard by "decrypt under the current secret first" (unreliable for legacy values): track which rows you have migrated, run the loop once, and pass the correct oldSecret .

Encryption format