How to add custom email sending functionalities for verify email and forgot password ?

Veera26
3 months ago
22

Hello, Do you have any idea about how to add our own custom email sending functionalities for verify email and forgot password auth operations ?



Right now, we are doing the email configuraton in payload.init .



We don't want do it. So, We have to write our own email sending functionalities and configure with verify email and forgot password functionalities.



Do you have the solution , feel free to share . Thanks

    notchr
    3 months ago

    Good morning @Veera26



    On Auth-enbabled collections, you can override the generated email with something custom



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#forgot-password


    import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

export const Customers: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'customers',
  auth: {
    forgotPassword: {
      generateEmailHTML: ({ req, token, user }) => {
        // Use the token provided to allow your user to reset their password
        const resetPasswordURL = `https://yourfrontend.com/reset-password?token=${token}`;

        return `
          <!doctype html>
          <html>
            <body>
              <h1>Here is my custom email template!</h1>
              <p>Hello, ${user.email}!</p>
              <p>Click below to reset your password.</p>
              <p>
                <a href="${resetPasswordURL}">${resetPasswordURL}</a>
              </p>
            </body>
          </html>
        `;
      }
    }
  }
};
    Veera26
    2 months ago

    Okay



    is there a way to disable the mockTransport email configuration ?

    notchr
    2 months ago

    Hmm, I think you can disable it by setting logMockCredentials to false -

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#mock-transport
    s4chin
    5 days ago

    user.email giving me error "Property 'email' does not exist on type 'unknown'."

    notchr
    5 days ago

    @s4chin Hmm that's odd, and just to confirm, that field is on the user collection right? (i think its mandated)



    You may need to run the update types cmd, though I'm not sure on first look



    Are you still having issues @s4chin

    s4chin
    5 days ago

    here it is



    And yes I m still having this issue after updating types

    image.png
    notchr
    5 days ago

    @s4chin What happens when you log

    user


    Also, are you able to try logging

    req.user
    s4chin
    5 days ago

    I can log in using email it just giving me type error thats all and I am able to see that email address in received email as well

    notchr
    5 days ago

    Right, im trying to identify the type of User in this case and why it doesn't have an email property



    Maybe because User can technically be null



    Which would probably be fixed by wrapping the code in a condition like



    "if (user)"



    i think

    s4chin
    4 days ago

    user["email"] I did this and issue is solved

