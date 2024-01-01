Payload has a few email adapters that can be imported to enable email functionality. The @payloadcms/email-nodemailer package will be the package most will want to install. This package provides an easy way to use Nodemailer for email and won't get in your way for those already familiar.
The email adapter should be passed into the
When email is not needed or desired, Payload will log a warning on startup notifying that email is not configured. A warning message will also be logged on any attempt to send an email.
An email adapter will require at least the following fields:
|Option
|Description
defaultFromName *
|The name part of the From field that will be seen on the delivered email
defaultFromAddress *
|The email address part of the From field that will be used when delivering email
|Name
|Package
|Description
|Nodemailer
|@payloadcms/email-nodemailer
|Use any Nodemailer transport, including SMTP, Resend, SendGrid, and more. This was provided by default in Payload 2.x. This is the easiest migration path.
|Resend
|@payloadcms/email-resend
|Resend email via their REST API. This is preferred for serverless platforms such as Vercel because it is much more lightweight than the nodemailer adapter.
|Option
|Description
transport
|The Nodemailer transport object for when you want to do it yourself, not needed when transportOptions is set
transportOptions
|An object that configures the transporter that Payload will create. For all the available options see the Nodemailer documentation or see the examples below
Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) options can be passed in using the
transportOptions object on the
secure should and should not be set to
true.
Example email options using SMTP:
Example email options using nodemailer.createTransport:
Custom Transport:
You also have the ability to bring your own nodemailer transport. This is an example of using the SendGrid nodemailer transport.
During development, if you pass nothing to
nodemailerAdapter, it will use the ethereal.email service.
This will log the ethereal.email details to console on startup.
The Resend adapter requires an API key to be passed in the options. This can be found in the Resend dashboard. This is the preferred package if you are deploying on Vercel because this is much more lightweight than the Nodemailer adapter.
|Option
|Description
|apiKey
|The API key for the Resend service.
With a working transport you can call it anywhere you have access to payload by calling
payload.sendEmail(message). The
message will contain the
to,
subject and
html or
text for the email being sent. Other options are also available and can be seen in the sendEmail args. Support for these will depend on the adapter being used.
Payload supports the use of a single transporter of email, but there is nothing stopping you from having more. Consider a use case where sending bulk email is handled differently than transactional email and could be done using a hook.