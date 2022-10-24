MCP Plugin
This plugin adds Model Context Protocol capabilities to Payload.
Core features
- Streamable HTTP transport at
/api/mcpfor local and remote clients, using Payload auth when provided
- Stable discovery and CRUD tools for configured collections and globals (
getConfigInfo,
getCollectionSchema,
findDocuments,
createDocuments,
updateDocument,
deleteDocuments,
getUploadInstructions,
getGlobalSchema,
findGlobal,
updateGlobal) - filtered by Payload access and configurable with simple keys like
tools: { delete: false }
- Auth-enabled collections expose opt-in
login,
auth,
forgotPassword,
resetPassword,
unlock,
verifytools
- Define your own
tools,
prompts, and
resourceswith full TypeScript inference via
defineTool/
defineCollectionTool/
defineGlobalTool/
definePrompt
- Gate tools, prompts, and resources with code-level
accesscallbacks while Payload access control still protects the underlying documents, and limit which users can use MCP at all with a top-level
access
- Observe or transform every completed tool response with
hooks.afterToolCall
- Custom auth strategies via
overrideGetAuthorizedMCP
Installation
Quick Start
1. Add
mcpPlugin to your Payload config:
2. Start Payload and point your MCP client at the HTTP endpoint:
This development URL skips access control. Outside development, remove
overrideAccess=true and send Payload authorization. If your client does not support HTTP natively, see Connecting MCP clients.
That's it - every collection and global is now available through the generic MCP tools. For example, call
getConfigInfo to see available slugs, inspect a collection with
getCollectionSchema, then create one or more documents with
createDocuments.
Uploading files
Upload collections include a
getUploadInstructions tool. It keeps the file itself out of MCP tool arguments:
When supported by the storage adapter, the HTTP request uploads directly to the storage provider and bypasses Payload. Otherwise, it uploads to temporary storage through Payload. Named provider instructions tell the client to call an MCP tool with the returned name; if that tool is not installed, the upload is unsupported.
The program running the MCP client must be able to read the local file and send its bytes. A remote Payload server cannot read a path on the caller's computer, and the file should not be converted to base64 for
createDocuments or
updateDocument.
Configuring per-collection tools
To configure a collection - disable specific built-in tools, tighten a description, add a custom tool - use the
collections map:
Auth-collection tools
Auth-enabled collections additionally support
auth,
login,
forgotPassword,
resetPassword,
unlock, and
verify tools. These are opt-in - set them to
true (or to an override object) to expose them:
Like every MCP item, auth tools use default MCP access unless you provide an
access callback. If you want an opt-in auth tool to be callable without an authenticated user, provide an override object with
access: () => true.
Options
Option
Type
Description
Decide which users can use MCP at all. See Limiting who can use MCP.
Map keyed by collection slug. See Per-collection options.
Map keyed by global slug. See Per-global options.
Cross-cutting custom tools, keyed by tool name. Values are
Custom prompts, keyed by name. Values are
Custom resources, keyed by name. Values are
Skip MCP endpoint registration.
Run cross-cutting hooks after tool handlers return. See MCP plugin hooks.
Replace the default MCP authorization resolver. See Custom auth.
How MCP clients sign in with OAuth, through Payload or another authorization server. Defaults to on, with Payload as the authorization server. See OAuth.
Largest HTTP request body in bytes. Larger requests get a
The MCP server name advertised to clients. Default
The MCP server version. Default
Raw options passed through to the underlying
When
Per-collection options
collections[slug] accepts:
Option
Type
Description
Description shown for this collection in discovery responses.
Map of tool name → configuration. See Configuring tools and Defining custom tools.
Intercept the response of any built-in tool for this collection (
The
tools map keys can be:
- A built-in key (
getCollectionSchema,
getUploadInstructionson upload collections,
find,
create,
update,
delete, plus auth tool names on auth collections): set to
falseto disable, or to an override object
{ access?, description?, overrideResponse? }. Auth tools also accept
trueto enable with no overrides.
- A custom name: a value produced by
defineCollectionTool(...).
The
create key controls
createDocuments, which handles both single and multi-document requests.
getConfigInfo is always registered as a top-level tool. It returns the collection and global slugs visible to the current MCP client.
Per-global options
globals[slug] accepts the same shape, but the built-in keys are limited to
getGlobalSchema,
find, and
update (globals are singletons; create / delete don't apply).
Creating documents
createDocuments accepts a
documents array with at least one item. Each item has its own
data and optional
file. Options such as
depth,
draft,
locale, and
fallbackLocale apply to the whole request.
Documents are created one at a time through Payload's Local API. The operation is best-effort: a failed item does not roll back successful items. Results and errors include their original zero-based input index so failed items can be retried without creating successful items again. The tool has no fixed item limit, but normal request-size and execution-time limits still apply.
createDocuments and
updateDocument return affected document IDs by default. Pass
returning: true when the agent needs the complete documents. You can also pass
select with
returning: true to limit which fields come back.
Uploading files
MCP can add or replace files in upload-enabled collections.
- For a file that is already online, include its URL in your prompt:
Add https://example.com/logo.png to the media library with the alt text "Company logo".
- If your MCP client supports attachments, attach a small local file and ask the agent to upload it.
The agent reads the collection's upload settings before acting. MIME type and file-size restrictions still apply, URL uploads respect
pasteURL and its allow list, and local files are transferred as base64.
LLM instructions
The
getCollectionSchema and
getGlobalSchema tools return LLM instructions in
structuredContent.instructions alongside
schema, and in a text content block. Read them before creating or updating content.
These instructions come from your collection or global config and can include additional instructions saved in the Admin Panel. To read them, the caller needs permission to create or update documents in that collection, or to update that global. Saved instructions also require the caller to be logged in and have read permission for the collection or global. These permission checks are skipped when
overrideAccess is enabled.
HTTP transport
HTTP is the recommended transport for both local development and deployed apps. During development, config changes follow Payload's normal dev-server reload lifecycle.
Once
mcpPlugin is in your
plugins array,
POST /api/mcp accepts JSON-RPC 2.0 MCP requests. Send Payload authorization when you want MCP to run as a user (see Authorization); without it, MCP asks the client to sign in with OAuth.
Quick test:
Authorization
The HTTP endpoint uses Payload authorization. A user API key uses this header:
Send this value in the
Authorization header.
When authorization is sent, MCP authenticates with Payload's normal auth system. The authenticated user is used for Payload access control, and MCP only advertises tools, prompts, and resources allowed for that request. If no authorization is sent, MCP asks the client to sign in with OAuth.
Creating an API key
- Start your Payload server and open the admin panel
- Open a user document in an auth-enabled collection with
auth.useAPIKey
- Enable API key auth for that user, generate a key, then save and copy it
- Use that key as
Authorization: users API-Key <key>. Replace
userswith that auth collection's slug.
Limiting who can use MCP
Use
access to decide which users can use MCP at all, for example only the users of an
admins collection:
It runs on every MCP request once the user is authenticated, before the
access callbacks of tools, prompts, and resources, and receives the same
req and
permissions. A custom auth resolver replaces it. When it returns
false, MCP requests get a
403. With OAuth, signed-out users get the sign-in challenge before it runs, and Payload's sign-in page tells users it denies that their account can't use MCP clients, instead of asking them to allow the client.
access only applies to MCP. Users can still call Payload's REST and GraphQL APIs, so it doesn't replace access control on your collections and globals.
overrideAccess
By default, MCP runs access control. Set
overrideAccess explicitly when you want MCP to behave like a Payload local API call with
overrideAccess: true. When true, MCP skips the plugin's
access, item access callbacks, built-in permission checks, and Payload access control inside built-in handlers.
For HTTP in development, add
overrideAccess=true or
overrideAccess=false to the MCP URL:
HTTP rejects the
overrideAccess URL argument outside development.
OAuth
MCP clients can sign in with OAuth. MCP requests without an authenticated user get a
401 whose
WWW-Authenticate header links to the protected resource metadata at
/api/mcp/oauth-protected-resource, and the client starts its OAuth flow from there. Set
oauth: false to turn this off.
Sign in with Payload
By default, Payload is the authorization server. The client opens a page in the browser, the user logs in to the admin panel if needed and allows the client, and the client receives an access token. MCP then runs as that user with access control. The access token is a Payload login token that only works for MCP, not for the rest of Payload's APIs.
This works for auth collections that use Payload's own login. Access tokens expire after the collection's
tokenExpiration, and the client then gets new ones with its refresh token, without the user. The refresh token works as long as its session, which lasts 30 days without a refresh, or the collection's
auth.refreshTokens.expiration. Collections with
useSessions: false get no refresh tokens, so their clients sign in again when the access token expires.
Each client gets its own session, with
type: 'mcp', the client's name as its
label, and the address it returns to in
metadata.redirectHost.
To give clients different tokens, pass
issueToken. It runs when the user clicks Allow, on the user's own browser request, so
req.user is the user who allowed the client, and
client has its
name and
redirectURI. Payload's auth strategies, or
oauth.authenticate, must accept the access token. To let clients refresh it, also return a refresh token and pass
refreshToken, which trades it for new tokens, or returns
null when it's no longer valid:
Your
refreshToken must notice copied refresh tokens, as OAuth requires: return a new refresh token each time, and revoke the tokens when an already used one comes back. Payload only makes sure a refresh token is used by the client it was issued to.
refreshToken also runs when the client trades its authorization code, on the refresh token from
issueToken, with
reuseInterval: 0. OAuth requires a code to work only once, so refuse that refresh token if it was used before, even moments ago. Otherwise,
reuseInterval is missing, and you can allow the leeway you usually do, e.g. for clients that refresh twice at once.
Use another authorization server
Set
scopes to what your authorization server needs to issue a token that identifies the user. Without it, clients request no scopes, which some servers reject.
Clients require each authorization server to match the
issuer in that server's metadata character for character, including any trailing
/. If the exact value is only known at runtime, or differs per host, pass a function of the request instead, for example
authorizationServers: async ({ req }) => [await getIssuer(req)].
The plugin does not validate access tokens. Add an auth strategy that turns the access token into a Payload user, and MCP runs as that user with access control.
If your auth strategies don't accept these access tokens directly, turn them into a user with
oauth.authenticate. It runs for MCP requests whose bearer token no auth strategy accepted, so API keys and Payload tokens keep working as before. Unlike an auth strategy, it only applies to MCP. Return the Payload user, including its
collection, or
null to send the
401:
Clients that skip the link
Some clients ignore that link and only look for the metadata at
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource, outside
/api. To support them, serve the same metadata from the site root. In Next.js, add
app/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/[[...path]]/route.ts:
In TanStack Start, add
[.]well-known.oauth-protected-resource.$.ts to your routes directory:
Set
serverURL in your Payload config, so the URLs in the OAuth metadata don't come from each request's address. If the address depends on the request, for example behind a proxy that sets the public host in a header, pass
oauth.resource a function instead. The metadata link and the built-in authorization server's issuer are based on it:
Custom auth
Use
overrideGetAuthorizedMCP to replace the default Payload authentication and MCP authorization flow. The custom resolver must:
- Authenticate the caller and assign the matching Payload user to
req.user. Assign
nullwhen the caller is anonymous.
- Return only the MCP
itemsthat caller may use.
- Return the
overrideAccessvalue that handlers should pass to Payload's local API.
req.user is the single source of truth for the caller's identity. Payload access control, MCP access callbacks, and local API calls that receive
req all use it.
This example allows every configured MCP item for any resolved user. Filter
pluginConfig.items before returning when different users should see different items.
Your resolver also replaces the plugin's
access on MCP requests. To keep it, call
pluginConfig.access yourself.
The handler receives:
req- the incoming
PayloadRequest
pluginConfig- the fully sanitized plugin config, including the registered
items
overrideAccess- the requested Payload-style access override
Connecting MCP clients
Below are configuration examples for popular MCP clients. Replace
users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY with the authorization value from Authorization. The format of these JSON files may change over time - check the client website for current schemas. The examples include authorization because default MCP access requires a user.
HTTP
Most clients support the streamable-HTTP transport directly. If yours doesn't, the
mcp-remote package via
npx is a reliable adapter.
VSCode
Cursor
Claude Code
Native HTTP (no
mcp-remote)
Testing your MCP endpoint
The MCP Inspector is the fastest way to explore and call your server interactively:
Set the URL to
http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/mcp and add
Authorization: users API-Key MCP-USER-API-KEY as a header.
Defining custom tools, prompts, and resources
The plugin ships four helpers -
defineTool,
defineCollectionTool,
defineGlobalTool,
definePrompt - that give you full inference of the
input schema in the handler's argument type. Each helper is a two-stage builder: pass the schema and metadata first, then chain
.handler(fn).
Tool inputs and prompt arguments accept Standard Schema libraries such as Zod, or raw JSON Schema 2020-12.
Top-level tools
A "top-level" tool isn't scoped to a collection or global. Its wire name is exactly its key in the
tools map.
Collection-scoped tools
A collection tool's wire name is exactly its key. Payload adds a
slug string to the MCP input schema automatically; the handler receives the resolved
slug. The field is intentionally not enum-restricted so newly-added collections can be used after HMR even if the MCP client cached the previous tool schema. Built-in collection tools still validate the requested slug against Payload access control on the server.
Global-scoped tools
defineGlobalTool mirrors
defineCollectionTool. Payload adds a
slug string to the MCP input schema automatically; the handler receives the resolved
slug. The field is intentionally not enum-restricted so newly-added globals can be used after HMR even if the MCP client cached the previous tool schema. Built-in global tools still validate the requested slug against Payload access control on the server.
Access callbacks
Tools, prompts, and resources can include an
access callback. Return
false to hide that MCP primitive from the current request. Access callbacks receive
req and, when Payload permissions are being enforced,
permissions. Built-in collection and global tools accept the same callback in their override object. If no
access callback is defined, MCP uses Payload's default behavior and requires
req.user.
Built-in collection and global tools include Payload permission checks in their default access callback. If you provide an access callback for a built-in tool, it replaces that default.
Prompts
Resources
Resources can be static (string URI) or dynamic (
ResourceTemplate for parameterized URIs):
Request identity and
AuthorizedMCP
The authenticated user is available as
req.user. Tool handlers also receive an
authorizedMCP object describing the MCP authorization result:
When calling Payload's local API from a tool handler, pass
req and
authorizedMCP.overrideAccess. The local API reads the user from
req.user:
Built-in CRUD tools already use this pattern. They run as
req.user unless
overrideAccess is true.
Prompt and resource handlers receive
req, but not
authorizedMCP.
Controlling returned fields
createDocuments and
updateDocument return IDs by default to keep mutation responses small. Set
returning: true to return complete documents. When you only need some fields, pass
select together with
returning: true.
The built-in
findDocuments,
findGlobal, and
updateGlobal tools continue to accept
select directly.
select follows Payload's Select API syntax - set a field to
true to include it:
Without
select, the full document is returned. On collections with rich text or deeply nested relationships this can exhaust a model's context budget quickly.
Modifying responses
Use
overrideResponse to intercept what is sent back to the model after any built-in operation on a collection or global. This is the primary place to sanitize sensitive data:
For finer-grained control, you can set
overrideResponse on an individual built-in tool override or on a custom tool. Resolution order: per-tool > collection/global > the built-in's default.
MCP plugin hooks
Use
hooks.afterToolCall for behavior that should run after every collection, global, or top-level tool handler returns. Hooks run in array order, and each hook must return the response that the next hook receives:
Each hook receives:
Argument
Description
The parsed input passed to the tool.
The current Payload request.
The response returned by the previous response override or
The registered MCP tool name, such as
Payload collection hooks
To modify documents at runtime use a collection Hook. Inside the hook you can detect MCP traffic via
req.payloadAPI === 'MCP':
payloadAPI === 'MCP' is set on the request that the built-in collection / global tools issue. Custom tools that make their own local-API calls control their own
req.payloadAPI value.
Localization
When your Payload config has localization enabled, built-in collection/global read and write tools include
locale and
fallbackLocale parameters - no extra plugin configuration is required.
Parameter
Description
Retrieve or write data in a specific locale (e.g.
The locale to use when the requested locale has no translation for a field.
Example - find posts in Spanish with English as fallback:
Virtual fields
Virtual fields (computed, read-only fields) are automatically excluded from
getCollectionSchema and
getGlobalSchema. They cannot be set by a model, so including them in the schema would be misleading and add noise. They are still present in find responses.
Performance
There are several levers for reducing the number of tokens consumed per MCP request. Token efficiency matters because large responses can exhaust a model's context budget, slow down responses, and increase cost.
Write strong descriptions
The description you provide for a collection or global helps the model choose the right
slug after inspecting the available schemas. A vague description leads to missed or incorrect tool calls; a precise description gets the right document target on the first try.
Use
select to return only the fields you need
By default, the full document is returned for every operation. On collections with many fields, rich text, or deeply nested relationships this can be very large. Pass
select to limit what comes back - see Reducing token usage with
select.
Sanitize responses with
overrideResponse
If a collection has fields that are irrelevant or sensitive for the model's task, strip them before the response leaves the server. Fewer fields returned means fewer tokens consumed on every call - see Modifying responses.
Only enable the operations you need
If a model only needs to read data, disable
create,
update, and
delete.
stdio transport (with limitations)
For clients that can only spawn local processes, the package also ships a
payload-mcp bin. It loads your Payload config, boots a separate Payload instance, and serves MCP over stdin/stdout.
PAYLOAD_MCP_AUTHORIZATION is the same value used for the HTTP
Authorization header. If you omit it, MCP runs access control without a user. During development, you can instead set
NODE_ENV=development and
PAYLOAD_MCP_OVERRIDE_ACCESS=true to skip access control.
You do not need to add
mcpPlugin to your Payload config to use the bin. Add it when you want to configure tools, descriptions, prompts, or resources. The bin uses
tsx to load TypeScript configs; pass
--disable-transpile when loading an already compiled JavaScript config.
Locating the config
The bin derives the project root from the installed package and resolves
payload.config.ts from there. In hoisted monorepos or other unusual layouts, set
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH explicitly:
Drawbacks
- Payload config, MCP registrations, request context, and authorization are initialized once. Changes require restarting the server and reconnecting the client; some clients may continue showing old discovery results until the client itself is restarted.
- Credentials and permissions are evaluated only at startup. User, role, or access changes do not take effect until restart, while HTTP reevaluates them for every request.
- Each client starts a separate Payload process and database connection instead of reusing the running app.
- stdout is reserved for MCP JSON-RPC messages. Config, plugin, or dependency logs written to stdout can break the connection.
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