This plugin adds Model Context Protocol capabilities to Payload.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core features

Streamable HTTP transport at /api/mcp for local and remote clients, using Payload auth when provided

for local and remote clients, using Payload auth when provided Stable discovery and CRUD tools for configured collections and globals ( getConfigInfo , getCollectionSchema , findDocuments , createDocuments , updateDocument , deleteDocuments , getUploadInstructions , getGlobalSchema , findGlobal , updateGlobal ) - filtered by Payload access and configurable with simple keys like tools: { delete: false }

, , , , , , , , , ) - filtered by Payload access and configurable with simple keys like Auth-enabled collections expose opt-in login , auth , forgotPassword , resetPassword , unlock , verify tools

, , , , , tools Define your own tools , prompts , and resources with full TypeScript inference via defineTool / defineCollectionTool / defineGlobalTool / definePrompt

, , and with full TypeScript inference via / / / Gate tools, prompts, and resources with code-level access callbacks while Payload access control still protects the underlying documents, and limit which users can use MCP at all with a top-level access

callbacks while Payload access control still protects the underlying documents, and limit which users can use MCP at all with a top-level Observe or transform every completed tool response with hooks.afterToolCall

Custom auth strategies via overrideGetAuthorizedMCP

Installation

1 pnpm add @payloadcms/plugin-mcp

Quick Start

1. Add mcpPlugin to your Payload config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 3 4 export default buildConfig ( { 5 6 plugins : [ mcpPlugin ( { } ) ] , 7 } )

2. Start Payload and point your MCP client at the HTTP endpoint:

1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "type" : "http" , 5 "url" : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/mcp?overrideAccess=true" 6 } 7 } 8 }

This development URL skips access control. Outside development, remove overrideAccess=true and send Payload authorization. If your client does not support HTTP natively, see Connecting MCP clients.

That's it - every collection and global is now available through the generic MCP tools. For example, call getConfigInfo to see available slugs, inspect a collection with getCollectionSchema , then create one or more documents with createDocuments .

Uploading files

Upload collections include a getUploadInstructions tool. It keeps the file itself out of MCP tool arguments:

1 MCP client 2 -> calls getUploadInstructions with the collection and file metadata 3 4 Payload 5 -> returns an HTTP request or named provider instruction, plus a file value 6 7 MCP client 8 -> sends the original file using the HTTP request 9 or calls the MCP tool named by the provider instruction 10 -> calls createDocuments or updateDocument with { source: "uploadReference", file: <returned file> } 11 12 Payload 13 -> runs normal file validation, image processing, hooks, and document creation

When supported by the storage adapter, the HTTP request uploads directly to the storage provider and bypasses Payload. Otherwise, it uploads to temporary storage through Payload. Named provider instructions tell the client to call an MCP tool with the returned name; if that tool is not installed, the upload is unsupported.

The program running the MCP client must be able to read the local file and send its bytes. A remote Payload server cannot read a path on the caller's computer, and the file should not be converted to base64 for createDocuments or updateDocument .

To configure a collection - disable specific built-in tools, tighten a description, add a custom tool - use the collections map:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 collections : { 3 posts : { 4 description : 5 'Published blog articles. Use `findDocuments` to list or fetch one by ID.' , 6 tools : { 7 8 delete : false , 9 10 11 find : { 12 description : 13 'Find blog posts. Pass an `id` to fetch one; omit it to list with pagination.' , 14 } , 15 } , 16 } , 17 media : { 18 19 tools : { 20 create : false , 21 delete : false , 22 } , 23 } , 24 } , 25 } )

Auth-enabled collections additionally support auth , login , forgotPassword , resetPassword , unlock , and verify tools. These are opt-in - set them to true (or to an override object) to expose them:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 collections : { 3 users : { 4 description : 'User accounts.' , 5 tools : { 6 auth : true , 7 login : true , 8 forgotPassword : true , 9 resetPassword : true , 10 unlock : true , 11 verify : true , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 } )

Like every MCP item, auth tools use default MCP access unless you provide an access callback. If you want an opt-in auth tool to be callable without an authenticated user, provide an override object with access: () => true .

Options

Option Type Description access function Decide which users can use MCP at all. See Limiting who can use MCP. collections object Map keyed by collection slug. See Per-collection options. globals object Map keyed by global slug. See Per-global options. tools object Cross-cutting custom tools, keyed by tool name. Values are Tool objects (use defineTool ). prompts object Custom prompts, keyed by name. Values are Prompt objects (use definePrompt ). resources object Custom resources, keyed by name. Values are Resource objects. disabled boolean Skip MCP endpoint registration. hooks.afterToolCall function[] Run cross-cutting hooks after tool handlers return. See MCP plugin hooks. overrideGetAuthorizedMCP function Replace the default MCP authorization resolver. See Custom auth. oauth object | false How MCP clients sign in with OAuth, through Payload or another authorization server. Defaults to on, with Payload as the authorization server. See OAuth. mcp.maxRequestBodySize number Largest HTTP request body in bytes. Larger requests get a 413 response. Base64 file uploads count toward it. Default 4194304 (4 MiB). mcp.serverOptions.serverInfo.name string The MCP server name advertised to clients. Default 'Payload MCP Server' . mcp.serverOptions.serverInfo.version string The MCP server version. Default '1.0.0' . mcp.serverOptions.options object Raw options passed through to the underlying McpServer from @modelcontextprotocol/server . mcp.verboseLogs boolean When true , info/debug logs from the plugin surface in Payload's logger. Warnings and errors are always logged. Default false .

Per-collection options

collections[slug] accepts:

Option Type Description description string Description shown for this collection in discovery responses. tools object Map of tool name → configuration. See Configuring tools and Defining custom tools. overrideResponse function Intercept the response of any built-in tool for this collection ( (response, doc, req) => response ). See Modifying responses.

The tools map keys can be:

A built-in key ( getCollectionSchema , getUploadInstructions on upload collections, find , create , update , delete , plus auth tool names on auth collections): set to false to disable, or to an override object { access?, description?, overrideResponse? } . Auth tools also accept true to enable with no overrides.

, on upload collections, , , , , plus auth tool names on auth collections): set to to disable, or to an override object . Auth tools also accept to enable with no overrides. A custom name: a value produced by defineCollectionTool(...) .

The create key controls createDocuments , which handles both single and multi-document requests.

getConfigInfo is always registered as a top-level tool. It returns the collection and global slugs visible to the current MCP client.

Per-global options

globals[slug] accepts the same shape, but the built-in keys are limited to getGlobalSchema , find , and update (globals are singletons; create / delete don't apply).

Creating documents

createDocuments accepts a documents array with at least one item. Each item has its own data and optional file . Options such as depth , draft , locale , and fallbackLocale apply to the whole request.

Documents are created one at a time through Payload's Local API. The operation is best-effort: a failed item does not roll back successful items. Results and errors include their original zero-based input index so failed items can be retried without creating successful items again. The tool has no fixed item limit, but normal request-size and execution-time limits still apply.

createDocuments and updateDocument return affected document IDs by default. Pass returning: true when the agent needs the complete documents. You can also pass select with returning: true to limit which fields come back.

Uploading files

MCP can add or replace files in upload-enabled collections.

For a file that is already online, include its URL in your prompt: Add https://example.com/logo.png to the media library with the alt text "Company logo".

If your MCP client supports attachments, attach a small local file and ask the agent to upload it.

The agent reads the collection's upload settings before acting. MIME type and file-size restrictions still apply, URL uploads respect pasteURL and its allow list, and local files are transferred as base64.

LLM instructions

The getCollectionSchema and getGlobalSchema tools return LLM instructions in structuredContent.instructions alongside schema , and in a text content block. Read them before creating or updating content.

These instructions come from your collection or global config and can include additional instructions saved in the Admin Panel. To read them, the caller needs permission to create or update documents in that collection, or to update that global. Saved instructions also require the caller to be logged in and have read permission for the collection or global. These permission checks are skipped when overrideAccess is enabled.

HTTP transport

HTTP is the recommended transport for both local development and deployed apps. During development, config changes follow Payload's normal dev-server reload lifecycle.

Once mcpPlugin is in your plugins array, POST /api/mcp accepts JSON-RPC 2.0 MCP requests. Send Payload authorization when you want MCP to run as a user (see Authorization); without it, MCP asks the client to sign in with OAuth.

Quick test:

1 curl -i 'http://localhost:3000/api/mcp' \ 2 -X POST \ 3 -H 'Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY' \ 4 -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ 5 -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ 6 -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":"1","method":"tools/list","params":{}}'

Authorization

The HTTP endpoint uses Payload authorization. A user API key uses this header:

1 txtAuthorization: <authCollectionSlug> API-Key <key>

Send this value in the Authorization header.

When authorization is sent, MCP authenticates with Payload's normal auth system. The authenticated user is used for Payload access control, and MCP only advertises tools, prompts, and resources allowed for that request. If no authorization is sent, MCP asks the client to sign in with OAuth.

Creating an API key

Start your Payload server and open the admin panel Open a user document in an auth-enabled collection with auth.useAPIKey Enable API key auth for that user, generate a key, then save and copy it Use that key as Authorization: users API-Key <key> . Replace users with that auth collection's slug.

Limiting who can use MCP

Use access to decide which users can use MCP at all, for example only the users of an admins collection:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 access : ( { req } ) => req . user ?. collection === 'admins' , 3 } )

It runs on every MCP request once the user is authenticated, before the access callbacks of tools, prompts, and resources, and receives the same req and permissions . A custom auth resolver replaces it. When it returns false , MCP requests get a 403 . With OAuth, signed-out users get the sign-in challenge before it runs, and Payload's sign-in page tells users it denies that their account can't use MCP clients, instead of asking them to allow the client.

access only applies to MCP. Users can still call Payload's REST and GraphQL APIs, so it doesn't replace access control on your collections and globals.

overrideAccess

By default, MCP runs access control. Set overrideAccess explicitly when you want MCP to behave like a Payload local API call with overrideAccess: true . When true, MCP skips the plugin's access , item access callbacks, built-in permission checks, and Payload access control inside built-in handlers.

For HTTP in development, add overrideAccess=true or overrideAccess=false to the MCP URL:

1 txtPOST /api/mcp?overrideAccess=true

HTTP rejects the overrideAccess URL argument outside development.

OAuth

MCP clients can sign in with OAuth. MCP requests without an authenticated user get a 401 whose WWW-Authenticate header links to the protected resource metadata at /api/mcp/oauth-protected-resource , and the client starts its OAuth flow from there. Set oauth: false to turn this off.

Sign in with Payload

By default, Payload is the authorization server. The client opens a page in the browser, the user logs in to the admin panel if needed and allows the client, and the client receives an access token. MCP then runs as that user with access control. The access token is a Payload login token that only works for MCP, not for the rest of Payload's APIs.

This works for auth collections that use Payload's own login. Access tokens expire after the collection's tokenExpiration , and the client then gets new ones with its refresh token, without the user. The refresh token works as long as its session, which lasts 30 days without a refresh, or the collection's auth.refreshTokens.expiration . Collections with useSessions: false get no refresh tokens, so their clients sign in again when the access token expires.

Each client gets its own session, with type: 'mcp' , the client's name as its label , and the address it returns to in metadata.redirectHost .

To give clients different tokens, pass issueToken . It runs when the user clicks Allow, on the user's own browser request, so req.user is the user who allowed the client, and client has its name and redirectURI . Payload's auth strategies, or oauth.authenticate , must accept the access token. To let clients refresh it, also return a refresh token and pass refreshToken , which trades it for new tokens, or returns null when it's no longer valid:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 oauth : { 3 type : 'builtin' , 4 issueToken : async ( { req } ) => ( { 5 accessToken : await createAccessToken ( req . user ) , 6 7 expiresIn : 60 * 60 , 8 refreshToken : await createRefreshToken ( req . user ) , 9 } ) , 10 refreshToken : async ( { refreshToken , reuseInterval } ) => 11 await refreshTokens ( refreshToken , { reuseInterval } ) , 12 } , 13 } )

Your refreshToken must notice copied refresh tokens, as OAuth requires: return a new refresh token each time, and revoke the tokens when an already used one comes back. Payload only makes sure a refresh token is used by the client it was issued to.

refreshToken also runs when the client trades its authorization code, on the refresh token from issueToken , with reuseInterval: 0 . OAuth requires a code to work only once, so refuse that refresh token if it was used before, even moments ago. Otherwise, reuseInterval is missing, and you can allow the leeway you usually do, e.g. for clients that refresh twice at once.

Use another authorization server

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 oauth : { 3 type : 'external' , 4 authorizationServers : [ 'https://auth.example.com' ] , 5 6 resource : 'https://example.com/api/mcp' , 7 8 scopes : [ 'openid' , 'email' , 'profile' ] , 9 } , 10 } )

Set scopes to what your authorization server needs to issue a token that identifies the user. Without it, clients request no scopes, which some servers reject.

Clients require each authorization server to match the issuer in that server's metadata character for character, including any trailing / . If the exact value is only known at runtime, or differs per host, pass a function of the request instead, for example authorizationServers: async ({ req }) => [await getIssuer(req)] .

The plugin does not validate access tokens. Add an auth strategy that turns the access token into a Payload user, and MCP runs as that user with access control.

If your auth strategies don't accept these access tokens directly, turn them into a user with oauth.authenticate . It runs for MCP requests whose bearer token no auth strategy accepted, so API keys and Payload tokens keep working as before. Unlike an auth strategy, it only applies to MCP. Return the Payload user, including its collection , or null to send the 401 :

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 oauth : { 3 type : 'external' , 4 authenticate : async ( { req , token } ) => { 5 const email = await getEmailFromAccessToken ( token ) 6 const { docs } = await req . payload . find ( { 7 collection : 'users' , 8 overrideAccess : true , 9 limit : 1 , 10 where : { email : { equals : email } } , 11 } ) 12 13 return docs [ 0 ] ? { ... docs [ 0 ] , collection : 'users' } : null 14 } , 15 authorizationServers : [ 'https://auth.example.com' ] , 16 } , 17 } )

Clients that skip the link

Some clients ignore that link and only look for the metadata at /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource , outside /api . To support them, serve the same metadata from the site root. In Next.js, add app/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/[[...path]]/route.ts :

1 import config from '@payload-config' 2 import { oauthProtectedResourceHandler } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 3 4 export const GET = oauthProtectedResourceHandler ( { config } )

In TanStack Start, add [.]well-known.oauth-protected-resource.$.ts to your routes directory:

1 import { oauthProtectedResourceHandler } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 2 import { createFileRoute } from '@tanstack/react-router' 3 4 export const Route = createFileRoute ( '/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/$' ) ( 5 { 6 server : { 7 handlers : { 8 GET : async ( { request } ) => { 9 const { default : config } = await import ( '@payload-config' ) 10 return oauthProtectedResourceHandler ( { config } ) ( request ) 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 )

Set serverURL in your Payload config, so the URLs in the OAuth metadata don't come from each request's address. If the address depends on the request, for example behind a proxy that sets the public host in a header, pass oauth.resource a function instead. The metadata link and the built-in authorization server's issuer are based on it:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 oauth : { 3 type : 'builtin' , 4 5 resource : ( { req } ) => 6 ` https:// ${ req . headers . get ( 'x-forwarded-host' ) } /api/mcp ` , 7 } , 8 } )

Custom auth

Use overrideGetAuthorizedMCP to replace the default Payload authentication and MCP authorization flow. The custom resolver must:

Authenticate the caller and assign the matching Payload user to req.user . Assign null when the caller is anonymous. Return only the MCP items that caller may use. Return the overrideAccess value that handlers should pass to Payload's local API.

req.user is the single source of truth for the caller's identity. Payload access control, MCP access callbacks, and local API calls that receive req all use it.

Always assign req.user , including req.user = null for an anonymous caller. The hook replaces the default resolver, so the plugin does not authenticate or clear the request user for you.

1 import { mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 2 3 mcpPlugin ( { 4 overrideGetAuthorizedMCP : async ( { overrideAccess , pluginConfig , req } ) => { 5 6 7 const user = await authenticateAndResolvePayloadUser ( req ) 8 req . user = user ?? null 9 10 return { 11 items : req . user ? pluginConfig . items : [ ] , 12 overrideAccess , 13 } 14 } , 15 } )

This example allows every configured MCP item for any resolved user. Filter pluginConfig.items before returning when different users should see different items.

Your resolver also replaces the plugin's access on MCP requests. To keep it, call pluginConfig.access yourself.

The handler receives:

req - the incoming PayloadRequest

- the incoming pluginConfig - the fully sanitized plugin config, including the registered items

- the fully sanitized plugin config, including the registered overrideAccess - the requested Payload-style access override

Connecting MCP clients

Below are configuration examples for popular MCP clients. Replace users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY with the authorization value from Authorization. The format of these JSON files may change over time - check the client website for current schemas. The examples include authorization because default MCP access requires a user.

HTTP

Most clients support the streamable-HTTP transport directly. If yours doesn't, the mcp-remote package via npx is a reliable adapter.

1 { 2 "mcp.servers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "-y" , 7 "mcp-remote" , 8 "http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/mcp" , 9 "--header" , 10 "Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY" 11 ] 12 } 13 } 14 }

1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "-y" , 7 "mcp-remote" , 8 "http://localhost:3000/api/mcp" , 9 "--header" , 10 "Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY" 11 ] 12 } 13 } 14 }

1 claude mcp add --transport http Payload http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/mcp \ 2 --header "Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY"

Native HTTP (no mcp-remote )

1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "type" : "http" , 5 "url" : "http://localhost:3000/api/mcp" , 6 "headers" : { 7 "Authorization" : "users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY" 8 } 9 } 10 } 11 }

Testing your MCP endpoint

The MCP Inspector is the fastest way to explore and call your server interactively:

1 npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

Set the URL to http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/mcp and add Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY as a header.

The plugin ships four helpers - defineTool , defineCollectionTool , defineGlobalTool , definePrompt - that give you full inference of the input schema in the handler's argument type. Each helper is a two-stage builder: pass the schema and metadata first, then chain .handler(fn) .

Tool inputs and prompt arguments accept Standard Schema libraries such as Zod, or raw JSON Schema 2020-12.

A "top-level" tool isn't scoped to a collection or global. Its wire name is exactly its key in the tools map.

1 import { defineTool , mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 2 import * as z from 'zod' 3 4 mcpPlugin ( { 5 tools : { 6 diceRoll : defineTool ( { 7 description : 'Roll a virtual dice with the specified number of sides.' , 8 input : z . object ( { 9 sides : z . number ( ) . int ( ) . min ( 2 ) . max ( 1000 ) . default ( 6 ) , 10 } ) , 11 } ) . handler ( async ( { authorizedMCP , input , req } ) => { 12 const result = Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * input . sides ) + 1 13 14 await req . payload . create ( { 15 collection : 'rolls' , 16 data : { sides : input . sides , result , user : req . user ?. id } , 17 overrideAccess : authorizedMCP . overrideAccess , 18 req , 19 } ) 20 21 return { 22 content : [ { type : 'text' , text : ` You rolled a ${ result } . ` } ] , 23 } 24 } ) , 25 } , 26 } )

A collection tool's wire name is exactly its key. Payload adds a slug string to the MCP input schema automatically; the handler receives the resolved slug . The field is intentionally not enum-restricted so newly-added collections can be used after HMR even if the MCP client cached the previous tool schema. Built-in collection tools still validate the requested slug against Payload access control on the server.

1 import { defineCollectionTool , mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 2 import * as z from 'zod' 3 4 mcpPlugin ( { 5 collections : { 6 posts : { 7 tools : { 8 publish : defineCollectionTool ( { 9 description : 'Publish a draft post by ID.' , 10 input : z . object ( { 11 id : z . string ( ) , 12 } ) , 13 } ) . handler ( async ( { slug , input , authorizedMCP , req } ) => { 14 const result = await req . payload . update ( { 15 id : input . id , 16 collection : slug , 17 data : { _status : 'published' } , 18 overrideAccess : authorizedMCP . overrideAccess , 19 req , 20 } ) 21 return { 22 content : [ 23 { 24 type : 'text' , 25 text : ` Published ${ input . id } : ${ JSON . stringify ( result ) } ` , 26 } , 27 ] , 28 } 29 } ) , 30 } , 31 } , 32 } , 33 } )

defineGlobalTool mirrors defineCollectionTool . Payload adds a slug string to the MCP input schema automatically; the handler receives the resolved slug . The field is intentionally not enum-restricted so newly-added globals can be used after HMR even if the MCP client cached the previous tool schema. Built-in global tools still validate the requested slug against Payload access control on the server.

1 import { defineGlobalTool , mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 2 import * as z from 'zod' 3 4 mcpPlugin ( { 5 globals : { 6 'site-settings' : { 7 tools : { 8 setMaintenanceMode : defineGlobalTool ( { 9 description : 'Enable or disable maintenance mode.' , 10 input : z . object ( { 11 enabled : z . boolean ( ) , 12 } ) , 13 } ) . handler ( async ( { slug , input , authorizedMCP , req } ) => { 14 const result = await req . payload . updateGlobal ( { 15 slug , 16 data : { maintenanceMode : input . enabled } , 17 overrideAccess : authorizedMCP . overrideAccess , 18 req , 19 } ) 20 21 return { 22 content : [ { type : 'text' , text : JSON . stringify ( result ) } ] , 23 } 24 } ) , 25 } , 26 } , 27 } , 28 } )

Access callbacks

Tools, prompts, and resources can include an access callback. Return false to hide that MCP primitive from the current request. Access callbacks receive req and, when Payload permissions are being enforced, permissions . Built-in collection and global tools accept the same callback in their override object. If no access callback is defined, MCP uses Payload's default behavior and requires req.user .

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 collections : { 3 posts : { 4 tools : { 5 delete : { 6 access : ( { req } ) => Boolean ( req . user ) , 7 } , 8 } , 9 } , 10 } , 11 tools : { 12 adminReport : defineTool ( { 13 description : 'Generate an admin report.' , 14 access : ( { req } ) => Boolean ( req . user ) , 15 } ) . handler ( async ( ) => ( { 16 content : [ { type : 'text' , text : 'Report generated.' } ] , 17 } ) ) , 18 } , 19 } )

Built-in collection and global tools include Payload permission checks in their default access callback. If you provide an access callback for a built-in tool, it replaces that default.

Prompts

1 import { definePrompt , mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 2 import * as z from 'zod' 3 4 mcpPlugin ( { 5 prompts : { 6 reviewContent : definePrompt ( { 7 title : 'Content Review Prompt' , 8 description : 'Creates a prompt for reviewing content quality.' , 9 argsSchema : z . object ( { 10 content : z . string ( ) , 11 criteria : z . array ( z . string ( ) ) , 12 } ) , 13 } ) . handler ( ( { input } ) => ( { 14 messages : [ 15 { 16 role : 'user' , 17 content : { 18 type : 'text' , 19 text : ` Review based on: ${ input . criteria . join ( ', ' ) }



${ input . content } ` , 20 } , 21 } , 22 ] , 23 } ) ) , 24 } , 25 } )

Resources

Resources can be static (string URI) or dynamic ( ResourceTemplate for parameterized URIs):

1 import { ResourceTemplate } from '@modelcontextprotocol/server' 2 import { mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 3 4 mcpPlugin ( { 5 resources : { 6 guidelines : { 7 title : 'Content Guidelines' , 8 description : 'Company content creation guidelines.' , 9 uri : 'guidelines://company' , 10 mimeType : 'text/markdown' , 11 handler : ( { uri } ) => ( { 12 contents : [ 13 { 14 uri : uri . href , 15 text : '# Content Guidelines



1. Keep it concise

2. Use clear language' , 16 } , 17 ] , 18 } ) , 19 } , 20 21 userProfile : { 22 title : 'User Profile' , 23 description : 'Access user profile information.' , 24 uri : new ResourceTemplate ( 'users://profile/{userId}' , { 25 list : undefined , 26 } ) , 27 mimeType : 'application/json' , 28 handler : async ( { params , req , uri } ) => { 29 const user = await req . payload . findByID ( { 30 id : params . userId , 31 collection : 'users' , 32 overrideAccess : false , 33 req , 34 } ) 35 return { 36 contents : [ { uri : uri . href , text : JSON . stringify ( user ) } ] , 37 } 38 } , 39 } , 40 } , 41 } )

Request identity and AuthorizedMCP

The authenticated user is available as req.user . Tool handlers also receive an authorizedMCP object describing the MCP authorization result:

1 type AuthorizedMCP = { 2 items : MCPItem [ ] 3 overrideAccess : boolean 4 }

When calling Payload's local API from a tool handler, pass req and authorizedMCP.overrideAccess . The local API reads the user from req.user :

1 await req . payload . create ( { 2 collection : 'posts' , 3 data , 4 overrideAccess : authorizedMCP . overrideAccess , 5 req , 6 } )

Built-in CRUD tools already use this pattern. They run as req.user unless overrideAccess is true.

Prompt and resource handlers receive req , but not authorizedMCP .

Controlling returned fields

createDocuments and updateDocument return IDs by default to keep mutation responses small. Set returning: true to return complete documents. When you only need some fields, pass select together with returning: true .

The built-in findDocuments , findGlobal , and updateGlobal tools continue to accept select directly.

select follows Payload's Select API syntax - set a field to true to include it:

1 curl -i 'http://localhost:3000/api/mcp' \ 2 -X POST \ 3 -H 'Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY' \ 4 -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ 5 -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ 6 -d '{ 7 "jsonrpc": "2.0", 8 "id": "1", 9 "method": "tools/call", 10 "params": { 11 "name": "findDocuments", 12 "arguments": { 13 "slug": "posts", 14 "select": { 15 "title": true, 16 "slug": true 17 } 18 } 19 } 20 }'

Without select , the full document is returned. On collections with rich text or deeply nested relationships this can exhaust a model's context budget quickly.

Modifying responses

Use overrideResponse to intercept what is sent back to the model after any built-in operation on a collection or global. This is the primary place to sanitize sensitive data:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 collections : { 3 posts : { 4 overrideResponse : ( response , doc , req ) => { 5 req . payload . logger . info ( '[MCP] Post response intercepted' ) 6 response . content . push ( { 7 type : 'text' , 8 text : ` Document last modified by: ${ doc . updatedBy ?? 'unknown' } ` , 9 } ) 10 return response 11 } , 12 } , 13 users : { 14 overrideResponse : ( response ) => { 15 response . content = response . content . map ( ( item ) => ( { 16 ... item , 17 text : ( item as { text : string } ) . text 18 . replace ( / "hash": \s * " [ ^ " ] * " / g , '"hash": "[redacted]"' ) 19 . replace ( / "salt": \s * " [ ^ " ] * " / g , '"salt": "[redacted]"' ) , 20 } ) ) 21 return response 22 } , 23 } , 24 } , 25 } )

For finer-grained control, you can set overrideResponse on an individual built-in tool override or on a custom tool. Resolution order: per-tool > collection/global > the built-in's default.

Models receive the full document by default. Use overrideResponse or select to remove sensitive fields before they reach the model.

MCP plugin hooks

Use hooks.afterToolCall for behavior that should run after every collection, global, or top-level tool handler returns. Hooks run in array order, and each hook must return the response that the next hook receives:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 hooks : { 3 afterToolCall : [ 4 ( { input , req , response , toolName } ) => { 5 req . payload . logger . info ( 6 ` [MCP] ${ toolName } ${ response . isError ? 'failed' : 'completed' } ` , 7 ) 8 9 return response 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } , 13 } )

Each hook receives:

Argument Description input The parsed input passed to the tool. req The current Payload request. response The response returned by the previous response override or afterToolCall hook. toolName The registered MCP tool name, such as createDocuments or getConfigInfo .

Payload collection hooks

To modify documents at runtime use a collection Hook. Inside the hook you can detect MCP traffic via req.payloadAPI === 'MCP' :

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'title' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 required : true , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 hooks : { 13 beforeRead : [ 14 ( { doc , req } ) => { 15 if ( req . payloadAPI === 'MCP' ) { 16 doc . title = ` ${ doc . title } (MCP Hook Override) ` 17 } 18 return doc 19 } , 20 ] , 21 } , 22 }

payloadAPI === 'MCP' is set on the request that the built-in collection / global tools issue. Custom tools that make their own local-API calls control their own req.payloadAPI value.

Localization

When your Payload config has localization enabled, built-in collection/global read and write tools include locale and fallbackLocale parameters - no extra plugin configuration is required.

Parameter Description locale Retrieve or write data in a specific locale (e.g. "en" , "es" ). Pass "all" to return all locales at once. fallbackLocale The locale to use when the requested locale has no translation for a field.

Example - find posts in Spanish with English as fallback:

1 curl -i 'http://localhost:3000/api/mcp' \ 2 -X POST \ 3 -H 'Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY' \ 4 -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ 5 -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ 6 -d '{ 7 "jsonrpc": "2.0", 8 "id": "1", 9 "method": "tools/call", 10 "params": { 11 "name": "findDocuments", 12 "arguments": { 13 "slug": "posts", 14 "locale": "es", 15 "fallbackLocale": "en" 16 } 17 } 18 }'

Virtual fields

Virtual fields (computed, read-only fields) are automatically excluded from getCollectionSchema and getGlobalSchema . They cannot be set by a model, so including them in the schema would be misleading and add noise. They are still present in find responses.

Performance

There are several levers for reducing the number of tokens consumed per MCP request. Token efficiency matters because large responses can exhaust a model's context budget, slow down responses, and increase cost.

Write strong descriptions

The description you provide for a collection or global helps the model choose the right slug after inspecting the available schemas. A vague description leads to missed or incorrect tool calls; a precise description gets the right document target on the first try.

1 2 mcpPlugin ( { 3 collections : { 4 posts : { description : 'My posts' } , 5 } , 6 } ) 7 8 9 mcpPlugin ( { 10 collections : { 11 posts : { 12 description : 13 'Published articles covering science and nature topics, with title, body, tags, and publication date.' , 14 } , 15 } , 16 } )

Use select to return only the fields you need

By default, the full document is returned for every operation. On collections with many fields, rich text, or deeply nested relationships this can be very large. Pass select to limit what comes back - see Reducing token usage with select .

Sanitize responses with overrideResponse

If a collection has fields that are irrelevant or sensitive for the model's task, strip them before the response leaves the server. Fewer fields returned means fewer tokens consumed on every call - see Modifying responses.

Only enable the operations you need

If a model only needs to read data, disable create , update , and delete .

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 collections : { 3 posts : { 4 tools : { 5 create : false , 6 update : false , 7 delete : false , 8 } , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } )

stdio transport (with limitations)

HTTP is the recommended transport for both local development and production. The stdio server does not hot reload Payload configuration or refresh its MCP registrations and authorization state. Restart the server and reconnect your MCP client after changing your Payload config, collections, globals, tools, prompts, resources, hooks, or access rules.

For clients that can only spawn local processes, the package also ships a payload-mcp bin. It loads your Payload config, boots a separate Payload instance, and serves MCP over stdin/stdout.

1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ "payload-mcp" ] , 6 "env" : { 7 "PAYLOAD_MCP_AUTHORIZATION" : "users API-Key YOUR_API_KEY" 8 } 9 } 10 } 11 }

PAYLOAD_MCP_AUTHORIZATION is the same value used for the HTTP Authorization header. If you omit it, MCP runs access control without a user. During development, you can instead set NODE_ENV=development and PAYLOAD_MCP_OVERRIDE_ACCESS=true to skip access control.

You do not need to add mcpPlugin to your Payload config to use the bin. Add it when you want to configure tools, descriptions, prompts, or resources. The bin uses tsx to load TypeScript configs; pass --disable-transpile when loading an already compiled JavaScript config.

Locating the config

The bin derives the project root from the installed package and resolves payload.config.ts from there. In hoisted monorepos or other unusual layouts, set PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH explicitly:

1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ "payload-mcp" ] , 6 "env" : { 7 "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH" : "/absolute/path/to/your/payload.config.ts" 8 } 9 } 10 } 11 }

Drawbacks