Queues are the final aspect of Payload's Jobs Queue and deal with how to run your jobs. Up to this point, all we've covered is how to queue up jobs to run, but so far, we aren't actually running any jobs.

A Queue is a grouping of jobs that should be executed in order of when they were added.

When you go to run jobs, Payload will query for any jobs that are added to the queue and then run them. By default, all queued jobs are added to the default queue.

But, imagine if you wanted to have some jobs that run nightly, and other jobs which should run every five minutes.

By specifying the queue name when you queue a new job using payload.jobs.queue() , you can queue certain jobs with queue: 'nightly' , and other jobs can be left as the default queue.

Then, you could configure two different runner strategies:

A cron that runs nightly, querying for jobs added to the nightly queue Another that runs any jobs that were added to the default queue every ~5 minutes or so

Executing jobs

As mentioned above, you can queue jobs, but the jobs won't run unless a worker picks up your jobs and runs them. This can be done in four ways:

Bin script (Recommended for Dedicated Servers)

For dedicated servers, the recommended approach is to use Payload's bin script to run jobs. This creates a completely separate process from your app server, making it easier to deploy, scale, and manage workers independently.

1 2 pnpm payload jobs:run 3 4 5 pnpm payload jobs:run --queue myQueue --limit 15 6 7 8 pnpm payload jobs:run --cron "*/5 * * * *" --queue myQueue 9 10 11 pnpm payload jobs:run --cron "*/5 * * * *" --queue myQueue --handle-schedules 12 13 14 pnpm payload jobs:run --all-queues

Benefits of using bin scripts:

Separate process : Runs completely independently from your app server, preventing any impact on API response times

: Runs completely independently from your app server, preventing any impact on API response times Easy deployment : Can be deployed as a separate service/container, making it simple to scale workers independently

: Can be deployed as a separate service/container, making it simple to scale workers independently Simple monitoring : Each worker process can be monitored, restarted, and scaled independently

: Each worker process can be monitored, restarted, and scaled independently No framework overhead: Workers don't load the entire application, making them lighter and faster

Deployment example:

1 2 services : 3 app : 4 5 command : pnpm start 6 7 worker-default : 8 9 command : pnpm payload jobs : run - - cron " */5 * * * *" - - queue default 10 11 worker-nightly : 12 13 command : pnpm payload jobs : run - - cron "* * * * *" - - queue nightly - - handle - schedules

This makes it easy to run multiple workers for different queues, scale them independently, and deploy them to different servers if needed.

autoRun (Alternative for Dedicated Servers)

The jobs.autoRun property allows you to configure cron jobs that automatically execute jobs from your queue at specified intervals. This runs within your app's process.

Important Distinction: autoRun does NOT queue new jobs—it only runs jobs that are already in the queue. To manually queue jobs: Use payload.jobs.queue() in your code

in your code To automatically queue recurring jobs: Use the schedule property on tasks/workflows (see Job Schedules)

property on tasks/workflows (see Job Schedules) To execute queued jobs: Use autoRun (this section)

Think of it this way:

Queuing = Adding jobs to the database to be run later

= Adding jobs to the database to be run later Running = Actually executing the job handler functions

autoRun only handles the running part.

Example:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 3 jobs : { 4 tasks : [ 5 { 6 slug : 'processPayment' , 7 handler : async ( { input } ) => { 8 9 return { output : { success : true } } 10 } , 11 } , 12 { 13 slug : 'generateReport' , 14 15 schedule : [ 16 { 17 cron : '0 0 * * *' , 18 queue : 'nightly' , 19 } , 20 ] , 21 handler : async ( ) => { 22 23 return { output : { reportId : '123' } } 24 } , 25 } , 26 ] , 27 28 29 30 autoRun : [ 31 { 32 cron : '*/5 * * * *' , 33 queue : 'default' , 34 limit : 50 , 35 } , 36 { 37 cron : '* * * * *' , 38 queue : 'nightly' , 39 limit : 100 , 40 } , 41 ] , 42 43 shouldAutoRun : async ( payload ) => { 44 45 46 47 return true 48 } , 49 } , 50 } )

In this example:

processPayment jobs are queued manually (e.g., from API endpoints using payload.jobs.queue() )

jobs are queued manually (e.g., from API endpoints using ) generateReport jobs are auto-queued at midnight via the schedule property

jobs are auto-queued at midnight via the property The first autoRun entry processes manually-queued jobs from the 'default' queue every 5 minutes

entry processes manually-queued jobs from the 'default' queue every 5 minutes The second autoRun entry processes scheduled jobs from the 'nightly' queue every minute

autoRun is intended for use with a dedicated server that is always running, and should not be used on serverless platforms like Vercel. For dedicated servers, consider using bin scripts instead, as they run in a separate process and are easier to deploy and scale.

Endpoint

You can execute jobs by making a fetch request to the /api/payload-jobs/run endpoint:

1 2 3 await fetch ( '/api/payload-jobs/run?limit=100&queue=nightly' , { 4 method : 'GET' , 5 headers : { 6 Authorization : ` Bearer ${ token } ` , 7 } , 8 } )

This endpoint is automatically mounted for you and is helpful in conjunction with serverless platforms like Vercel, where you might want to use Vercel Cron to invoke a serverless function that executes your jobs.

Query Parameters

limit : The maximum number of jobs to run in this invocation (default: 10).

: The maximum number of jobs to run in this invocation (default: 10). queue : The name of the queue to run jobs from. If not specified, jobs will be run from the default queue.

: The name of the queue to run jobs from. If not specified, jobs will be run from the queue. allQueues : If set to true , all jobs from all queues will be run. This will ignore the queue parameter.

Vercel Cron Example

If you're deploying on Vercel, you can add a vercel.json file in the root of your project that configures Vercel Cron to invoke the run endpoint on a cron schedule.

Here's an example of what this file will look like:

1 { 2 "crons" : [ 3 { 4 "path" : "/api/payload-jobs/run" , 5 "schedule" : "*/5 * * * *" 6 } 7 ] 8 }

The configuration above schedules the endpoint /api/payload-jobs/run to be invoked every 5 minutes.

The last step will be to secure your run endpoint so that only the proper users can invoke the runner.

To do this, you can set an environment variable on your Vercel project called CRON_SECRET , which should be a random string—ideally 16 characters or longer.

Then, you can modify the access function for running jobs by ensuring that only Vercel can invoke your runner.

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 3 jobs : { 4 access : { 5 run : ( { req } : { req : PayloadRequest } ) : boolean => { 6 7 if ( req . user ) return true 8 9 const secret = process . env . CRON_SECRET 10 if ( ! secret ) return false 11 12 13 14 15 const authHeader = req . headers . get ( 'authorization' ) 16 return authHeader === ` Bearer ${ secret } ` 17 } , 18 } , 19 20 } , 21 } )

This works because Vercel automatically makes the CRON_SECRET environment variable available to the endpoint as the Authorization header when triggered by the Vercel Cron, ensuring that the jobs can be run securely.

After the project is deployed to Vercel, the Vercel Cron job will automatically trigger the /api/payload-jobs/run endpoint in the specified schedule, running the queued jobs in the background.

Local API (For Programmatic Control)

If you want to process jobs programmatically from your server-side code, you can use the Local API:

Run all jobs:

1 2 const results = await payload . jobs . run ( { overrideAccess : true } ) 3 4 5 await payload . jobs . run ( { queue : 'nightly' , limit : 100 , overrideAccess : true } ) 6 7 8 await payload . jobs . run ( { allQueues : true , overrideAccess : true } ) 9 10 11 await payload . jobs . run ( { 12 overrideAccess : true , 13 where : { 'input.message' : { equals : 'secret' } } , 14 } )

Run a single job:

1 const results = await payload . jobs . runByID ( { 2 id : myJobID , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 } )

Processing Leases

Running jobs are owned through a renewable processingUntil lease and an internal processingToken . Payload renews the lease while the worker is alive. Every worker update must match the token and start while enough lease time remains for the configured safety buffer.

If the worker is killed, its lease eventually expires and a later jobs runner call can claim the job with a new token. A worker crash does not consume the job's retry configuration; retries and backoff still apply normally when a handler reports an error.

By default, Payload only starts a worker update when more than 30 seconds remain on its lease. This safety buffer gives the update time to finish before the lease expires and another worker can claim the job. If too little time remains, the update is rejected and the job becomes claimable after the lease expires.

The default lease duration is 20 minutes and the default safety buffer is 30 seconds. You can change both globally:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 jobs : { 3 processingLease : { 4 duration : 5 * 60 * 1000 , 5 safetyBuffer : 60 * 1000 , 6 } , 7 tasks : [ 8 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } )

processingLease.safetyBuffer must be non-negative and less than processingLease.duration . Set it to 0 only when your database adapter checks ownership and performs the update atomically, as the MongoDB adapter does.

The buffer should be longer than a normal job database update. It is a safety window for adapters that read and write separately, not a task timeout. Healthy long-running jobs keep renewing their leases and can run longer than processingLease.duration .

Expiry does not start a new process by itself, so serverless deployments must continue calling the jobs runner from a cron or another callback system.

Processing Order

By default, jobs are processed first in, first out (FIFO). This means that the first job added to the queue will be the first one processed. However, you can also configure the order in which jobs are processed.

Jobs Configuration

You can configure the order in which jobs are processed in the jobs configuration by passing the processingOrder property. This mimics the Payload sort property that's used for functionality such as payload.find() .

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 3 jobs : { 4 tasks : [ 5 6 ] , 7 processingOrder : '-createdAt' , 8 } , 9 } )

You can also set this on a queue-by-queue basis:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 3 jobs : { 4 tasks : [ 5 6 ] , 7 processingOrder : { 8 default : 'createdAt' , 9 queues : { 10 nightly : '-createdAt' , 11 myQueue : '-createdAt' , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 } )

If you need even more control over the processing order, you can pass a function that returns the processing order - this function will be called every time a queue starts processing jobs.

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 3 jobs : { 4 tasks : [ 5 6 ] , 7 processingOrder : ( { queue } ) => { 8 if ( queue === 'myQueue' ) { 9 return '-createdAt' 10 } 11 return 'createdAt' 12 } , 13 } , 14 } )

Local API

You can configure the order in which jobs are processed in the payload.jobs.queue method by passing the processingOrder property.

1 const createdJob = await payload . jobs . queue ( { 2 workflow : 'createPostAndUpdate' , 3 input : { 4 title : 'my title' , 5 } , 6 processingOrder : '-createdAt' , 7 overrideAccess : true , 8 } )

Common Queue Strategies

Here are typical patterns for organizing your queues:

Priority-Based Queues

Separate jobs by priority to ensure critical tasks run quickly:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 jobs : { 3 tasks : [ ] , 4 autoRun : [ 5 { 6 cron : '* * * * *' , 7 limit : 100 , 8 queue : 'critical' , 9 } , 10 { 11 cron : '*/5 * * * *' , 12 limit : 50 , 13 queue : 'default' , 14 } , 15 { 16 cron : '0 2 * * *' , 17 limit : 1000 , 18 queue : 'batch' , 19 } , 20 ] , 21 } , 22 } )

Then queue jobs to appropriate queues:

1 2 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 3 task : 'sendPasswordReset' , 4 input : { userId : '123' } , 5 queue : 'critical' , 6 overrideAccess : true , 7 } ) 8 9 10 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 11 task : 'sendWelcomeEmail' , 12 input : { userId : '123' } , 13 queue : 'default' , 14 overrideAccess : true , 15 } ) 16 17 18 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 19 task : 'generateAnalytics' , 20 input : { date : new Date ( ) } , 21 queue : 'batch' , 22 overrideAccess : true , 23 } )

Environment-Based Execution

Only run jobs on specific servers:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 jobs : { 3 tasks : [ ] , 4 shouldAutoRun : async ( payload ) => { 5 6 return process . env . ENABLE_JOB_WORKERS === 'true' 7 } , 8 autoRun : [ 9 { 10 cron : '*/5 * * * *' , 11 limit : 50 , 12 queue : 'default' , 13 } , 14 ] , 15 } , 16 } )

Use cases:

Dedicate specific servers to job processing

Disable job processing during deployments

Scale job workers independently from API servers

Feature-Based Queues

Group jobs by feature or domain:

1 autoRun : [ 2 { cron : '*/2 * * * *' , queue : 'emails' , limit : 100 } , 3 { cron : '*/10 * * * *' , queue : 'images' , limit : 50 } , 4 { cron : '0 * * * *' , queue : 'analytics' , limit : 1000 } , 5 ]

This makes it easy to:

Monitor specific features

Scale individual features independently

Pause/resume specific types of work

Choosing an Execution Method

Here's a quick guide to help you choose:

Method Best For Pros Cons Bin script Dedicated servers (Recommended) Separate process, easy to deploy/scale Requires dedicated server autoRun Dedicated servers (Alternative) Simple setup, automatic execution Runs in your app's process Endpoint Serverless platforms (Vercel, Netlify) Works with serverless, easy to trigger Requires external cron (Vercel Cron, etc.) Local API Custom scheduling, testing Full control, good for tests Must implement your own scheduling

Recommendations:

Production (Dedicated Server): Use Bin script with --cron flag

Use Bin script with flag Production (Serverless): Use Endpoint + Vercel Cron

Use Endpoint + Vercel Cron Development: Use Bin script or Local API

Use Bin script or Local API Testing: Use Local API with payload.jobs.runByID()

Troubleshooting

Jobs aren't running (Most Common Issues)

If you configured autoRun but jobs aren't executing, check these common causes in order:

1. You only configured autoRun without queuing any jobs

Symptom: autoRun is configured but no jobs ever execute.

Diagnosis: autoRun runs jobs that are already in the queue. If nothing is adding jobs to the queue, there's nothing to run.

Solution: Queue jobs either:

Manually via payload.jobs.queue() in your code (e.g., in hooks, endpoints), OR

via in your code (e.g., in hooks, endpoints), OR Automatically via the schedule property on tasks/workflows

Example of the problem:

1 2 jobs : { 3 tasks : [ { slug : 'myTask' , handler : async ( ) => { } } ] , 4 autoRun : [ { cron : '* * * * *' , queue : 'default' } ] , 5 }

Solution:

1 2 await payload . jobs . queue ( { task : 'myTask' , overrideAccess : true } ) 3 4 5 jobs : { 6 tasks : [ 7 { 8 slug : 'myTask' , 9 schedule : [ { cron : '0 8 * * *' , queue : 'default' } ] , 10 handler : async ( ) => { } , 11 } , 12 ] 13 }

2. Queue name mismatch

Symptom: Jobs appear in the payload-jobs collection but never execute.

Diagnosis: The queue name in your task's schedule doesn't match the queue name in autoRun .

Example of the problem:

1 2 schedule : [ { cron : '0 8 * * *' , queue : 'reports' } ] 3 4 5 autoRun : [ { queue : 'default' } ]

Solution: Make sure queue names match exactly:

1 2 schedule : [ { cron : '0 8 * * *' , queue : 'reports' } ] 3 4 5 autoRun : [ { cron : '* * * * *' , queue : 'reports' } ]

3. You're on a serverless platform (Vercel, Netlify, etc.)

Symptom: Jobs work locally but don't run in production on serverless platforms.

Diagnosis: autoRun requires a long-running server and won't work on serverless platforms where instances shut down between requests.

Solution: Use the endpoint method with Vercel Cron instead of autoRun .

4. Jobs are scheduled for the future

Symptom: Jobs exist in the payload-jobs collection with completedAt: null but aren't running.

Diagnosis: Jobs may have waitUntil set to a future date - they won't run until that time passes.

Solution: Check the payload-jobs collection:

1 const jobs = await payload . find ( { 2 collection : 'payload-jobs' , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 where : { 5 completedAt : { exists : false } , 6 } , 7 } ) 8 9 console . log ( jobs . docs [ 0 ] . waitUntil )

5. Jobs stopped after hot module reload (development)

Symptom: Jobs work initially but stop running after you make code changes in development.

Diagnosis: Hot Module Reload (HMR) disrupts cron schedules. This is expected behavior in development.

Solution: Restart your dev server after making changes to job configurations. This is not an issue in production.

Is shouldAutoRun returning true?

1 jobs : { 2 shouldAutoRun : async ( payload ) => { 3 console . log ( 'shouldAutoRun called' ) 4 return true 5 } , 6 }

Is autoRun configured correctly?

1 2 autoRun : [ { cron : 'every 5 minutes' } ] 3 4 5 autoRun : [ { cron : '*/5 * * * *' } ]

Are jobs in the correct queue?

1 2 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 3 task : 'myTask' , 4 queue : 'critical' , 5 overrideAccess : true , 6 } ) 7 8 9 autoRun : [ { queue : 'default' } ]

Check the jobs collection

See Inspecting Jobs to inspect jobs from trusted server code or enable read-only Admin Panel access.

Look for jobs with:

processingUntil in the future → A worker currently owns the job

in the future → A worker currently owns the job processingUntil in the past → The worker may have crashed; the next runner call can claim it

in the past → The worker may have crashed; the next runner call can claim it processingToken set → Internal identity of the worker that owns the current lease

set → Internal identity of the worker that owns the current lease hasError: true → Check the log field for errors

→ Check the field for errors completedAt: null → Job hasn't run yet

Jobs running but failing

Check the job logs in the payload-jobs collection:

1 const job = await payload . findByID ( { 2 collection : 'payload-jobs' , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 id : jobId , 5 } ) 6 7 console . log ( job . log ) 8 console . log ( job . processingErrors )

Jobs running too slowly

Increase limit

1 autoRun : [ 2 { cron : '*/5 * * * *' , limit : 100 } , 3 ]

Run more frequently

1 autoRun : [ 2 { cron : '* * * * *' , limit : 50 } , 3 ]

Add more workers