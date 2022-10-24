Workflows
They're most helpful when you have multiple tasks in a row, and you want to configure each task to be able to be retried if they fail.
If a task within a workflow fails, the Workflow will automatically "pick back up" on the task where it failed and not re-execute any prior tasks that have already been executed.
Why use Workflows?
Single Task vs Workflow
If you only need to run one operation, use a single Task. But if you need multiple steps that depend on each other, use a Workflow.
Example scenario: When a user signs up, you need to:
- Create their user profile
- Send a welcome email
- Add them to your email marketing list
Without a workflow, if step 2 fails, you'd have to:
- Re-run all three steps (wasting resources)
- Manually track which steps succeeded
- Risk creating duplicate profiles or sending duplicate emails
With a workflow:
- If step 2 fails, only step 2 retries (steps 1 and 3 don't re-run)
- All task outputs are automatically tracked
- The workflow "resumes" from the failure point
Defining a workflow
The most important aspect of a Workflow is the
handler, where you can declare when and how the tasks should run by simply calling the
runTask function. If any task within the workflow, fails, the entire
handler function will re-run.
However, importantly, tasks that have successfully been completed will simply re-return the cached and saved output without running again. The Workflow will pick back up where it failed and only task from the failure point onward will be re-executed.
To define a JS-based workflow, simply add a workflow to the
jobs.workflows array in your Payload config. A workflow consists of the following fields:
Option
Description
Define a slug-based name for this workflow. This slug needs to be unique among both tasks and workflows.
The function that should be responsible for running the workflow. You can either pass a string-based path to the workflow function file, or workflow job function itself. If you are using large dependencies within your workflow, you might prefer to pass the string path because that will avoid bundling large dependencies in your application. Passing a string path is an advanced feature that may require a sophisticated build pipeline in order to work.
Define the input field schema - Payload will generate a type for this schema.
You can use interfaceName to change the name of the interface that is generated for this workflow. By default, this is "Workflow" + the capitalized workflow slug.
Define a human-friendly label for this workflow.
Optionally, define the queue name that this workflow should be tied to. Defaults to "default".
You can define
Control how jobs with the same concurrency key are handled. Jobs with the same key will run exclusively (one at a time). See Concurrency Controls below for details.
Example:
Running tasks inline
In the above example, our workflow was executing tasks that we already had defined in our Payload config. But, you can also run tasks without predefining them.
To do this, you can use the
inlineTask function.
The drawbacks of this approach are that tasks cannot be re-used across workflows as easily, and the task data stored in the job will not be typed. In the following example, the inline task data will be stored on the job under
job.taskStatus.inline['2'] but completely untyped, as types for dynamic tasks like these cannot be generated beforehand.
Example:
Understanding Workflow failure & recovery
One of the most powerful features of workflows is how they handle failures. Let's walk through what actually happens:
Example workflow:
Scenario: Email service is down
First execution attempt:
- Step 1 (
createProfile) succeeds → Profile created in database
- Step 2 (
sendEmail) fails → Email service timeout
- Step 3 (
addToList) never runs → Workflow pauses
The job is marked for retry. Task 2 has
retries: 3, so it will be attempted again.
Second execution attempt (automatic retry):
- Step 1 skipped → Returns cached output from first run (no duplicate profile)
- Step 2 retries → Email service is back up, succeeds!
- Step 3 runs → User added to mailing list
Accessing Task outputs
Tasks can pass data to subsequent tasks through their outputs:
Task status structure:
Workflow best practices
Use descriptive task IDs
Keep tasks small and focused
Pass IDs, not entire objects
Set appropriate retry counts
- External APIs (email, payment processors): Higher retries (3-5) - services can be temporarily unavailable
- Database operations: Lower retries (1-2) - usually succeed or fail permanently
- Idempotent operations (safe to run multiple times): Higher retries are safe
- Non-idempotent operations (creates, charges, sends): Lower retries to avoid duplicates
Handle errors with context
Concurrency Controls
When multiple jobs operate on the same resource, race conditions can occur. For example, if a user creates a document and then quickly updates it, two jobs might be queued that both try to process the same document simultaneously, leading to unexpected results.
The
concurrency option allows you to prevent this by ensuring that jobs with the same "key" run exclusively (one at a time).
Add the
concurrency option to your workflow configuration:
How It Works
When you define a
concurrency key:
- When queuing: The concurrency key is computed from the job's input and stored on the job document.
- When running: The job runner enforces exclusive execution through two mechanisms:
- It first checks which concurrency keys are currently being processed and excludes pending jobs with those keys from the query
- If multiple pending jobs with the same key are picked up in the same batch, only the first one (by creation order) runs - the others have their processing lease cleared and will be picked up on subsequent runs
- Result: Jobs with the same concurrency key are guaranteed to run sequentially, never in parallel. All jobs are preserved and will eventually complete - they just wait their turn.
Concurrency Configuration Options
The
concurrency option accepts either a function (shorthand) or an object with more options:
Shorthand (function only):
Full configuration:
Common Patterns
1. Exclusive only (preserve all jobs):
Use when every job represents unique work that must complete (e.g., processing distinct versions of a document).
2. Exclusive + Supersedes (last queued wins):
Use when only the latest state matters (e.g., regenerating embeddings after rapid edits - intermediate states can be skipped).
3. Queue-specific concurrency:
Include the queue name to allow the same resource to be processed concurrently in different queues.
Supersedes Behavior
When
supersedes: true is set, newly queued jobs will automatically delete older pending (not yet running) jobs with the same concurrency key:
Example scenario:
Configuration:
When to use:
- Data regeneration (embeddings, thumbnails) after rapid edits
- Report generation where only the latest parameters matter
- Any scenario where intermediate pending jobs are made obsolete by newer ones
Important notes:
- Only pending jobs (not yet running) are deleted
- If a job is already running, it completes normally and the new job waits
- Without
exclusive: true, supersedes still deletes pending jobs but won't prevent parallel execution
Important Considerations
- Key uniqueness: The concurrency key should uniquely identify the resource being operated on. Include all relevant identifiers (collection slug, document ID, locale, etc.).
- Global by default: By default, concurrency is global across all queues. A job with key
sync:doc1in the
defaultqueue will block a job with the same key in the
emailsqueue. Include the queue name in your key if you want queue-specific concurrency.
- No concurrency key = no restrictions: Jobs without a concurrency configuration run in parallel as before.
- Pending jobs wait: Jobs that can't run due to concurrency constraints remain in the queue without a
processingUntillease or
processingTokenand will be picked up on subsequent runs.
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