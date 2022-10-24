Folders allow you to group documents across collections, and are a great way to organize your content. Folders are built on top of relationship fields, when you enable folders on a collection, Payload adds a hidden relationship field folders , that relates to a folder — or no folder. Folders also have the folder field, allowing folders to be nested within other folders.

The configuration for folders is done in two places, the collection config and the Payload config. The collection config is where you enable folders, and the Payload config is where you configure the global folder settings.

Note: The Folders feature is currently in beta and may be subject to change in minor versions updates prior to being stable.

Folder Configuration

On the payload config, you can configure the following settings under the folders property:

1 2 3 type RootFoldersConfiguration = { 4 5 6 7 8 9 browseByFolder ? : boolean 10 11 12 13 14 collectionOverrides ? : ( ( { 15 collection , 16 } : { 17 collection : CollectionConfig 18 } ) => CollectionConfig | Promise < CollectionConfig > ) [ ] 19 20 21 22 23 24 debug ? : boolean 25 26 27 28 29 30 fieldName ? : string 31 32 33 34 35 36 slug ? : string 37 }

1 2 3 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 4 5 const config = buildConfig ( { 6 7 folders : { 8 debug : true , 9 collectionOverrides : [ 10 async ( { collection } ) => { 11 return collection 12 } , 13 ] , 14 fieldName : 'folder' , 15 slug : 'payload-folders' , 16 } , 17 } )

Collection Configuration

To enable folders on a collection, you need to set the folders property to true on the collection config. This will add a hidden relationship field to the collection that relates to a folder — or no folder.

1 2 3 type CollectionFoldersConfiguration = 4 | boolean 5 | { 6 7 8 9 10 11 browseByFolder ? : boolean 12 }