Job Schedules
Payload's
schedule property lets you enqueue Jobs regularly according to a cron schedule - daily, weekly, hourly, or any custom interval. This is ideal for tasks or workflows that must repeat automatically and without manual intervention.
Scheduling Jobs differs significantly from running them:
- Queueing: Scheduling only creates (enqueues) the Job according to your cron expression. It does not immediately execute any business logic.
- Running: Execution happens separately through your Jobs runner - such as autorun, or manual invocation using
payload.jobs.run()or the
payload-jobs/runendpoint.
Use the
schedule property specifically when you have recurring tasks or workflows. To enqueue a single Job to run once in the future, use the
waitUntil property instead.
When to use Schedules
Here's a quick guide to help you choose the right approach:
Approach
Use Case
Example
Schedule
Recurring tasks that run automatically on a schedule
Daily reports, weekly emails, hourly syncs
waitUntil
One-time job in the future
Publish a post at 3pm tomorrow, send trial expiry email in 7 days
Collection Hook
Job triggered by document changes
Send email when post is published, generate PDF when order is created
Manual Queue
Job triggered by user action or API call
User clicks "Generate Report" button
Complete Setup Requirements
1. Schedule Configuration (This Page)
Define the
schedule property on your task or workflow to automatically queue jobs:
This handles the QUEUING—it adds jobs to the database on a schedule.
2. Runner Configuration (See Queues)
Configure how queued jobs are executed. For dedicated servers, use bin scripts (recommended):
Or use autoRun (alternative):
This handles the RUNNING—it executes the job handler functions.
Quick Checklist
Before wondering why your scheduled jobs aren't working, verify:
- Task has
scheduleproperty? → Jobs will be queued automatically
- Config has
autoRunor another runner? → Queued jobs will be executed
- Both use the same
queuename? → Jobs will flow from schedule to execution
- Not on serverless platform? →
autoRunrequires a long-running server
If any checkbox is missing, your scheduled jobs won't work properly.
Example comparison:
Handling schedules
Something needs to actually trigger the scheduling of jobs (execute the scheduling lifecycle seen below). There are several ways to handle scheduling:
Bin Scripts (Recommended for Dedicated Servers)
For dedicated servers, the recommended approach is to use Payload's bin scripts. This runs the scheduling logic in a separate process from your app server.
Combined scheduling and running (recommended):
Schedule-only (if you want separate processes for scheduling vs running):
Benefits of bin scripts:
- Separate process from your app server
- Easy to deploy as independent workers
- Simple to scale by running multiple instances
- No impact on your app server's performance
autoRun (Alternative for Dedicated Servers)
By default, the
jobs.autoRun configuration handles scheduling for the queue specified in the
autoRun configuration:
You can disable this behavior by setting
disableScheduling: true in your
autoRun configuration if you want to handle scheduling separately.
API Endpoint (For Serverless)
For serverless environments, you can trigger scheduling via the
/api/payload-jobs/run endpoint (which handles scheduling by default) or use the dedicated
/api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules endpoint:
Local API (For Programmatic Control)
You can also handle scheduling programmatically:
Defining schedules on Tasks or Workflows
Schedules are defined using the
schedule property:
Example schedule
The following example demonstrates scheduling a Job to enqueue every day at midnight:
This configuration only queues the Job - it does not execute it immediately. To actually run the queued Job, you have several options:
Option 1: Bin script (recommended for dedicated servers):
Option 2: autoRun (alternative for dedicated servers):
Option 3: API endpoint (for serverless platforms):
Configure Vercel Cron or similar to trigger:
With any of these options, Payload's scheduler will automatically enqueue the job into the
nightly queue every day at midnight, and the runner will check the
nightly queue every minute to execute any Jobs that are due to run.
Scheduling lifecycle
Here's how the scheduling process operates in detail:
- Cron evaluation: Payload (or your external trigger in
manualmode) identifies which schedules are due to run. To do that, it will
read the
payload-jobs-statsglobal which contains information about the last time each scheduled task or workflow was run.
- BeforeSchedule hook:
- The default beforeSchedule hook checks how many active or runnable jobs of the same type that have been queued by the scheduling system currently exist.
If such a job exists, it will skip scheduling a new one.
- You can provide your own
beforeSchedulehook to customize this behavior. For example, you might want to allow multiple overlapping Jobs or dynamically set the Job input data.
- Enqueue Job: Payload queues up a new job. This job will have
waitUntilset to the next scheduled time based on the cron expression.
- AfterSchedule hook:
- The default afterSchedule hook updates the
payload-jobs-statsglobal metadata with the last scheduled time for the Job.
- You can provide your own afterSchedule hook to it for custom logging, metrics, or other post-scheduling actions.
Customizing concurrency and input
You may want more control over concurrency or dynamically set Job inputs at scheduling time. For instance, allowing multiple overlapping Jobs to be scheduled, even if a previously scheduled job has not completed yet, or preparing dynamic data to pass to your Job handler:
This allows fine-grained control over how many Jobs can run simultaneously and provides dynamically computed input values each time a Job is scheduled.
Scheduling in serverless environments
On serverless platforms, scheduling must be triggered externally since Payload does not automatically run cron schedules in ephemeral environments. You have two main ways to trigger scheduling manually:
- Invoke via Payload's API:
payload.jobs.handleSchedules()
- Use the REST API endpoint:
/api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules
- Use the run endpoint, which also handles scheduling by default:
GET /api/payload-jobs/run
For example, on Vercel, you can set up a Vercel Cron to regularly trigger scheduling:
- Vercel Cron Job: Configure Vercel Cron to periodically call
GET /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules. If you would like to auto-run your scheduled jobs as well, you can use the
GET /api/payload-jobs/runendpoint.
Once Jobs are queued, their execution depends entirely on your configured runner setup (e.g., autorun, or manual invocation).
Common Schedule Patterns
Here are typical cron expressions for common scheduling needs:
Cron format reference:
Real-World Examples
Daily digest email:
Weekly report generation:
Hourly data sync:
Troubleshooting Schedules
Here are a few things to check when scheduled jobs are not being queued:
Is schedule handling enabled?
Is the cron expression valid?
Test your cron expressions at crontab.guru (for 5-field format).
Check the payload-jobs-stats global
Scheduled Jobs queued but not running
This means scheduling is working, but execution isn't. See the Queues troubleshooting section.
Jobs running at wrong times
Issue: Job scheduled for midnight but runs immediately
This happens when
waitUntil isn't set properly. Check your schedule config:
Multiple instances of the same scheduled job
By default, Payload prevents duplicate scheduled jobs. If you're seeing duplicates:
Are you running multiple servers without coordination?
If multiple servers are handling schedules, they might each queue jobs. Solution: Only enable schedule handling on one server:
Custom beforeSchedule hook
If you have a custom
beforeSchedule hook, make sure it properly checks for existing jobs:
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