Payload's Jobs Queue gives you a simple, yet powerful way to offload large or future tasks to separate compute resources which is a very powerful feature of many application frameworks.

Example use cases

Non-blocking workloads

You might need to perform some complex, slow-running logic in a Payload Hook but you don't want that hook to "block" or slow down the response returned from the Payload API. Instead of running this logic directly in a hook, which would block your API response from returning until the expensive work is completed, you can queue a new Job and let it run at a later date.

Examples:

Create vector embeddings from your documents, and keep them in sync as your documents change

Send data to a third-party API on document change

Trigger emails based on customer actions

Scheduled actions

If you need to schedule an action to be run or processed at a certain date in the future, you can queue a job with the waitUntil property set. This will make it so the job is not "picked up" until that waitUntil date has passed.

Examples:

Process scheduled posts, where the scheduled date is at a time set in the future

Unpublish posts at a given time

Send a reminder email to a customer after X days of signing up for a trial

Periodic sync or similar scheduled action

Some applications may need to perform a regularly scheduled operation of some type. Jobs are perfect for this because you can execute their logic using cron , scheduled nightly, every twelve hours, or some similar time period.

Examples:

You'd like to send emails to all customers on a regular, scheduled basis

Periodically trigger a rebuild of your frontend at night

Sync resources to or from a third-party API during non-peak times

Offloading complex operations

You may run into the need to perform computationally expensive functions which might slow down your main Payload API server(s). The Jobs Queue allows you to offload these tasks to a separate compute resource rather than slowing down the server(s) that run your Payload APIs. With Payload Task definitions, you can even keep large dependencies out of your main application bundle by dynamically importing them only when they are used. This keeps your Payload compilation fast and ensures large dependencies do not get bundled into your production build.

Examples:

You need to create (and then keep in sync) vector embeddings of your documents as they change, but you use an open source model to generate embeddings

You have a PDF generator that needs to dynamically build and send PDF versions of documents to customers

You need to use a headless browser to perform some type of logic

You need to perform a series of actions, each of which depends on a prior action and should be run in as "durable" of a fashion as possible

How it works

There are a few concepts that you should become familiarized with before using Payload's Jobs Queue. We recommend learning what each of these does in order to fully understand how to leverage the power of Payload's Jobs Queue.

All of these pieces work together in order to allow you to offload long-running, expensive, or future scheduled work from your main APIs.

Here's a quick overview:

A Task is a specific function that performs business logic

Workflows are groupings of specific tasks which should be run in-order, and can be retried from a specific point of failure

A Job is an instance of a single task or workflow which will be executed

A Queue is a way to segment your jobs into different "groups" - for example, some to run nightly, and others to run every 10 minutes

How Jobs Flow Through the System

Here's a visual representation of how the pieces fit together:

Define Work

1 slug : 'sendEmail' 2 handler : async ( ) => { 3 4 }

↓

Queue Jobs

1 2 payload . jobs . queue ( { 3 task : 'sendEmail' , 4 input : { to : 'user@example.com' } , 5 overrideAccess : true , 6 } ) 7 8 9 10 schedule : [ { cron : '0 8 * * *' , queue : 'emails' } ] 11 12 13 14 15 pnpm payload jobs : handle - schedules -- cron "* * * * *" -- queue emails 16 17 18 GET / api / payload - jobs / handle - schedules ? queue = emails 19 20 21 autoRun : [ { cron : '* * * * *' , queue : 'emails' } ]

↓

Storage (Jobs Collection)

Stores queued jobs waiting to run

Tracks job status, retries, errors

Jobs remain here until processed

↓

Run Jobs

1 2 3 pnpm payload jobs : run -- cron "* * * * *" -- queue emails 4 5 6 7 autoRun : [ { 8 cron : '* * * * *' , 9 queue : 'emails' , 10 11 12 } ] 13 14 15 16 GET / api / payload - jobs / run ? queue = emails 17 18 19 payload . jobs . run ( { queue : 'emails' , overrideAccess : true } )

↓

Execution(Task/Workflow handler runs)

Success → Job marked complete

Failure → Retry or mark as failed

Key Insights:

Scheduling is two-part: Defining schedules (passive) + Executing schedules (active queuing)

Defining schedules (passive) + Executing schedules (active queuing) Steps 2 (queuing) and 4 (running) are separate and independent

You can queue without running, and run without queuing

The queue name connects queuing and running (they must match)

name connects queuing and running (they must match) Jobs persist in the database between queuing and execution

autoRun is dual-purpose: It both executes schedules (queues jobs) AND runs queued jobs

Common Pitfalls

Defining schedules without executing them

Adding a schedule property to your task/workflow config but not implementing a mechanism to execute those schedules.

1 2 export const EmailTask : TaskConfig = { 3 slug : 'sendEmail' , 4 schedule : [ { cron : '0 8 * * *' , queue : 'emails' } ] , 5 handler : async ( ) => { 6 7 } , 8 }

You must also implement ONE of these to execute the schedules:

Bin script: pnpm payload jobs:handle-schedules --cron "* * * * *" --queue emails

API endpoint called by external cron (Vercel Cron, etc.)

autoRun config (for dedicated servers only)

Duplicate job scheduling

Using both the handle-schedules bin script AND autoRun for the same queue, causing duplicate jobs to be queued.

1 2 pnpm payload jobs : handle - schedules -- cron "* * * * *" 3 4 jobs : { 5 autoRun : [ { cron : '* * * * *' , queue : 'emails' } ] 6 }

Choose ONE approach:

Dedicated server with bin scripts: Use handle-schedules bin script + run bin script

Use bin script + bin script Dedicated server with autoRun: Use autoRun config (it handles both scheduling and running)

Use config (it handles both scheduling and running) Serverless: Use API endpoints for both handle-schedules and run , triggered by external cron

If you need to use autoRun only for running jobs (not scheduling), set disableScheduling: true :

1 autoRun : [ 2 { 3 cron : '* * * * *' , 4 queue : 'emails' , 5 disableScheduling : true , 6 } , 7 ]

Using autoRun on serverless platforms

Configuring autoRun on platforms like Vercel, Lambda, or other serverless environments where long-running background processes aren't supported.

On serverless platforms, use API endpoints called by external cron services:

Vercel Cron → GET /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules?queue=emails

Vercel Cron → GET /api/payload-jobs/run?queue=emails

GitHub Actions / other CI cron → Same endpoints

Never use autoRun on serverless platforms.

Inspecting Jobs

The internal payload-jobs collection is hidden from the Admin Panel and denies generic access by default because job data can contain sensitive inputs, outputs, errors, and logs. Trusted server code can inspect jobs through the Local API with access override enabled.

To provide trusted administrators with read-only access in the Admin Panel, explicitly override the collection configuration:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 jobs : { 6 7 jobsCollectionOverrides : ( { defaultJobsCollection } ) => ( { 8 ... defaultJobsCollection , 9 access : { 10 ... defaultJobsCollection . access , 11 read : ( { req } ) => Boolean ( req . user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) ) , 12 } , 13 admin : { 14 ... defaultJobsCollection . admin , 15 hidden : false , 16 } , 17 } ) , 18 } , 19 } )

This keeps generic create, update, and delete operations denied.