Now that we have covered Tasks and Workflows, we can tie them together with a concept called a Job.

Whereas you define Workflows and Tasks, which control your business logic, a Job is an individual instance of either a Task or a Workflow which contains many tasks.

For example, let's say we have a Workflow or Task that describes the logic to sync information from Payload to a third-party system. This is how you'd declare how to sync that info, but it wouldn't do anything on its own. In order to run that task or workflow, you'd create a Job that references the corresponding Task or Workflow.

Jobs are stored in the Payload database in the payload-jobs collection, and you can decide to keep a running list of all jobs, or configure Payload to delete the job when it has been successfully executed.

Queuing a new job

In order to queue a job, you can use the payload.jobs.queue function.

Here's how you'd queue a new Job, which will run a createPostAndUpdate workflow:

1 const createdJob = await payload . jobs . queue ( { 2 3 workflow : 'createPostAndUpdate' , 4 5 6 input : { 7 title : 'my title' , 8 } , 9 overrideAccess : true , 10 } )

In addition to being able to queue new Jobs based on Workflows, you can also queue a job for a single Task:

1 const createdJob = await payload . jobs . queue ( { 2 task : 'createPost' , 3 input : { 4 title : 'my title' , 5 } , 6 overrideAccess : true , 7 } )

Where to Queue Jobs

Jobs can be queued from anywhere in your application. Here are the most common scenarios:

From Collection Hooks

The most common place - queue jobs in response to document changes:

1 { 2 slug : 'posts' , 3 hooks : { 4 afterChange : [ 5 async ( { req , doc , operation } ) => { 6 7 if ( operation === 'update' && doc . status === 'published' ) { 8 await req . payload . jobs . queue ( { 9 task : 'notifySubscribers' , 10 input : { 11 postId : doc . id , 12 } , 13 overrideAccess : true , 14 } ) 15 } 16 } , 17 ] , 18 } , 19 }

From Field Hooks

Queue jobs based on specific field changes:

1 { 2 name : 'featuredImage' , 3 type : 'upload' , 4 relationTo : 'media' , 5 hooks : { 6 afterChange : [ 7 async ( { req , value , previousValue } ) => { 8 9 if ( value !== previousValue ) { 10 await req . payload . jobs . queue ( { 11 task : 'generateImageVariants' , 12 input : { 13 imageId : value , 14 } , 15 overrideAccess : true , 16 } ) 17 } 18 } , 19 ] , 20 } , 21 }

From Custom Endpoints

Queue jobs from your API routes:

1 export const POST = async ( req : PayloadRequest ) => { 2 const job = await req . payload . jobs . queue ( { 3 workflow : 'generateMonthlyReport' , 4 input : { 5 month : new Date ( ) . getMonth ( ) , 6 year : new Date ( ) . getFullYear ( ) , 7 } , 8 overrideAccess : false , 9 req , 10 } ) 11 12 return Response . json ( { 13 message : 'Report generation queued' , 14 jobId : job . id , 15 } ) 16 }

From Server Actions / Server Functions

Queue jobs from server actions or server functions:

1 'use server' 2 3 import { headers } from 'next/headers' 4 import { createLocalReq , getPayload , UnauthorizedError } from 'payload' 5 import config from '@payload-config' 6 7 export async function scheduleEmail ( ) { 8 const payload = await getPayload ( { config } ) 9 const { user } = await payload . auth ( { headers : await headers ( ) } ) 10 11 if ( ! user ) { 12 throw new UnauthorizedError ( ) 13 } 14 15 const req = await createLocalReq ( { user } , payload ) 16 17 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 18 task : 'sendEmail' , 19 input : { userId : user . id } , 20 overrideAccess : false , 21 req , 22 } ) 23 }

Job Options

When queuing a job, you can pass additional options:

1 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 2 task : 'sendEmail' , 3 input : { userId : '123' } , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 6 7 waitUntil : new Date ( '2024-12-25T00:00:00Z' ) , 8 9 10 queue : 'high-priority' , 11 12 13 log : [ 14 { 15 message : 'Email queued by admin' , 16 createdAt : new Date ( ) . toISOString ( ) , 17 } , 18 ] , 19 } )

Common options

waitUntil - Schedule the job to run at a specific date/time in the future

- Schedule the job to run at a specific date/time in the future queue - Assign the job to a specific queue (defaults to 'default' )

- Assign the job to a specific queue (defaults to ) log - Add custom log entries for debugging or tracking

- Add custom log entries for debugging or tracking req - Pass the request context for access control

- Pass the request context for access control overrideAccess - Skip Jobs access control when set to true (defaults to false )

Check Job Status

After queuing a job, you can check its status:

1 const job = await payload . jobs . queue ( { 2 task : 'processPayment' , 3 input : { orderId : '123' } , 4 overrideAccess : true , 5 } ) 6 7 8 const updatedJob = await payload . findByID ( { 9 collection : 'payload-jobs' , 10 overrideAccess : true , 11 id : job . id , 12 } ) 13 14 console . log ( updatedJob . completedAt ) 15 console . log ( updatedJob . hasError ) 16 console . log ( updatedJob . taskStatus )

Job Status Fields

Each job document contains:

1 { 2 id : 'job_123' , 3 taskSlug : 'sendEmail' , 4 input : { userId : '123' } , 5 completedAt : '2024-01-15...' , 6 hasError : false , 7 totalTried : 1 , 8 processingUntil : null , 9 processingToken : null , 10 taskStatus : { 11 sendEmail : { 12 '1' : { 13 complete : true , 14 output : { emailSent : true } 15 } 16 } 17 } , 18 log : [ 19 { 20 message : 'Job started' , 21 createdAt : '...' 22 } 23 ] 24 }

Payload increments totalTried after each completed attempt. While the handler runs, Payload automatically renews processingUntil . The claim also gets a processingToken , and worker updates only start while that token still matches and enough lease time remains for the configured safety buffer. If the worker disappears, the lease expires and a later jobs runner call can claim the job again. A crashed worker does not increment totalTried or consume a handler retry.

Access Control

Use Payload's dedicated Jobs APIs and endpoints, such as payload.jobs.* , /run , and /handle-schedules . Calling generic Local API, REST, or GraphQL CRUD directly on payload-jobs is not recommended because it bypasses the job operations and does not run jobs.access.* .

Raw collection create, read, update, and delete access is denied by default. You can adjust these rules through jobsCollectionOverrides . REST, GraphQL, and Local API CRUD run these access rules by default. Set overrideAccess: true only for trusted server-side operations that should bypass them.

The dedicated job operations use jobs.access.queue , run , and cancel . payload.jobs.queue() , run() , runByID() , cancel() , and cancelByID() run these functions by default because their overrideAccess option defaults to false . Set overrideAccess: true to bypass Jobs access control for trusted server-side work. The /run and /handle-schedules endpoints always check jobs.access.run .

Configure access for the dedicated job operations in your Jobs Config:

1 import type { SanitizedConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config : SanitizedConfig = { 4 5 jobs : { 6 access : { 7 8 queue : ( { req } ) => { 9 return req . user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) 10 } , 11 12 run : ( { req } ) => { 13 return req . user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) 14 } , 15 16 cancel : ( { req } ) => { 17 return req . user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) 18 } , 19 } , 20 } , 21 }

These functions receive the current req and return a boolean. By default, they allow authenticated users.

Omit overrideAccess or pass overrideAccess: false to run them from the Local API:

1 const req = await createPayloadRequest ( { payload , user } ) 2 3 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 4 workflow : 'createPost' , 5 input : { title : 'My Post' } , 6 overrideAccess : false , 7 req , 8 } )

Cancelling Jobs

Payload allows you to cancel jobs that are either queued or currently running. When cancelling a running job, the current task will finish executing, but no subsequent tasks will run. This happens because the job checks its cancellation status between tasks.

To cancel a specific job, use the payload.jobs.cancelByID method with the job's ID:

1 await payload . jobs . cancelByID ( { 2 id : createdJob . id , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 } )

To cancel multiple jobs at once, use the payload.jobs.cancel method with a Where query:

1 await payload . jobs . cancel ( { 2 overrideAccess : true , 3 where : { 4 workflowSlug : { 5 equals : 'createPost' , 6 } , 7 } , 8 } )

From within a task or workflow handler, you can also cancel the current job by throwing a JobCancelledError :