Queues
Queues are the final aspect of Payload's Jobs Queue and deal with how to run your jobs. Up to this point, all we've covered is how to queue up jobs to run, but so far, we aren't actually running any jobs.
When you go to run jobs, Payload will query for any jobs that are added to the queue and then run them. By default, all queued jobs are added to the
default queue.
But, imagine if you wanted to have some jobs that run nightly, and other jobs which should run every five minutes.
By specifying the
queue name when you queue a new job using
payload.jobs.queue(), you can queue certain jobs with
queue: 'nightly', and other jobs can be left as the default queue.
Then, you could configure two different runner strategies:
- A
cronthat runs nightly, querying for jobs added to the
nightlyqueue
- Another that runs any jobs that were added to the
defaultqueue every ~5 minutes or so
Executing jobs
As mentioned above, you can queue jobs, but the jobs won't run unless a worker picks up your jobs and runs them. This can be done in four ways:
Bin script (Recommended for Dedicated Servers)
For dedicated servers, the recommended approach is to use Payload's bin script to run jobs. This creates a completely separate process from your app server, making it easier to deploy, scale, and manage workers independently.
Benefits of using bin scripts:
- Separate process: Runs completely independently from your app server, preventing any impact on API response times
- Easy deployment: Can be deployed as a separate service/container, making it simple to scale workers independently
- Simple monitoring: Each worker process can be monitored, restarted, and scaled independently
- No framework overhead: Workers don't load the entire application, making them lighter and faster
Deployment example:
This makes it easy to run multiple workers for different queues, scale them independently, and deploy them to different servers if needed.
autoRun (Alternative for Dedicated Servers)
The
jobs.autoRun property allows you to configure cron jobs that automatically execute jobs from your queue at specified intervals. This runs within your app's process.
Think of it this way:
- Queuing = Adding jobs to the database to be run later
- Running = Actually executing the job handler functions
autoRun only handles the running part.
Example:
In this example:
processPaymentjobs are queued manually (e.g., from API endpoints using
payload.jobs.queue())
generateReportjobs are auto-queued at midnight via the
scheduleproperty
- The first
autoRunentry processes manually-queued jobs from the 'default' queue every 5 minutes
- The second
autoRunentry processes scheduled jobs from the 'nightly' queue every minute
Endpoint
You can execute jobs by making a fetch request to the
/api/payload-jobs/run endpoint:
This endpoint is automatically mounted for you and is helpful in conjunction with serverless platforms like Vercel, where you might want to use Vercel Cron to invoke a serverless function that executes your jobs.
Query Parameters
limit: The maximum number of jobs to run in this invocation (default: 10).
queue: The name of the queue to run jobs from. If not specified, jobs will be run from the
defaultqueue.
allQueues: If set to
true, all jobs from all queues will be run. This will ignore the
queueparameter.
Vercel Cron Example
If you're deploying on Vercel, you can add a
vercel.json file in the root of your project that configures Vercel Cron to invoke the
run endpoint on a cron schedule.
Here's an example of what this file will look like:
The configuration above schedules the endpoint
/api/payload-jobs/run to be invoked every 5 minutes.
The last step will be to secure your
run endpoint so that only the proper users can invoke the runner.
To do this, you can set an environment variable on your Vercel project called
CRON_SECRET, which should be a random string—ideally 16 characters or longer.
Then, you can modify the
access function for running jobs by ensuring that only Vercel can invoke your runner.
This works because Vercel automatically makes the
CRON_SECRET environment variable available to the endpoint as the
Authorization header when triggered by the Vercel Cron, ensuring that the jobs can be run securely.
After the project is deployed to Vercel, the Vercel Cron job will automatically trigger the
/api/payload-jobs/run endpoint in the specified schedule, running the queued jobs in the background.
Local API (For Programmatic Control)
If you want to process jobs programmatically from your server-side code, you can use the Local API:
Run all jobs:
Run a single job:
Processing Leases
Running jobs are owned through a renewable
processingUntil lease and an internal
processingToken. Payload renews the lease while the worker is alive. Every worker update must match the token and start while enough lease time remains for the configured safety buffer.
If the worker is killed, its lease eventually expires and a later jobs runner call can claim the job with a new token. A worker crash does not consume the job's retry configuration; retries and backoff still apply normally when a handler reports an error.
By default, Payload only starts a worker update when more than 30 seconds remain on its lease. This safety buffer gives the update time to finish before the lease expires and another worker can claim the job. If too little time remains, the update is rejected and the job becomes claimable after the lease expires.
The default lease duration is 20 minutes and the default safety buffer is 30 seconds. You can change both globally:
processingLease.safetyBuffer must be non-negative and less than
processingLease.duration. Set it to
0 only when your database adapter checks ownership and performs the update atomically, as the MongoDB adapter does.
The buffer should be longer than a normal job database update. It is a safety window for adapters that read and write separately, not a task timeout. Healthy long-running jobs keep renewing their leases and can run longer than
processingLease.duration.
Expiry does not start a new process by itself, so serverless deployments must continue calling the jobs runner from a cron or another callback system.
Processing Order
By default, jobs are processed first in, first out (FIFO). This means that the first job added to the queue will be the first one processed. However, you can also configure the order in which jobs are processed.
Jobs Configuration
You can configure the order in which jobs are processed in the jobs configuration by passing the
processingOrder property. This mimics the Payload sort property that's used for functionality such as
payload.find().
You can also set this on a queue-by-queue basis:
If you need even more control over the processing order, you can pass a function that returns the processing order - this function will be called every time a queue starts processing jobs.
Local API
You can configure the order in which jobs are processed in the
payload.jobs.queue method by passing the
processingOrder property.
Common Queue Strategies
Here are typical patterns for organizing your queues:
Priority-Based Queues
Separate jobs by priority to ensure critical tasks run quickly:
Then queue jobs to appropriate queues:
Environment-Based Execution
Only run jobs on specific servers:
Use cases:
- Dedicate specific servers to job processing
- Disable job processing during deployments
- Scale job workers independently from API servers
Feature-Based Queues
Group jobs by feature or domain:
This makes it easy to:
- Monitor specific features
- Scale individual features independently
- Pause/resume specific types of work
Choosing an Execution Method
Here's a quick guide to help you choose:
Method
Best For
Pros
Cons
Bin script
Dedicated servers (Recommended)
Separate process, easy to deploy/scale
Requires dedicated server
autoRun
Dedicated servers (Alternative)
Simple setup, automatic execution
Runs in your app's process
Endpoint
Serverless platforms (Vercel, Netlify)
Works with serverless, easy to trigger
Requires external cron (Vercel Cron, etc.)
Local API
Custom scheduling, testing
Full control, good for tests
Must implement your own scheduling
Recommendations:
- Production (Dedicated Server): Use Bin script with
--cronflag
- Production (Serverless): Use Endpoint + Vercel Cron
- Development: Use Bin script or Local API
- Testing: Use Local API with
payload.jobs.runByID()
Troubleshooting
Jobs aren't running (Most Common Issues)
If you configured
autoRun but jobs aren't executing, check these common causes in order:
1. You only configured
autoRun without queuing any jobs
Symptom:
autoRun is configured but no jobs ever execute.
Diagnosis:
autoRun runs jobs that are already in the queue. If nothing is adding jobs to the queue, there's nothing to run.
Solution: Queue jobs either:
- Manually via
payload.jobs.queue()in your code (e.g., in hooks, endpoints), OR
- Automatically via the
scheduleproperty on tasks/workflows
Example of the problem:
Solution:
2. Queue name mismatch
Symptom: Jobs appear in the
payload-jobs collection but never execute.
Diagnosis: The
queue name in your task's
schedule doesn't match the
queue name in
autoRun.
Example of the problem:
Solution: Make sure queue names match exactly:
3. You're on a serverless platform (Vercel, Netlify, etc.)
Symptom: Jobs work locally but don't run in production on serverless platforms.
Diagnosis:
autoRun requires a long-running server and won't work on serverless platforms where instances shut down between requests.
Solution: Use the endpoint method with Vercel Cron instead of
autoRun.
4. Jobs are scheduled for the future
Symptom: Jobs exist in the
payload-jobs collection with
completedAt: null but aren't running.
Diagnosis: Jobs may have
waitUntil set to a future date - they won't run until that time passes.
Solution: Check the
payload-jobs collection:
5. Jobs stopped after hot module reload (development)
Symptom: Jobs work initially but stop running after you make code changes in development.
Diagnosis: Hot Module Reload (HMR) disrupts cron schedules. This is expected behavior in development.
Solution: Restart your dev server after making changes to job configurations. This is not an issue in production.
Is
shouldAutoRun returning true?
Is
autoRun configured correctly?
Are jobs in the correct queue?
Check the jobs collection
See Inspecting Jobs to inspect jobs from trusted server code or enable read-only Admin Panel access.
Look for jobs with:
processingUntilin the future → A worker currently owns the job
processingUntilin the past → The worker may have crashed; the next runner call can claim it
processingTokenset → Internal identity of the worker that owns the current lease
hasError: true→ Check the
logfield for errors
completedAt: null→ Job hasn't run yet
Jobs running but failing
Check the job logs in the
payload-jobs collection:
Jobs running too slowly
Increase limit
Run more frequently
Add more workers
Scale horizontally by running multiple servers with
ENABLE_JOB_WORKERS=true.
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