Payload's schedule property lets you enqueue Jobs regularly according to a cron schedule - daily, weekly, hourly, or any custom interval. This is ideal for tasks or workflows that must repeat automatically and without manual intervention.

Scheduling Jobs differs significantly from running them:

Queueing : Scheduling only creates (enqueues) the Job according to your cron expression. It does not immediately execute any business logic.

: Scheduling only creates (enqueues) the Job according to your cron expression. It does not immediately execute any business logic. Running: Execution happens separately through your Jobs runner - such as autorun, or manual invocation using payload.jobs.run() or the payload-jobs/run endpoint.

Use the schedule property specifically when you have recurring tasks or workflows. To enqueue a single Job to run once in the future, use the waitUntil property instead.

When to use Schedules

Here's a quick guide to help you choose the right approach:

Approach Use Case Example Schedule Recurring tasks that run automatically on a schedule Daily reports, weekly emails, hourly syncs waitUntil One-time job in the future Publish a post at 3pm tomorrow, send trial expiry email in 7 days Collection Hook Job triggered by document changes Send email when post is published, generate PDF when order is created Manual Queue Job triggered by user action or API call User clicks "Generate Report" button

Complete Setup Requirements

Critical: To use scheduled jobs, you need TWO configurations working together. Configuring only one will not work.

1. Schedule Configuration (This Page)

Define the schedule property on your task or workflow to automatically queue jobs:

1 { 2 slug : 'myTask' , 3 schedule : [ { cron : '0 9 * * *' , queue : 'daily' } ] , 4 handler : async ( ) => { } 5 }

This handles the QUEUING—it adds jobs to the database on a schedule.

2. Runner Configuration (See Queues)

Configure how queued jobs are executed. For dedicated servers, use bin scripts (recommended):

1 2 pnpm payload jobs:run --cron "* * * * *" --queue daily --handle-schedules

Or use autoRun (alternative):

1 jobs : { 2 autoRun : [ { cron : '* * * * *' , queue : 'daily' } ] 3 }

This handles the RUNNING—it executes the job handler functions.

Quick Checklist

Before wondering why your scheduled jobs aren't working, verify:

Task has schedule property? → Jobs will be queued automatically

→ Jobs will be queued automatically Config has autoRun or another runner? → Queued jobs will be executed

→ Queued jobs will be executed Both use the same queue name? → Jobs will flow from schedule to execution

→ Jobs will flow from schedule to execution Not on serverless platform? → autoRun requires a long-running server

If any checkbox is missing, your scheduled jobs won't work properly.

Example comparison:

1 2 schedule : [ { cron : '0 15 * * *' , queue : 'default' } ] 3 4 5 await payload . jobs . queue ( { 6 task : 'publishPost' , 7 input : { postId : '123' } , 8 overrideAccess : true , 9 waitUntil : new Date ( '2024-12-25T15:00:00Z' ) , 10 } ) 11 12 13 schedule : [ { cron : '0 0 * * *' , queue : 'nightly' } ]

Handling schedules

Something needs to actually trigger the scheduling of jobs (execute the scheduling lifecycle seen below). There are several ways to handle scheduling:

Bin Scripts (Recommended for Dedicated Servers)

For dedicated servers, the recommended approach is to use Payload's bin scripts. This runs the scheduling logic in a separate process from your app server.

Combined scheduling and running (recommended):

1 2 pnpm payload jobs:run --cron "*/5 * * * *" --queue myQueue --handle-schedules

Schedule-only (if you want separate processes for scheduling vs running):

1 2 pnpm payload jobs:handle-schedules --cron "*/5 * * * *" --queue myQueue 3 4 pnpm payload jobs:handle-schedules --cron "*/5 * * * *" --all-queues

Benefits of bin scripts:

Separate process from your app server

Easy to deploy as independent workers

Simple to scale by running multiple instances

No impact on your app server's performance

autoRun (Alternative for Dedicated Servers)

By default, the jobs.autoRun configuration handles scheduling for the queue specified in the autoRun configuration:

1 jobs : { 2 autoRun : [ 3 { 4 cron : '*/5 * * * *' , 5 queue : 'default' , 6 7 } , 8 ] , 9 }

You can disable this behavior by setting disableScheduling: true in your autoRun configuration if you want to handle scheduling separately.

API Endpoint (For Serverless)

For serverless environments, you can trigger scheduling via the /api/payload-jobs/run endpoint (which handles scheduling by default) or use the dedicated /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules endpoint:

1 2 await fetch ( '/api/payload-jobs/run?queue=myQueue' ) 3 4 5 await fetch ( '/api/payload-jobs/run?queue=myQueue&disableScheduling=true' ) 6 7 8 await fetch ( '/api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules?queue=myQueue' )

Local API (For Programmatic Control)

You can also handle scheduling programmatically:

1 await payload . jobs . handleSchedules ( )

Defining schedules on Tasks or Workflows

Schedules are defined using the schedule property:

1 export type ScheduleConfig = { 2 cron : string 3 queue : string 4 hooks ? : { 5 6 beforeSchedule ? : BeforeScheduleFn 7 afterSchedule ? : AfterScheduleFn 8 } 9 }

Example schedule

The following example demonstrates scheduling a Job to enqueue every day at midnight:

1 import type { TaskConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const SendDigestEmail : TaskConfig < 'SendDigestEmail' > = { 4 slug : 'SendDigestEmail' , 5 schedule : [ 6 { 7 cron : '0 0 * * *' , 8 queue : 'nightly' , 9 } , 10 ] , 11 handler : async ( ) => { 12 await sendDigestToAllUsers ( ) 13 } , 14 }

This configuration only queues the Job - it does not execute it immediately. To actually run the queued Job, you have several options:

Option 1: Bin script (recommended for dedicated servers):

1 2 pnpm payload jobs:run --cron "* * * * *" --queue nightly --handle-schedules

Option 2: autoRun (alternative for dedicated servers):

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 jobs : { 3 autoRun : [ 4 { 5 cron : '* * * * *' , 6 queue : 'nightly' , 7 } , 8 ] , 9 tasks : [ SendDigestEmail ] , 10 } , 11 } )

Option 3: API endpoint (for serverless platforms):

Configure Vercel Cron or similar to trigger:

1 GET /api/payload-jobs/run?queue=nightly

With any of these options, Payload's scheduler will automatically enqueue the job into the nightly queue every day at midnight, and the runner will check the nightly queue every minute to execute any Jobs that are due to run.

Scheduling lifecycle

Here's how the scheduling process operates in detail:

Cron evaluation: Payload (or your external trigger in manual mode) identifies which schedules are due to run. To do that, it will

read the payload-jobs-stats global which contains information about the last time each scheduled task or workflow was run. BeforeSchedule hook:

The default beforeSchedule hook checks how many active or runnable jobs of the same type that have been queued by the scheduling system currently exist.

If such a job exists, it will skip scheduling a new one.

If such a job exists, it will skip scheduling a new one. You can provide your own beforeSchedule hook to customize this behavior. For example, you might want to allow multiple overlapping Jobs or dynamically set the Job input data.

Enqueue Job: Payload queues up a new job. This job will have waitUntil set to the next scheduled time based on the cron expression. AfterSchedule hook:

The default afterSchedule hook updates the payload-jobs-stats global metadata with the last scheduled time for the Job.

global metadata with the last scheduled time for the Job. You can provide your own afterSchedule hook to it for custom logging, metrics, or other post-scheduling actions.

Customizing concurrency and input

You may want more control over concurrency or dynamically set Job inputs at scheduling time. For instance, allowing multiple overlapping Jobs to be scheduled, even if a previously scheduled job has not completed yet, or preparing dynamic data to pass to your Job handler:

1 import { countRunnableOrActiveJobsForQueue } from 'payload' 2 3 schedule : [ 4 { 5 cron : '* * * * *' , 6 queue : 'reports' , 7 hooks : { 8 beforeSchedule : async ( { queueable , req } ) => { 9 const runnableOrActiveJobsForQueue = 10 await countRunnableOrActiveJobsForQueue ( { 11 queue : queueable . scheduleConfig . queue , 12 req , 13 taskSlug : queueable . taskConfig ?. slug , 14 workflowSlug : queueable . workflowConfig ?. slug , 15 onlyScheduled : true , 16 } ) 17 18 19 return { 20 shouldSchedule : runnableOrActiveJobsForQueue < 3 , 21 input : { text : 'Hi there' } , 22 } 23 } , 24 } , 25 } , 26 ]

This allows fine-grained control over how many Jobs can run simultaneously and provides dynamically computed input values each time a Job is scheduled.

Scheduling in serverless environments

On serverless platforms, scheduling must be triggered externally since Payload does not automatically run cron schedules in ephemeral environments. You have two main ways to trigger scheduling manually:

Invoke via Payload's API: payload.jobs.handleSchedules()

Use the REST API endpoint: /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules

Use the run endpoint, which also handles scheduling by default: GET /api/payload-jobs/run

For example, on Vercel, you can set up a Vercel Cron to regularly trigger scheduling:

Vercel Cron Job: Configure Vercel Cron to periodically call GET /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules . If you would like to auto-run your scheduled jobs as well, you can use the GET /api/payload-jobs/run endpoint.

Once Jobs are queued, their execution depends entirely on your configured runner setup (e.g., autorun, or manual invocation).

Common Schedule Patterns

Here are typical cron expressions for common scheduling needs:

1 2 schedule : [ { cron : '* * * * *' , queue : 'frequent' } ] 3 4 5 schedule : [ { cron : '*/5 * * * *' , queue : 'default' } ] 6 7 8 schedule : [ { cron : '0 * * * *' , queue : 'hourly' } ] 9 10 11 schedule : [ { cron : '0 0 * * *' , queue : 'nightly' } ] 12 13 14 schedule : [ { cron : '30 2 * * *' , queue : 'nightly' } ] 15 16 17 schedule : [ { cron : '0 9 * * 1' , queue : 'weekly' } ] 18 19 20 schedule : [ { cron : '0 0 1 * *' , queue : 'monthly' } ] 21 22 23 schedule : [ { cron : '0 8 * * 1-5' , queue : 'weekdays' } ] 24 25 26 schedule : [ { cron : '*/30 * * * * *' , queue : 'frequent' } ]

Cron format reference:

1 * * * * * * 2 │ │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ └─ Day of week (0-7, 0 and 7 = Sunday) 4 │ │ │ │ └─── Month (1-12) 5 │ │ │ └───── Day of month (1-31) 6 │ │ └─────── Hour (0-23) 7 │ └───────── Minute (0-59) 8 └─────────── Second (0-59, optional)

Real-World Examples

Daily digest email:

1 export const DailyDigestTask : TaskConfig < 'DailyDigest' > = { 2 slug : 'DailyDigest' , 3 schedule : [ 4 { 5 cron : '0 7 * * *' , 6 queue : 'emails' , 7 } , 8 ] , 9 handler : async ( { req } ) => { 10 const users = await req . payload . find ( { 11 collection : 'users' , 12 overrideAccess : true , 13 where : { digestEnabled : { equals : true } } , 14 } ) 15 16 for ( const user of users . docs ) { 17 await sendDigestEmail ( user . email ) 18 } 19 20 return { output : { emailsSent : users . docs . length } } 21 } , 22 }

Weekly report generation:

1 export const WeeklyReportTask : TaskConfig < 'WeeklyReport' > = { 2 slug : 'WeeklyReport' , 3 schedule : [ 4 { 5 cron : '0 9 * * 1' , 6 queue : 'reports' , 7 } , 8 ] , 9 handler : async ( { req } ) => { 10 const report = await generateWeeklyReport ( ) 11 await req . payload . create ( { 12 collection : 'reports' , 13 overrideAccess : true , 14 data : report , 15 } ) 16 17 return { output : { reportId : report . id } } 18 } , 19 }

Hourly data sync:

1 export const SyncDataTask : TaskConfig < 'SyncData' > = { 2 slug : 'SyncData' , 3 schedule : [ 4 { 5 cron : '0 * * * *' , 6 queue : 'sync' , 7 } , 8 ] , 9 handler : async ( { req } ) => { 10 const data = await fetchFromExternalAPI ( ) 11 await req . payload . create ( { 12 collection : 'synced-data' , 13 overrideAccess : true , 14 data , 15 } ) 16 17 return { output : { itemsSynced : data . length } } 18 } , 19 }

Troubleshooting Schedules

Here are a few things to check when scheduled jobs are not being queued:

Is schedule handling enabled?

1 2 jobs : { 3 autoRun : [ 4 { 5 cron : '*/5 * * * *' , 6 queue : 'default' , 7 disableScheduling : false , 8 } , 9 ] , 10 }

Is the cron expression valid?

1 2 schedule : [ { cron : '0 0 * * *' , queue : 'default' } ] 3 4 5 schedule : [ { cron : '0 0 * * *' , queue : 'default' } ] 6 7 8 schedule : [ { cron : '0 0 0 * * *' , queue : 'default' } ]

Test your cron expressions at crontab.guru (for 5-field format).

Check the payload-jobs-stats global

1 const stats = await payload . findGlobal ( { 2 slug : 'payload-jobs-stats' , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 } ) 5 6 console . log ( stats . lastScheduled )

Scheduled Jobs queued but not running

This means scheduling is working, but execution isn't. See the Queues troubleshooting section.

Jobs running at wrong times

Issue: Job scheduled for midnight but runs immediately

This happens when waitUntil isn't set properly. Check your schedule config:

1 2 3 schedule : [ { cron : '0 0 * * *' , queue : 'nightly' } ] 4 5 6 autoRun : [ 7 { 8 cron : '* * * * *' , 9 queue : 'nightly' , 10 } , 11 ]

Multiple instances of the same scheduled job

By default, Payload prevents duplicate scheduled jobs. If you're seeing duplicates:

Are you running multiple servers without coordination?

If multiple servers are handling schedules, they might each queue jobs. Solution: Only enable schedule handling on one server:

1 2 jobs : { 3 shouldAutoRun : ( ) => process . env . HANDLE_SCHEDULES === 'true' , 4 autoRun : [ ] , 5 } 6 7 8 jobs : { 9 shouldAutoRun : ( ) => process . env . HANDLE_SCHEDULES !== 'true' , 10 autoRun : [ { disableScheduling : true } ] , 11 }

Custom beforeSchedule hook

If you have a custom beforeSchedule hook, make sure it properly checks for existing jobs: