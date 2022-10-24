The Hierarchy feature provides automatic tree structure management for any Payload collection. When enabled, it maintains parent-child relationships, generates breadcrumb paths, and enables efficient descendant queries.

Use it for: Nested pages, categories, organizational structures, folder systems, or any hierarchical data.

Hierarchy is a collection-level feature that automatically adds internal fields and hooks to manage tree structure without requiring custom code.

Quick Start

Enable hierarchy on any collection by adding the hierarchy property:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'pages' , 5 admin : { 6 useAsTitle : 'title' , 7 } , 8 fields : [ 9 { 10 name : 'title' , 11 type : 'text' , 12 required : true , 13 } , 14 ] , 15 hierarchy : { 16 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 17 } , 18 }

This automatically:

Creates a parent relationship field (if it doesn't exist)

relationship field (if it doesn't exist) Adds virtual _h_slugPath and _h_titlePath fields (computed on-demand)

and fields (computed on-demand) Sets up hooks to validate circular references and clean up tree on deletion

Computes breadcrumb paths based on admin.useAsTitle when requested

Auto-Generated Fields

When hierarchy is enabled, virtual path fields are automatically added to your collection. These fields are computed on-demand when requested and are not stored in the database.

Type: String or Localized Object (virtual field) Purpose: Slugified breadcrumb path for URLs and search Stored: No - computed on-demand from ancestor tree Read-only: Yes Requires: Opt-in (see Requesting Path Computation)

1 { 2 _h_slugPath : 'grandparent/parent/current' , 3 4 _h_slugPath : { 5 en : 'store/products/widgets' , 6 fr : 'magasin/produits/widgets' 7 } 8 }

Use for URLs:

1 const page = await payload . findByID ( { 2 collection : 'pages' , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 id : 'page-id' , 5 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 6 } ) 7 8 9 const url = ` / ${ page . _h_slugPath } `

Type: String or Localized Object (virtual field) Purpose: Human-readable breadcrumb path for display Stored: No - computed on-demand from ancestor tree Read-only: Yes Requires: Opt-in (see Requesting Path Computation)

1 { 2 _h_titlePath : 'Grandparent/Parent/Current' , 3 4 _h_titlePath : { 5 en : 'Store/Products/Widgets' , 6 fr : 'Magasin/Produits/Widgets' 7 } 8 }

Use for breadcrumbs:

1 const page = await payload . findByID ( { 2 collection : 'pages' , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 id : 'page-id' , 5 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 6 } ) 7 8 const breadcrumbs = page . _h_titlePath . split ( '/' ) 9

Requesting Path Computation

Path fields ( _h_slugPath and _h_titlePath ) are virtual fields that must be explicitly requested. This opt-in design prevents unnecessary database queries when paths aren't needed (e.g., when loading documents through relationships).

Method 1: Context Flag

Pass computeHierarchyPaths: true in the context:

1 2 const page = await payload . findByID ( { 3 collection : 'pages' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : 'page-id' , 6 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 7 } ) 8 9 10 const pages = await payload . find ( { 11 collection : 'pages' , 12 overrideAccess : true , 13 where : { parent : { equals : null } } , 14 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 15 } )

Method 2: Query Parameter

For REST API requests, add the computeHierarchyPaths query parameter:

1 2 GET /api/pages/abc123?computeHierarchyPaths = true 3 4 5 GET /api/pages?computeHierarchyPaths = true & where [ parent ] [ equals ] = null

Method 3: Field Selection

Paths are automatically computed when you explicitly select them:

1 const page = await payload . findByID ( { 2 collection : 'pages' , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 id : 'page-id' , 5 select : { 6 title : true , 7 _h_slugPath : true , 8 _h_titlePath : true , 9 } , 10 } ) 11 12 13

Performance Considerations

Query Cost: Computing paths requires one additional query per document to fetch all ancestors. For example, loading 50 folder documents will make 51 queries (1 for the folders, 1 for ancestors).

Request-Scoped Caching: Ancestors are cached within each request, so if multiple documents share the same parent, the parent is only fetched once:

1 2 const folders = await payload . find ( { 3 collection : 'folders' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 where : { parent : { equals : 'parent-id' } } , 6 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 7 } ) 8

Recommendation: Only request paths when you need them for URLs or breadcrumbs. Skip path computation when loading related documents if paths aren't used.

Configuration

Basic Configuration

Enable with defaults (parent field auto-created):

1 { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : 'title' , 6 type : 'text' , 7 required : true , 8 } 9 ] , 10 hierarchy : { 11 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 12 } 13 }

With Custom Parent Field

Define the parent field yourself for custom validation or UI:

1 { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : 'parentPage' , 6 type : 'relationship' , 7 relationTo : 'pages' , 8 hasMany : false , 9 admin : { 10 description : 'Select a parent page' , 11 position : 'sidebar' , 12 } , 13 validate : ( value , { id } ) => { 14 if ( value === id ) { 15 return 'Document cannot be its own parent' 16 } 17 return true 18 } , 19 } , 20 { 21 name : 'title' , 22 type : 'text' , 23 } 24 ] , 25 hierarchy : { 26 parentFieldName : 'parentPage' , 27 } 28 }

Important: If you define the parent field manually, it must be: - type: 'relationship' - relationTo: current-collection-slug (self-referential) - hasMany: false

With Custom Options

1 { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : 'title' , 6 type : 'text' , 7 } 8 ] , 9 hierarchy : { 10 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 11 12 13 slugify : ( text ) => { 14 return text . toLowerCase ( ) 15 . replace ( / [ ^ \w \s - ] / g , '' ) 16 . replace ( / \s + / g , '-' ) 17 } , 18 19 20 slugPathFieldName : '_breadcrumbPath' , 21 titlePathFieldName : '_breadcrumbTitle' , 22 } 23 }

Config Options

Option Type Required Description parentFieldName string Yes Name of the parent relationship field. Will be auto-created if it doesn't exist. relationTo string | string[] No Collection(s) that can be used as parents. Single string for monomorphic (same collection), array for polymorphic (multiple collections). Defaults to self-referential. slugify function No Custom function to slugify text for path generation. Default uses basic slugify. slugPathFieldName string No Name for the virtual slugified path field. Default: '_h_slugPath' titlePathFieldName string No Name for the virtual title path field. Default: '_h_titlePath'

Polymorphic Hierarchies

Polymorphic hierarchies allow documents to have parents from different collections, enabling flexible content organization like blog posts under pages, products under categories, or mixed content trees.

Basic Example

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 4 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 5 slug : 'pages' , 6 admin : { 7 useAsTitle : 'title' , 8 } , 9 fields : [ 10 { 11 name : 'title' , 12 type : 'text' , 13 required : true , 14 } , 15 ] , 16 hierarchy : { 17 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 18 19 } , 20 } 21 22 23 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 24 slug : 'posts' , 25 admin : { 26 useAsTitle : 'title' , 27 } , 28 fields : [ 29 { 30 name : 'title' , 31 type : 'text' , 32 required : true , 33 } , 34 ] , 35 hierarchy : { 36 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 37 relationTo : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , 38 } , 39 }

This enables organizing content like:

1 Pages Hierarchy: 2 - Home (page) 3 └─ About (page) 4 └─ Blog (page) 5 ├─ First Post (post under page) 6 │ └─ Reply (post under post) 7 └─ Second Post (post under page)

Creating Documents with Polymorphic Parents

When creating a document with a polymorphic parent, specify both the collection and ID:

1 2 const blogPage = await payload . create ( { 3 collection : 'pages' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 data : { 6 title : 'Blog' , 7 parent : null , 8 } , 9 } ) 10 11 12 const post = await payload . create ( { 13 collection : 'posts' , 14 overrideAccess : true , 15 data : { 16 title : 'First Post' , 17 parent : { 18 relationTo : 'pages' , 19 value : blogPage . id , 20 } , 21 } , 22 } ) 23 24 25 const reply = await payload . create ( { 26 collection : 'posts' , 27 overrideAccess : true , 28 data : { 29 title : 'Reply' , 30 parent : { 31 relationTo : 'posts' , 32 value : post . id , 33 } , 34 } , 35 } )

Path Computation

Paths are computed across collections automatically:

1 2 const post = await payload . findByID ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : post . id , 6 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 7 } ) 8 9 10 11 12 13 const reply = await payload . findByID ( { 14 collection : 'posts' , 15 overrideAccess : true , 16 id : reply . id , 17 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 18 } ) 19 20 21

Use Cases

Blog Posts Under Pages

1 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 hierarchy : { 4 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 5 6 } , 7 } 8 9 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 10 slug : 'posts' , 11 hierarchy : { 12 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 13 relationTo : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , 14 } , 15 }

Result: Blog section can be a page with posts nested underneath, posts can have threaded replies.

Products Under Categories

1 export const Categories : CollectionConfig = { 2 slug : 'categories' , 3 hierarchy : { 4 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 5 6 } , 7 } 8 9 export const Products : CollectionConfig = { 10 slug : 'products' , 11 hierarchy : { 12 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 13 relationTo : [ 'categories' , 'products' ] , 14 } , 15 }

Result: Categories form the main tree, products nest within categories, product variants can nest under products.

Mixed Content Tree

1 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 hierarchy : { 4 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 5 } , 6 } 7 8 export const Folders : CollectionConfig = { 9 slug : 'folders' , 10 hierarchy : { 11 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 12 relationTo : [ 'pages' , 'folders' ] , 13 } , 14 } 15 16 export const Documents : CollectionConfig = { 17 slug : 'documents' , 18 hierarchy : { 19 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 20 relationTo : [ 'pages' , 'folders' ] , 21 } , 22 }

Result: Flexible organization where pages are top-level, folders and documents can nest under pages or folders.

Important Behaviors

Circular Reference Protection

Circular reference detection works across collections:

1 2 3 4 const pageA = await payload . create ( { 5 collection : 'pages' , 6 overrideAccess : true , 7 data : { title : 'Page A' , parent : null } , 8 } ) 9 10 const postB = await payload . create ( { 11 collection : 'posts' , 12 overrideAccess : true , 13 data : { 14 title : 'Post B' , 15 parent : { relationTo : 'pages' , value : pageA . id } , 16 } , 17 } ) 18 19 20 await payload . update ( { 21 collection : 'pages' , 22 overrideAccess : true , 23 id : pageA . id , 24 data : { parent : { relationTo : 'posts' , value : postB . id } } , 25 } ) 26

Draft and Localization

Polymorphic hierarchies fully support drafts and localization:

Drafts: Path computation follows draft context across collections

Path computation follows draft context across collections Localization: Paths computed per locale using each collection's localized title fields

Target Collection Requirements

When using relationTo with multiple collections:

Target collections should also have hierarchy enabled

Target collections must exist in the config

If a target collection doesn't have hierarchy enabled, you'll see a warning (but it will still work for simple parent relationships)

Limitations

Parent Field Cannot Be Localized

The parent field stores the relationship and must be consistent across all locales. This means:

✅ Tree structure is the same across all locales

✅ Path titles can differ per locale

❌ Cannot have different parent relationships per locale

Manual Parent Field

If you manually define the parent field for a polymorphic hierarchy:

1 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 2 slug : 'posts' , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : 'parent' , 6 type : 'relationship' , 7 relationTo : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , 8 hasMany : false , 9 admin : { 10 position : 'sidebar' , 11 } , 12 } , 13 { 14 name : 'title' , 15 type : 'text' , 16 } , 17 ] , 18 hierarchy : { 19 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 20 relationTo : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , 21 } , 22 }

Important: The relationTo in your manual field must exactly match the relationTo in the hierarchy config, otherwise validation will fail.

Use Cases

Nested Pages

1 { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 admin : { 4 useAsTitle : 'title' , 5 } , 6 fields : [ 7 { 8 name : 'title' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 required : true , 11 } , 12 { 13 name : 'content' , 14 type : 'richText' , 15 } , 16 ] , 17 hierarchy : { 18 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 19 } 20 }

Nested Categories

1 { 2 slug : 'categories' , 3 admin : { 4 useAsTitle : 'name' , 5 } , 6 fields : [ 7 { 8 name : 'name' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 required : true , 11 } , 12 ] , 13 hierarchy : { 14 parentFieldName : 'parentCategory' , 15 } 16 }

Organizational Structure

1 { 2 slug : 'departments' , 3 admin : { 4 useAsTitle : 'deptName' , 5 } , 6 fields : [ 7 { 8 name : 'deptName' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 required : true , 11 } , 12 ] , 13 hierarchy : { 14 parentFieldName : 'parentDept' , 15 slugPathFieldName : '_orgPath' , 16 titlePathFieldName : '_orgBreadcrumb' , 17 } 18 }

Localization Support

If the title field (from admin.useAsTitle ) is localized, path fields are automatically localized:

1 { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 admin : { 4 useAsTitle : 'title' , 5 } , 6 fields : [ 7 { 8 name : 'title' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 required : true , 11 localized : true , 12 } , 13 ] , 14 hierarchy : { 15 parentFieldName : 'parent' , 16 } 17 }

Result:

1 { 2 title : { 3 en : 'Products' , 4 fr : 'Produits' , 5 } , 6 _h_slugPath : { 7 en : 'store/products' , 8 fr : 'magasin/produits' , 9 } , 10 _h_titlePath : { 11 en : 'Store/Products' , 12 fr : 'Magasin/Produits' , 13 } 14 }

How It Works

Parent Relationship Management

Hierarchy maintains parent-child relationships through a simple parent field:

Validates there are no circular references when parent changes Cleans up orphaned children when a parent is deleted (sets their parent to null) No cascade updates needed - paths are always computed fresh

Example:

1 2 await payload . update ( { 3 collection : 'pages' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : 'page-c' , 6 data : { parent : 'page-b' } , 7 } ) 8 9 10 11 12

Path Computation

Path fields are computed on-demand when requested:

Walk Parent Chain: Recursively follows parent relationships to root Build Paths: Concatenates titles/slugs from ancestors in correct order Cache Results: Ancestors cached in req.context for the request duration Localization: Paths computed per locale if title field is localized

Title Change Behavior:

When you change a document's title, paths are automatically updated on the next read—no cascade updates needed:

1 2 await payload . update ( { 3 collection : 'pages' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : 'parent-id' , 6 data : { title : 'Items' } , 7 } ) 8 9 10 const child = await payload . findByID ( { 11 collection : 'pages' , 12 overrideAccess : true , 13 id : 'child-id' , 14 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 15 } ) 16 17 18 19

No descendants are updated in the database—paths always reflect current ancestor titles.

Important Behaviors

When you move or rename a document, descendants are not updated:

✅ Only parent field updated - The document's parent field is changed

- The document's field is changed ✅ No descendant updates - Children and descendants are not touched

- Children and descendants are not touched ✅ Paths always accurate - Paths computed fresh on read always reflect current hierarchy

Performance Benefit: Moving or renaming documents is fast regardless of how many descendants exist.

Example:

1 2 await payload . update ( { 3 collection : 'pages' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : 'folder-id' , 6 data : { parent : 'new-parent' } , 7 } ) 8 9 10 11

Circular Reference Protection

Hierarchy automatically prevents circular references. You cannot:

Set a document as its own parent

Set a descendant as a parent (e.g., grandchild → parent → grandchild)

These operations will throw an error before any changes are made.

Draft Version Handling

When versioning with drafts is enabled, paths are computed based on the current read context:

✅ Draft context - Paths computed using draft parent and draft title

- Paths computed using draft parent and draft title ✅ Published context - Paths computed using published parent and published title

- Paths computed using published parent and published title ✅ Always accurate - Paths always reflect the correct version's data

Example:

1 2 const published = await payload . findByID ( { 3 collection : 'pages' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : 'page-id' , 6 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 7 8 } ) 9 10 11 12 const draft = await payload . findByID ( { 13 collection : 'pages' , 14 overrideAccess : true , 15 id : 'page-id' , 16 draft : true , 17 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 18 } ) 19

How it works:

When computing paths, hierarchy fetches ancestors using the same draft context If reading a draft, ancestor titles come from draft versions (if they exist) If reading published, ancestor titles come from published versions This ensures paths always reflect the correct version's hierarchy state

No Cascade Updates Needed:

Unlike stored paths, computed paths don't require updating draft versions when a parent changes. Paths are always accurate because they're computed from the current version's tree structure.

Limitations

Locale 'all' Not Supported

Updates with locale: 'all' will skip hierarchy processing. Workaround: Update each locale individually.

Parent Changes When Publishing a Single Locale

Use with caution: When publishing a single locale ( locale: '<code>' with _status: 'published' ), be aware that the parent field is not localized—tree structure must be consistent across locales.

When you publish a draft with a changed parent for one locale:

The parent change applies to all locales (parent field is not localized)

(parent field is not localized) Paths are computed per locale on next read

Each locale's paths will reflect the new parent combined with that locale's titles

Example:

1 2 { 3 parent : 'parent-1' , 4 title : { en : 'Page' , fr : 'Page' } , 5 _h_slugPath : { en : 'products/page' , fr : 'produits/page' } 6 } 7 8 9 await payload . update ( { 10 collection : 'pages' , 11 overrideAccess : true , 12 id : 'doc-id' , 13 data : { parent : 'parent-2' } , 14 draft : true , 15 } ) 16 17 18 await payload . update ( { 19 collection : 'pages' , 20 overrideAccess : true , 21 id : 'doc-id' , 22 locale : 'fr' , 23 data : { _status : 'published' } , 24 draft : false , 25 } ) 26 27

Recommendation: When moving documents in the hierarchy (changing parent), prefer publishAllLocales (default) to make the intent clear:

1 2 await payload . update ( { 3 collection : 'pages' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : 'doc-id' , 6 data : { parent : 'new-parent' } , 7 8 } )

Note: Title changes work as expected when publishing a single locale, since paths are computed per locale.

Best Practices

Use Consistent Title Fields

Ensure your admin.useAsTitle field is stable and always has a value:

1 { 2 admin : { 3 useAsTitle : 'title' , 4 } , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'title' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 required : true , 10 } 11 ] 12 }

Avoid: Fields that can be empty, computed fields, or fields nested in named groups/tabs.

Consider Performance at Scale

For collections with many documents:

Only request paths when needed - Use computeHierarchyPaths: true only for UI/breadcrumb display

- Use only for UI/breadcrumb display Skip paths for relationships - When loading related documents, omit path computation to avoid extra queries

- When loading related documents, omit path computation to avoid extra queries Limit tree depth - Deep trees (10+ levels) will have slower path computation

- Deep trees (10+ levels) will have slower path computation Leverage caching - Multiple documents sharing ancestors benefit from request-scoped caching

Example optimization:

1 2 const post = await payload . findByID ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 id : 'post-id' , 6 depth : 2 , 7 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 8 } ) 9 10 11 const post = await payload . findByID ( { 12 collection : 'posts' , 13 overrideAccess : true , 14 id : 'post-id' , 15 depth : 2 , 16 17 } )

TypeScript

The hierarchy fields are automatically included in your generated types:

1 import type { Page } from './payload-types' 2 3 4 const page = await payload . findByID ( { 5 collection : 'pages' , 6 overrideAccess : true , 7 id : 'page-id' , 8 context : { computeHierarchyPaths : true } , 9 } ) 10 11 12 const id : string = page . id 13 const title : string = page . title 14 const parent : string | null = page . parent 15 const slugPath : string = page . _h_slugPath 16 const titlePath : string = page . _h_titlePath

Note: Virtual path fields ( _h_slugPath , _h_titlePath ) are included in generated types but will be undefined at runtime unless you request path computation.

If types aren't generated, regenerate them: