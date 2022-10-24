Tasks
You can register Tasks on the Payload config, and then create Jobs or Workflows that use them. Think of Tasks like tidy, isolated "functions that do one specific thing".
Payload Tasks can be configured to be automatically retried if they fail, which makes them valuable for "durable" workflows like AI applications where LLMs can return non-deterministic results, and might need to be retried.
Tasks can either be defined within the
jobs.tasks array in your Payload config, or they can be defined inline within a workflow.
Defining tasks in the config
Simply add a task to the
jobs.tasks array in your Payload config. A task consists of the following fields:
Option
Description
Define a slug-based name for this job. This slug needs to be unique among both tasks and workflows.
The function that should be responsible for running the job. You can either pass a string-based path to the job function file, or the job function itself. If you are using large dependencies within your job, you might prefer to pass the string path because that will avoid bundling large dependencies in your application. Passing a string path is an advanced feature that may require a sophisticated build pipeline in order to work.
Define the input field schema - Payload will generate a type for this schema.
You can use interfaceName to change the name of the interface that is generated for this task. By default, this is "Task" + the capitalized task slug.
Define the output field schema - Payload will generate a type for this schema.
Define a human-friendly label for this task.
Function to be executed if the task fails.
Function to be executed if the task succeeds.
Specify the number of times that this step should be retried if it fails. If this is undefined, the task will either inherit the retries from the workflow or have no retries. If this is 0, the task will not be retried. By default, this is undefined.
Control how jobs with the same concurrency key are handled. Jobs with the same key will run exclusively (one at a time). See Concurrency Controls for details.
Define one or more schedules to automatically queue this task periodically. Each schedule requires a
The logic for the Task is defined in the
handler - which can be defined as a function, or a path to a function. The
handler will run once a worker picks up a Job that includes this task.
It should return an object with an
output key, which should contain the output of the task as you've defined.
Example:
Scheduling Tasks to Run Automatically
Tasks can be configured to run automatically on a schedule by adding the
schedule property. This is useful for recurring operations like daily reports, periodic syncs, or scheduled cleanups.
How it works:
- The
scheduleproperty automatically queues jobs at specified times (no need to call
payload.jobs.queue()manually)
- You still need to configure a job runner (like
autoRun) to execute the queued jobs
- Both the schedule and runner must use the same
queuename
Example:
Key Points:
- The
scheduleproperty automatically calls
payload.jobs.queue()for you on the specified schedule
- You can define multiple schedules per task by adding more objects to the
schedulearray
- The
cronfield uses standard cron syntax (minute, hour, day, month, day-of-week)
- Both
schedule.queueand
autoRun.queuemust match for jobs to run
- Scheduling is handled automatically by Payload's scheduler—no manual intervention needed
Common cron patterns:
See Job Schedules for comprehensive scheduling documentation, including hooks, concurrency controls, and troubleshooting.
Common Task Patterns
Database Operations
Creating or updating documents based on other document changes:
External API Calls
Calling third-party services without blocking your API:
Conditional Failure
Sometimes you want to fail a task based on business logic:
Handling Task Failures
Tasks fail by throwing errors. When a task encounters any type of failure—whether it's an unexpected error, a validation issue, or a business logic violation—you should throw an error with a descriptive message.
Preventing Job Retries
From within a task or workflow handler, you can prevent the entire job from being retried by throwing a
JobCancelledError:
Accessing Failure Information
After a task fails, you can inspect the job to understand what went wrong:
Understanding Task Execution
When a task runs
- The job is picked up from the queue by a worker
- The handler function executes with the provided input
- If successful, the output is stored and the job completes
- If it throws an error, the task will retry (up to retries count)
- After all retries are exhausted, the task and job fail
Advanced: Handler File Paths
In addition to defining handlers as functions directly provided to your Payload config, you can also pass an absolute path to where the handler is defined. If your task has large dependencies, and you are planning on executing your jobs in a separate process that has access to the filesystem, this could be a handy way to make sure that your Payload app remains quick to compile and has minimal dependencies.
Keep in mind that this is an advanced feature that may require a sophisticated build pipeline, especially when using it in production, e.g. by calling opening the
/api/payload-jobs/run endpoint. You will have to transpile the handler files separately and ensure they are available in the same location when the job is run. If you're using an endpoint to execute your jobs, it's recommended to define your handlers as functions directly in your Payload Config, or use import paths handlers outside of your host framework.
In general, this is an advanced use case. Here's how this would look:
payload.config.ts:
Then, the
createPost file itself:
src/tasks/createPost.ts:
Configuring task restoration
By default, if a task has passed previously and a workflow is re-run, the task will not be re-run. Instead, the output from the previous task run will be returned. This is to prevent unnecessary re-runs of tasks that have already passed.
You can configure this behavior through the
retries.shouldRestore property. This property accepts a boolean or a function.
If
shouldRestore is set to true, the task will only be re-run if it previously failed. This is the default behavior.
If
shouldRestore is set to false, the task will be re-run even if it previously succeeded, ignoring the maximum number of retries.
If
shouldRestore is a function, the return value of the function will determine whether the task should be re-run. This can be used for more complex restore logic, e.g you may want to re-run a task up to X amount of times and then restore it for consecutive runs, or only re-run a task if the input has changed.
Example:
Example - determine whether a task should be restored based on the input data:
Nested tasks
You can run sub-tasks within an existing task, by using the
tasks or
inlineTask arguments passed to the task
handler function:
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